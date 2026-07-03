Live Football (Soccer) Score of FIFA Club World Cup 2026
Full Schedule
Today Matches
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Tomorrow Matches
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FIFA Club World Cup Team List
Chelsea
Paris Saint Germain
Real Madrid
Fluminense
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern München
Manchester City
Al-Hilal Saudi FC
Palmeiras
Benfica
Flamengo
Inter
Atletico Madrid
Botafogo
Juventus
Inter Miami
Monterrey
Mamelodi Sundowns
Red Bull Salzburg
River Plate
Al Ain
ES Tunis
Al Ahly
Boca Juniors
FC Porto
Auckland City
Los Angeles FC
CF Pachuca
Seattle Sounders
Ulsan Hyundai FC
Urawa
Wydad AC
FIFA Club World Cup Stadiums
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida, USA
GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Audi Field
Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington, USA