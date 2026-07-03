USL Championship
Loudoun United vs Sporting JAX
USL Championship
Segra Field
Loudoun United
0
Sporting JAX
0
NS
USL Championship
Segra Field
Loudoun United
0
Sporting JAX
0
NS
NWSL Women
Audi Field
Washington Spirit W
0
Houston Dash W
0
NS
NWSL Women
Denver Summit W
0
Kansas City W
0
NS
NWSL Women
BMO Stadium
Angel City W
0
Orlando Pride W
0
NS
USL League One
Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Naples
0
Portland Hearts of Pine
0
NS
USL League One
City Stadium
RIC
0
Sarasota Paradise
0
NS
USL League Two
Akron City
0
Erie Sports Center
0
NS
USL League Two
Inter Gainesville
0
Nona
0
NS
USL League Two
AFC Ann Arbor
0
Oakland County
0
NS
USL League Two
Hickory
0
Appalachian
0
NS
USL League Two
Buffalo
0
Lorain County Leviathan
0
NS
USL League Two
Lionsbridge
0
Hill City
0
NS
USL League Two
Sporting Jax 2
0
The Villages
0
NS
USL League Two
West Chester United
0
Delaware FC
0
NS
USL League Two
Western Mass Pioneers
0
Black Rock
0
NS
USL League Two
Des Moines Menace
0
Santafé Wanderers
0
NS
USL League Two
Fort Worth Vaqueros
0
West Texas
0
NS
USL League Two
Midlakes United
0
Bangers
0
NS
USL League Two
Tacoma Stars
0
Snohomish United
0
NS
USL League Two
TUC
0
Stars FC
0
NS
USL League Two
Ventura County Fusion
0
AMSG
0
NS
USL Championship
Michael A. Carroll Stadium
IND
0
CHA
0
NS
USL Championship
Al Lang Stadium
Tampa Bay Rowdies
0
Lexington
0
NS
NWSL Women
WakeMed Soccer Park
North Carolina Courage W
0
Seattle Reign FC W
0
NS
USL Championship
Highmark Stadium
PIT
0
Brooklyn
0
NS
USL League One
Hinchliffe Stadium
NYC
0
Greenville Triumph
0
NS
MLS Next Pro
Fifth Third Stadium
Atlanta United II
0
Toronto II
0
NS
USL League Two
Lansing City
0
Flint City Bucks
0
NS
USL Championship
Centreville Bank Stadium
Rhode Island
0
Orange County SC
0
NS
USL League One
Corpus Christi
0
Chattanooga Red Wolves
0
NS
USL League One
Fort Wayne
0
Spokane Velocity
0
NS
USL League One
Breese Stevens Field
Forward Madison
0
Tormenta
0
NS
MLS Next Pro
Finley Stadium
HAT
0
Inter Miami II
0
NS
USL Championship
Lynn Family Stadium
Louisville City
0
Hartford Athletic
0
NS
USL League Two
GFI
0
Houston Sur
0
NS
USL League Two
Brazos Valley
0
Laredo Heat
0
NS
USL League Two
Jackson Boom
0
Mississippi Brilla
0
NS
USL Championship
ONEOK Field
FC Tulsa
0
Sacramento Republic
0
NS
USL League Two
McKinney Chupacabras
0
Texoma
0
NS
NWSL Women
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego Wave W
0
NJ/NY Gotham FC W
0
NS
MLS Next Pro
Choctaw Stadium
North Texas
0
St. Louis City II
0
NS
USL Championship
Weidner Field
Colorado Springs
0
ARI
0
NS
USL Championship
Toyota Field
San Antonio
0
Monterey Bay
0
NS
USL Championship
Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
New Mexico United
0
Oakland Roots
0
NS
MLS Next Pro
Titan Stadium
Los Angeles FC II
0
Real Monarchs
0
NS
USL Championship
Cashman Field
Las Vegas Lights
0
El Paso Locomotive
0
NS
NWSL Women
Centreville Bank Stadium
Boston Legacy W
0
Bay FC W
0
NS
MLS Next Pro
PayPal Park
The Town
0
Sporting KC II
0
NS