Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of Non League Div One - Northern East 2026

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Non League Div One - Northern East Team List

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Redcar Athletic

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Bradford (Park Avenue)

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Matlock Town

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AFC Emley

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Dunston UTS

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Heaton Stannington

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Pontefract Collieries

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Bishop Auckland

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Bridlington Town

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Grimsby Borough

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Hallam

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North Ferriby

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Lincoln United

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Brighouse Town

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Garforth Town

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Blyth Spartans

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Silsden

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Ossett United

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Ashington AFC

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Consett

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Blyth Town

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Newton Aycliffe

Non League Div One - Northern East Stadiums

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The Asda Foundation Stadium

Silsden, Keighley, West Yorkshire, England

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The Welfare Ground

Emley, West Yorkshire, England

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The dwmedia Stadium

Ashington, Northumberland, England

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The Yorkshire Payments Stadium

Brighouse, West Yorkshire, England

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Belle Vue Park

Consett, County Durham, England

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UTS Stadium

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England

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Horsfall Stadium

Bradford, West Yorkshire, England

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Croft Park

Blyth, Northumberland, England

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The Proctor Cars Stadium

Matlock, Derbyshire, England

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Bradley Community Stadium

Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England

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Heritage Park

Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England

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Gateway Park

Blyth, Northumberland, England

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Sun Hat Villas & Resorts Stadium

Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England

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The Dransfield Stadium

North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, England

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Sandygate Road

Sheffield, England

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Bannister Prentice Community Stadium

Garforth, West Yorkshire, England

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Securicorp Stadium

Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, England

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Grounsell Park

Newcastle upon Tyne, England

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Ingfield Stadium

Ossett, West Yorkshire, England

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The Hunters Stadium

Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England

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Green Lane

Redcar, North Yorkshire, England