Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of EFL Trophy 2026

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EFL Trophy Team List

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Doncaster

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Luton

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Northampton

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Stockport County

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AFC Wimbledon

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Bolton

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Bristol Rovers

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Fleetwood Town

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Harrogate Town

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Huddersfield

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Plymouth

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Port Vale

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Swindon Town

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Colchester

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Crewe

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Leyton Orient

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Lincoln

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Rotherham

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Salford City

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Stevenage

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Tranmere

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Walsall

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West Ham United U21

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Exeter City

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Barnet

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Blackpool

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Bradford

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Cambridge United

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Peterborough

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Reading

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Wycombe

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Cardiff

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Newport County

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Accrington ST

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Barnsley

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Barrow

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Bromley

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Burton Albion

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Cheltenham

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Chesterfield

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Crawley Town

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Gillingham

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Grimsby

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Liverpool U21

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Manchester City U21

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Manchester United U21

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Newcastle United U21

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Notts County

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Shrewsbury

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Wolves U21

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Arsenal U21

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Aston Villa U21

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Brighton U21

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Chelsea U21

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Crystal Palace U21

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Everton U21

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Fulham U21

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Leeds United U21

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Mansfield Town

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Milton Keynes Dons

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Nottingham Forest U21

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Oldham

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Tottenham Hotspur U21

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Wigan

EFL Trophy Stadiums

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Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton, England

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Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading, Berkshire, England

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Adams Park

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England

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Memorial Stadium

Bristol, Gloucestershire, England

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Brisbane Road

London, England

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Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham, Kent, England

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Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood, Lancashire, England

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Mornflake Stadium

Crewe, Cheshire, England

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University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford, West Yorkshire, England

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AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England

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Wembley Stadium

London, England

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JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester, Essex, England

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Boundary Park

Oldham, Greater Manchester, England

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Oakwell

Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England

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Lamex Stadium

Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England

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Sixfields Stadium

Northampton, East Midlands, England

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The Hive Stadium

London, England

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The Peninsula Stadium

Salford, Greater Manchester, England

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LNER Stadium

Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England

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Blundell Park

Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, England

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Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England

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Meadow Lane

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England

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Prenton Park

Birkenhead, Merseyside, England

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SMH Group Stadium

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England

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Edgeley Park

Stockport, Greater Manchester, England

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Vale Park

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Bloomfield Road

Blackpool, Lancashire, England

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The Nigel Eady County Ground

Swindon, Wiltshire, England

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Kenilworth Road

Luton, Bedfordshire, England

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The Cherry Red Records Stadium

London, England

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St James Park

Exeter, Devon, England

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Broadfield Stadium

Crawley, West Sussex, England

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Pirelli Stadium

Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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One Call Stadium

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England

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The Croud Meadow

Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England

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Home Park

Plymouth, England

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SO Legal Stadium

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England

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Stadium mk

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England

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Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough, England

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Wham Stadium

Accrington, Lancashire, England