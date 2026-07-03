Live Football (Soccer) Score of Premier League Cup 2026

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Premier League Cup Team List

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Burnley U21

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Sunderland U21

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West Bromwich Albion U21

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Reading U21

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Sheffield United U21

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Nottingham Forest U21

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AFC Bournemouth U21

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Blackburn Rovers U21

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Colchester United U21

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Ipswich Town U21

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Watford U21

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Brentford U21

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Charlton Athletic U21

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Queens Park Rangers U21

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Swansea City U21

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Bromley U21

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L Orient U21

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Cardiff City U21

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Exeter U21

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Wolves U21

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Hull City U21

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Leicester City U21

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Stockport County U21

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Coventry City U21

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Stoke City U21

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Derby County U21

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Norwich City U21

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Preston North End U21

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Bristol City U21

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Luton Town U21

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Birmingham City U21

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Millwall U21

Premier League Cup Stadiums

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The Powerday Stadium

London, England

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Ecologic Stadium at Bloomfields

Needham Market, Suffolk, England

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Victory Park

Chorley, Lancashire, England

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Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading, Berkshire, England

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The Valley

London, England

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The Arden Garages Stadium

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England

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Aggborough Stadium

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, England

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The MKM Stadium

Hull, England

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JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester, Essex, England

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Avant Training Centre

Colney, Norfolk, England

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Cardiff International Sports Stadium

Caerdydd, England

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The Den

London, England

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Wheatsheaf Park

Staines, Surrey, England

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Robins High Performance Centre

Failand, Somerset, England

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Eppleton Colliery Football Ground

Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear, England

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The Proctor Cars Stadium

Matlock, Derbyshire, England

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Hayes Lane

London, England

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Your Co-op Community Stadium

Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England

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The Hawthorns

West Bromwich, England

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bet365 Stadium

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

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Ewood Park

Blackburn, Lancashire, England

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LNER Community Stadium

York, North Yorkshire, England

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Edgeley Park

Stockport, Greater Manchester, England

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The Dransfield Stadium

North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, England

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Kenilworth Road

Luton, Bedfordshire, England

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Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth, Dorset, England

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St James Park

Exeter, Devon, England

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The Orbital Fasteners Stadium

Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, England

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Princes Park

Dartford, Kent, England

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Loughborough University Football Stadium

Loughborough, Leicestershire, England

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Stadium of Light

Sunderland, England

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Swansea City FC Youth Academy Training Centre

Swansea, England

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Lancashire FA County Ground

Leyland, Lancashire, England