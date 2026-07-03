Live Football (Soccer) Score of UEFA Championship - Women 2026

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UEFA Championship - Women Team List

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England W

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Spain W

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France W

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Germany W

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Norway W

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Sweden W

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Italy W

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Finland W

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Switzerland W

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Belgium W

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Netherlands W

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Poland W

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Portugal W

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Denmark W

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Iceland W

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Wales W

UEFA Championship - Women Stadiums

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Stade de Tourbillon

Sion, Switzerland

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Stadion Letzigrund

Zürich, Switzerland

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St. Jakob-Park

Basel, Switzerland

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Stadion Wankdorf

Bern, Switzerland

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swissporarena

Luzern, Switzerland

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kybunpark

St. Gallen, Switzerland

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Stockhorn Arena

Thun, Switzerland