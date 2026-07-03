Live Football (Soccer) Score of USL Super League 2026

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USL Super League Team List

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Lexington W

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Sporting JAX W

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Carolina Ascent W

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Spokane Zephyr W

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Dallas Trinity W

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DC Power W

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Brooklyn W

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Tampa Bay Sun W

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Fort Lauderdale United W

USL Super League Stadiums

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Audi Field

Washington, District of Columbia, USA

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Hodges Stadium

Jacksonville, Florida, USA

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American Legion Memorial Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

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Lexington SC Stadium

Lexington, Kentucky, USA

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One Spokane Stadium

Spokane, Washington, USA