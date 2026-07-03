Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of U18 Premier League - South 2026
Matches not found
U18 Premier League - South Team List
Chelsea U18
Aston Villa U18
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Brighton U18
Crystal Palace U18
West Bromwich Albion U18
Southampton U18
West Ham United U18
Leicester City U18
Arsenal U18
Fulham U18
Reading U18
Norwich City U18
Ipswich Town U18
Birmingham City U18
Leeds United U18
Liverpool U18
Manchester United U18
Blackburn Rovers U18
Derby County U18
Manchester City U18
U18 Premier League - South Stadiums
Bodymoor Heath Training Ground
Bodymoor Heath, Warwickshire, England
American Express Elite Football Performance Centre
Lancing, West Sussex, England
West Bromwich Albion Training Ground
Walsall, West Midlands, England
Avant Training Centre
Colney, Norfolk, England
Ipswich Town Training Centre
Ipswich, Suffolk, England
Tottenham Hotspur Academy Spurs Lodge
Chigwell, Essex, England
Cobham Training Centre
Stoke d'Abernon, Surrey, England
Motspur Park
New Malden, Surrey, England
Little Heath Sports Ground
Romford, Essex, England
Sobha Realty Training Centre
Shenley, Hertfordshire, England
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Beckenham, Kent, England
Staplewood Training Ground
Southampton, Hampshire, England