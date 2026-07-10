France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach Third Straight World Cup Semifinal
France secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Boston to book a place in a third consecutive World Cup semifinal. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 59th minute after missing a first half penalty, while Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead in the 65th minute.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reached its quarterfinal stage, France booked a place in the last four with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium on July 9. The win sends Les Bleus into a third successive World Cup semifinal, where they will face either Spain or Belgium on July 14. France controlled most of the contest but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock.
Kylian Mbappe put his team ahead in the 60th minute after being set up by Désiré Doué. Earlier, the French captain had missed a first half penalty, with Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou producing an important save to keep the scores level. The team doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Ousmane Dembele finished clinically from outside the box after receiving a pass from Mbappe. The forward later left the field with an injury concern, although France remained in complete control until the final whistle.
Morocco struggled to create meaningful chances throughout the match and failed to replicate the attacking performances that had carried them to the quarterfinals. Their best opportunities were denied by goalkeeper Mike Maignan, while France's defence remained solid. With a disciplined display and goals from Mbappe and Dembele, France sealed a deserved 2-0 victory to continue its impressive World Cup campaign.