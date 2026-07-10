France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach Third Straight World Cup Semifinal

Kylian Mbappe put his team ahead in the 60th minute after being set up by Désiré Doué. Earlier, the French captain had missed a first half penalty, with Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou producing an important save to keep the scores level. The team doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Ousmane Dembele finished clinically from outside the box after receiving a pass from Mbappe. The forward later left the field with an injury concern, although France remained in complete control until the final whistle.