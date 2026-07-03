Yesterday EFL Trophy Football Matches
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EFL Trophy Team List
Doncaster
Luton
Northampton
Stockport County
AFC Wimbledon
Bolton
Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood Town
Harrogate Town
Huddersfield
Plymouth
Port Vale
Swindon Town
Colchester
Crewe
Leyton Orient
Lincoln
Rotherham
Salford City
Stevenage
Tranmere
Walsall
West Ham United U21
Exeter City
Barnet
Blackpool
Bradford
Cambridge United
Peterborough
Reading
Wycombe
Cardiff
Newport County
Accrington ST
Barnsley
Barrow
Bromley
Burton Albion
Cheltenham
Chesterfield
Crawley Town
Gillingham
Grimsby
Liverpool U21
Manchester City U21
Manchester United U21
Newcastle United U21
Notts County
Shrewsbury
Wolves U21
Arsenal U21
Aston Villa U21
Brighton U21
Chelsea U21
Crystal Palace U21
Everton U21
Fulham U21
Leeds United U21
Mansfield Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Nottingham Forest U21
Oldham
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Wigan
EFL Trophy Stadiums
Toughsheet Community Stadium
Bolton, England
Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading, Berkshire, England
Adams Park
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England
Memorial Stadium
Bristol, Gloucestershire, England
Brisbane Road
London, England
Priestfield Stadium
Gillingham, Kent, England
Highbury Stadium
Fleetwood, Lancashire, England
Mornflake Stadium
Crewe, Cheshire, England
University of Bradford Stadium
Bradford, West Yorkshire, England
AESSEAL New York Stadium
Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
JobServe Community Stadium
Colchester, Essex, England
Boundary Park
Oldham, Greater Manchester, England
Oakwell
Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England
Lamex Stadium
Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England
Sixfields Stadium
Northampton, East Midlands, England
The Hive Stadium
London, England
The Peninsula Stadium
Salford, Greater Manchester, England
LNER Stadium
Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England
Blundell Park
Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, England
Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England
Meadow Lane
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England
Prenton Park
Birkenhead, Merseyside, England
SMH Group Stadium
Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England
Edgeley Park
Stockport, Greater Manchester, England
Vale Park
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Bloomfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire, England
The Nigel Eady County Ground
Swindon, Wiltshire, England
Kenilworth Road
Luton, Bedfordshire, England
The Cherry Red Records Stadium
London, England
St James Park
Exeter, Devon, England
Broadfield Stadium
Crawley, West Sussex, England
Pirelli Stadium
Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England
One Call Stadium
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England
The Croud Meadow
Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England
Home Park
Plymouth, England
SO Legal Stadium
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England
Stadium mk
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England
Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough, England
Wham Stadium
Accrington, Lancashire, England