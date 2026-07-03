Tomorrow World Cup - Women - Qualification Europe Football Matches

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World Cup - Women - Qualification Europe Team List

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England W

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Germany W

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Kosovo W

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Portugal W

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Switzerland W

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Wales W

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Greece W

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Belgium W

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Czech Republic W

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Denmark W

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Lithuania W

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Scotland W

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Croatia W

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Finland W

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France W

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Romania W

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Spain W

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Azerbaijan W

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Belarus W

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Israel W

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Kazakhstan W

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Northern Ireland W

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Estonia W

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Netherlands W

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Bosnia-Herzegovina W

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Bulgaria W

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Italy W

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Norway W

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Republic of Ireland W

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Sweden W

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Turkey W

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Hungary W

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Slovakia W

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Slovenia W

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Faroe Islands W

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Iceland W

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New Zealand W

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Austria W

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Moldova W

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Montenegro W

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Poland W

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Serbia W

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Ukraine W

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Albania W

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Andorra W

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Cyprus W

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Latvia W

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Liechtenstein W

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Malta W

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Armenia W

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Fiji W

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Georgia W

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Gibraltar W

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Luxembourg W