Live Football (Soccer) Score of U18 Premier League - South 2026

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U18 Premier League - South Team List

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Chelsea U18

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Aston Villa U18

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Tottenham Hotspur U18

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Brighton U18

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Crystal Palace U18

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West Bromwich Albion U18

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Southampton U18

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West Ham United U18

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Leicester City U18

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Arsenal U18

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Fulham U18

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Reading U18

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Norwich City U18

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Ipswich Town U18

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Birmingham City U18

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Leeds United U18

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Liverpool U18

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Manchester United U18

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Blackburn Rovers U18

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Derby County U18

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Manchester City U18

U18 Premier League - South Stadiums

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Bodymoor Heath Training Ground

Bodymoor Heath, Warwickshire, England

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American Express Elite Football Performance Centre

Lancing, West Sussex, England

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West Bromwich Albion Training Ground

Walsall, West Midlands, England

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Avant Training Centre

Colney, Norfolk, England

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Ipswich Town Training Centre

Ipswich, Suffolk, England

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Tottenham Hotspur Academy Spurs Lodge

Chigwell, Essex, England

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Cobham Training Centre

Stoke d&apos;Abernon, Surrey, England

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Motspur Park

New Malden, Surrey, England

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Little Heath Sports Ground

Romford, Essex, England

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Sobha Realty Training Centre

Shenley, Hertfordshire, England

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Crystal Palace Training Ground

Beckenham, Kent, England

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Staplewood Training Ground

Southampton, Hampshire, England