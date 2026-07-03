Tomorrow National League Cup Football Matches

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National League Cup Team List

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Boreham Wood

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West Ham United U21

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Tamworth

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Braintree

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Truro City

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Boston United

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Brackley Town

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FC Halifax Town

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Rochdale

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Solihull Moors

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Wealdstone

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Woking

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Brighton U21

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Everton U21

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Forest Green

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Leeds United U21

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Newcastle United U21

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Nottingham Forest U21

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Scunthorpe

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Sunderland U21

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Aldershot Town

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Fulham U21

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Gateshead

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Leicester City U21

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Manchester United U21

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Middlesbrough U21

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Southampton U21

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Sutton Utd

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West Bromwich Albion U21

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Blackburn Rovers U21

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Burnley U21

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Wolves U21

National League Cup Stadiums

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Attis Arena

Scunthorpe, England