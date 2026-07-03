Tomorrow FIFA Club World Cup Football Matches

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FIFA Club World Cup Team List

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Chelsea

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Paris Saint Germain

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Real Madrid

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Fluminense

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Borussia Dortmund

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Bayern München

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Manchester City

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Al-Hilal Saudi FC

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Palmeiras

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Benfica

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Flamengo

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Inter

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Atletico Madrid

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Botafogo

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Juventus

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Inter Miami

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Monterrey

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Mamelodi Sundowns

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Red Bull Salzburg

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River Plate

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Al Ain

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ES Tunis

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Al Ahly

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Boca Juniors

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FC Porto

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Auckland City

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Los Angeles FC

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CF Pachuca

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Seattle Sounders

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Ulsan Hyundai FC

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Urawa

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Wydad AC

FIFA Club World Cup Stadiums

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TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

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Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

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Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando, Florida, USA

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GEODIS Park

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

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Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

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Audi Field

Washington, District of Columbia, USA

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Lumen Field

Seattle, Washington, USA