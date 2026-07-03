Yesterday WSL Cup Football Matches

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WSL Cup Team List

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Manchester City W

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Chelsea W

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Liverpool W

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West Ham W

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Tottenham Hotspur W

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Birmingham City W

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Brighton W

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Charlton Athletic W

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Crystal Palace W

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Everton W

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Leicester City FC W

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London City Lionesses W

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Manchester United W

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Sheffield United W

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Aston Villa W

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Arsenal W

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Nottingham Forest W

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Portsmouth W

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Southampton W

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Sunderland W

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Newcastle United W

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Bristol City W

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Durham W

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Ipswich Town W

WSL Cup Stadiums

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Emirates Stadium

London, England

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Bramall Lane

Sheffield, England

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Academy Stadium

Manchester, England

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Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol, England