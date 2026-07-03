Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of Non League Div One - Northern Midlands 2026

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Non League Div One - Northern Midlands Team List

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Carlton Town

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Anstey Nomads

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Mickleover Sports

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Basford United

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Coleshill Town

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Belper Town

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Racing Club Warwick

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Shepshed Dynamo

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Long Eaton United

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Wellingborough Town

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Rugby Town

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Lichfield City

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Loughborough University

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St Neots Town

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Sutton Coldfield Town

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Bedworth United

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Boldmere St. Michaels

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Corby Town

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Bourne Town

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AFC Rushden & Diamonds

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Coventry Sphinx

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Rugby Borough

Non League Div One - Northern Midlands Stadiums

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Raygar Stadium

Belper, Derbyshire, England

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Trade Tyre Community Stadium

Lichfield, England

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The Dovecote

Shepshed, Leicestershire, England

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Rowley Park Stadium

St Neots, Cambridgeshire, England

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Grange Park

Long Eaton, Derbyshire, England

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Central Ground

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England

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Hayden Road

Rushden, Northamptonshire, England

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Greenwich Avenue

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England

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The Oval

Bedworth, Warwickshire, England

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Townsend Meadow

Warwick, Warwickshire, England

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The Amber Arena and Community Stadium

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England

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Pack Meadow

Coleshill, Warwickshire, England

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Butlin Road

Rugby, Warwikshire, England

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Rugby Borough Sports Trust

Rugby, Warwickshire, England

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Dog & Duck Ground

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, England

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Bill Stokeld Stadium

Nottingham, East Midlands, England

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Don Amott Leisure Group Arena

Derby, Derbyshire, England

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Cropston Road

Leicester, Leicestershire, England

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Sphinx Drive

Coventry, West Midlands, England

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Steel Park

Corby, Northamptonshire, England

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Loughborough University Football Stadium

Loughborough, Leicestershire, England

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Abbey Lawn

Bourne, Lincolnshire, England