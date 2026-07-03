Yesterday Non League Div One - Northern Midlands Football Matches
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Non League Div One - Northern Midlands Team List
Carlton Town
Anstey Nomads
Mickleover Sports
Basford United
Coleshill Town
Belper Town
Racing Club Warwick
Shepshed Dynamo
Long Eaton United
Wellingborough Town
Rugby Town
Lichfield City
Loughborough University
St Neots Town
Sutton Coldfield Town
Bedworth United
Boldmere St. Michaels
Corby Town
Bourne Town
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Coventry Sphinx
Rugby Borough
Non League Div One - Northern Midlands Stadiums
Raygar Stadium
Belper, Derbyshire, England
Trade Tyre Community Stadium
Lichfield, England
The Dovecote
Shepshed, Leicestershire, England
Rowley Park Stadium
St Neots, Cambridgeshire, England
Grange Park
Long Eaton, Derbyshire, England
Central Ground
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England
Hayden Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire, England
Greenwich Avenue
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England
The Oval
Bedworth, Warwickshire, England
Townsend Meadow
Warwick, Warwickshire, England
The Amber Arena and Community Stadium
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England
Pack Meadow
Coleshill, Warwickshire, England
Butlin Road
Rugby, Warwikshire, England
Rugby Borough Sports Trust
Rugby, Warwickshire, England
Dog & Duck Ground
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, England
Bill Stokeld Stadium
Nottingham, East Midlands, England
Don Amott Leisure Group Arena
Derby, Derbyshire, England
Cropston Road
Leicester, Leicestershire, England
Sphinx Drive
Coventry, West Midlands, England
Steel Park
Corby, Northamptonshire, England
Loughborough University Football Stadium
Loughborough, Leicestershire, England
Abbey Lawn
Bourne, Lincolnshire, England