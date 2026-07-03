Live Football (Soccer) Score of Non League Div One - Northern East 2026
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Non League Div One - Northern East Team List
Redcar Athletic
Bradford (Park Avenue)
Matlock Town
AFC Emley
Dunston UTS
Heaton Stannington
Pontefract Collieries
Bishop Auckland
Bridlington Town
Grimsby Borough
Hallam
North Ferriby
Lincoln United
Brighouse Town
Garforth Town
Blyth Spartans
Silsden
Ossett United
Ashington AFC
Consett
Blyth Town
Newton Aycliffe
Non League Div One - Northern East Stadiums
The Asda Foundation Stadium
Silsden, Keighley, West Yorkshire, England
The Welfare Ground
Emley, West Yorkshire, England
The dwmedia Stadium
Ashington, Northumberland, England
The Yorkshire Payments Stadium
Brighouse, West Yorkshire, England
Belle Vue Park
Consett, County Durham, England
UTS Stadium
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England
Horsfall Stadium
Bradford, West Yorkshire, England
Croft Park
Blyth, Northumberland, England
The Proctor Cars Stadium
Matlock, Derbyshire, England
Bradley Community Stadium
Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England
Heritage Park
Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England
Gateway Park
Blyth, Northumberland, England
Sun Hat Villas & Resorts Stadium
Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England
The Dransfield Stadium
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, England
Sandygate Road
Sheffield, England
Bannister Prentice Community Stadium
Garforth, West Yorkshire, England
Securicorp Stadium
Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, England
Grounsell Park
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Ingfield Stadium
Ossett, West Yorkshire, England
The Hunters Stadium
Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England
Green Lane
Redcar, North Yorkshire, England