Live Football (Soccer) Score of WSL Cup 2026
Full Schedule
Today Matches
Matches not found
Tomorrow Matches
Matches not found
WSL Cup Team List
Manchester City W
Chelsea W
Liverpool W
West Ham W
Tottenham Hotspur W
Birmingham City W
Brighton W
Charlton Athletic W
Crystal Palace W
Everton W
Leicester City FC W
London City Lionesses W
Manchester United W
Sheffield United W
Aston Villa W
Arsenal W
Nottingham Forest W
Portsmouth W
Southampton W
Sunderland W
Newcastle United W
Bristol City W
Durham W
Ipswich Town W
WSL Cup Stadiums
Emirates Stadium
London, England
Bramall Lane
Sheffield, England
Academy Stadium
Manchester, England
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England