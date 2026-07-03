Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of National League Cup 2026
Full Schedule
Matches not found
National League Cup Team List
Boreham Wood
West Ham United U21
Tamworth
Braintree
Truro City
Boston United
Brackley Town
FC Halifax Town
Rochdale
Solihull Moors
Wealdstone
Woking
Brighton U21
Everton U21
Forest Green
Leeds United U21
Newcastle United U21
Nottingham Forest U21
Scunthorpe
Sunderland U21
Aldershot Town
Fulham U21
Gateshead
Leicester City U21
Manchester United U21
Middlesbrough U21
Southampton U21
Sutton Utd
West Bromwich Albion U21
Blackburn Rovers U21
Burnley U21
Wolves U21
National League Cup Stadiums
Attis Arena
Scunthorpe, England