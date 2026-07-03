Football (Soccer) Live Scores and Results of USA 2026

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Today Matches

USL Championship

UpcomingLoudoun United vs Sporting JAX

Loudoun United vs Sporting JAX

USL Championship

Segra Field

Loudoun United

Loudoun United

0

Sporting JAX

Sporting JAX

0

NS

NWSL Women

UpcomingWashington Spirit W vs Houston Dash W

Washington Spirit W vs Houston Dash W

NWSL Women

Audi Field

Washington Spirit W

Washington Spirit W

0

Houston Dash W

Houston Dash W

0

NS

UpcomingAngel City W vs Orlando Pride W

Angel City W vs Orlando Pride W

NWSL Women

BMO Stadium

Angel City W

Angel City W

0

Orlando Pride W

Orlando Pride W

0

NS

USL League One

UpcomingNaples vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Naples vs Portland Hearts of Pine

USL League One

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Naples

Naples

0

Portland Hearts of Pine

Portland Hearts of Pine

0

NS

UpcomingRichmond Kickers vs Sarasota Paradise

Richmond Kickers vs Sarasota Paradise

USL League One

City Stadium

RIC

RIC

0

Sarasota Paradise

Sarasota Paradise

0

NS

USL League Two

Tomorrow Matches

Upcoming

UpcomingIndy Eleven vs Charleston Battery

Indy Eleven vs Charleston Battery

USL Championship

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

IND

IND

0

CHA

CHA

0

NS

UpcomingTampa Bay Rowdies vs Lexington

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Lexington

USL Championship

Al Lang Stadium

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies

0

Lexington

Lexington

0

NS

UpcomingNorth Carolina Courage W vs Seattle Reign FC W

North Carolina Courage W vs Seattle Reign FC W

NWSL Women

WakeMed Soccer Park

North Carolina Courage W

North Carolina Courage W

0

Seattle Reign FC W

Seattle Reign FC W

0

NS

UpcomingPittsburgh Riverhounds vs Brooklyn

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Brooklyn

USL Championship

Highmark Stadium

PIT

PIT

0

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

0

NS

UpcomingNY Cosmos vs Greenville Triumph

NY Cosmos vs Greenville Triumph

USL League One

Hinchliffe Stadium

NYC

NYC

0

Greenville Triumph

Greenville Triumph

0

NS

UpcomingAtlanta United II vs Toronto II

Atlanta United II vs Toronto II

MLS Next Pro

Fifth Third Stadium

Atlanta United II

Atlanta United II

0

Toronto II

Toronto II

0

NS

UpcomingRhode Island vs Orange County SC

Rhode Island vs Orange County SC

USL Championship

Centreville Bank Stadium

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

0

Orange County SC

Orange County SC

0

NS

UpcomingForward Madison vs Tormenta

Forward Madison vs Tormenta

USL League One

Breese Stevens Field

Forward Madison

Forward Madison

0

Tormenta

Tormenta

0

NS

UpcomingChattanooga vs Inter Miami II

Chattanooga vs Inter Miami II

MLS Next Pro

Finley Stadium

HAT

HAT

0

Inter Miami II

Inter Miami II

0

NS

UpcomingLouisville City vs Hartford Athletic

Louisville City vs Hartford Athletic

USL Championship

Lynn Family Stadium

Louisville City

Louisville City

0

Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic

0

NS

UpcomingFC Tulsa vs Sacramento Republic

FC Tulsa vs Sacramento Republic

USL Championship

ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa

0

Sacramento Republic

Sacramento Republic

0

NS

UpcomingSan Diego Wave W vs NJ/NY Gotham FC W

San Diego Wave W vs NJ/NY Gotham FC W

NWSL Women

Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego Wave W

San Diego Wave W

0

NJ/NY Gotham FC W

NJ/NY Gotham FC W

0

NS

UpcomingNorth Texas vs St. Louis City II

North Texas vs St. Louis City II

MLS Next Pro

Choctaw Stadium

North Texas

North Texas

0

St. Louis City II

St. Louis City II

0

NS

UpcomingColorado Springs vs Phoenix Rising

Colorado Springs vs Phoenix Rising

USL Championship

Weidner Field

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

0

ARI

ARI

0

NS

UpcomingSan Antonio vs Monterey Bay

San Antonio vs Monterey Bay

USL Championship

Toyota Field

San Antonio

San Antonio

0

Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay

0

NS

UpcomingNew Mexico United vs Oakland Roots

New Mexico United vs Oakland Roots

USL Championship

Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

New Mexico United

New Mexico United

0

Oakland Roots

Oakland Roots

0

NS

UpcomingLos Angeles FC II vs Real Monarchs

Los Angeles FC II vs Real Monarchs

MLS Next Pro

Titan Stadium

Los Angeles FC II

Los Angeles FC II

0

Real Monarchs

Real Monarchs

0

NS

UpcomingLas Vegas Lights vs El Paso Locomotive

Las Vegas Lights vs El Paso Locomotive

USL Championship

Cashman Field

Las Vegas Lights

Las Vegas Lights

0

El Paso Locomotive

El Paso Locomotive

0

NS

UpcomingBoston Legacy W vs Bay FC W

Boston Legacy W vs Bay FC W

NWSL Women

Centreville Bank Stadium

Boston Legacy W

Boston Legacy W

0

Bay FC W

Bay FC W

0

NS

UpcomingThe Town vs Sporting KC II

The Town vs Sporting KC II

MLS Next Pro

PayPal Park

The Town

The Town

0

Sporting KC II

Sporting KC II

0

NS

TomorrowYesterday