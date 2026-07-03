Yesterday USL W League Football Matches

LiveUpcomingResults
Full Schedule

Matches not found

TomorrowYesterday

USL W League Team List

image

West Seattle Rhodies W

image

Birmingham Legion W

image

Charlotte Eagles II W

image

Dayton Dutch Lions W

image

Minnesota Aurora W

image

Real Colorado W

image

Virginia Development Academy W

image

Capo W

image

Eagle FC W

image

Flower City 1872 W

image

Hartford Athletic W

image

Kalamazoo FC W

image

Morris Elite W

image

NC Courage II W

image

Pittsburgh Riveters W

image

Racing Louisville W

image

Sporting JAX W

image

AHFC Royals W

image

Annapolis Blues W

image

California Storm II W

image

Colorado Storm W

image

Edgewater Castle W

image

Hudson Valley Crusaders W

image

Lonestar II W

image

Loudoun United FC W

image

Port City NC W

image

River Light W

image

Salmon Bay W

image

Sioux Falls City W

image

Union Macomb W

image

Virginia Beach United W

image

Wake W

image

Lancaster Inferno W

image

Oakland Soul W

image

Brooke House W

image

Detroit City W

image

Fort Lauderdale Utd II W

image

Indy Eleven W

image

Lonestar San Antonio W

image

Long Island Rough Riders W

image

Miami City W

image

Midwest United W

image

Monterey Bay FC W

image

Olympia W

image

RKC Third Coast W

image

Snohomish United

image

Vermont Green W

image

Brevard Riptide W

image

Carolina Ascent II W

image

Cedar Stars W

image

Cleveland Force W

image

Colorado ISA W

image

Los Angeles SC W

image

Norfolk W

image

Portland Cherry Bombs FC W

image

Richmond Ivy W

image

SoCal Dutch Lions W

image

Steel City W

image

TLH Reckoning W

image

San Juan SC W

image

Stockton Cargo W

image

Tacoma Galaxy W

image

New England Mutiny W

image

Rockford Raptors

image

AMSG W

image

Ann Arbor W

image

Asheville City W

image

Bigfoot W

image

Chattanooga Red Wolves W

image

Edgewater Castle

image

Hartford Athletic

image

Hill Country Linces W

image

Knoxville W

image

Marin FC Siren W

image

New Jersey Copa W

image

Northern Virginia FC W

image

OC Sporting W

image

Paisley Athletic W

image

SC United Bantams W

image

Snohomish United W

image

SSA Royals W

image

Sta Clarita Blue Heat W

image

Vermont Green

image

AC Connecticut W

image

Albion Colorado W

image

Buffalo W

image

Challenge W

image

Charlottesville Blues W

image

Erie Sports Center W

image

Manhattan W

image

Miami AC W

image

North Carolina Fusion W

image

Patuxent W

image

Pleasanton Rage W

image

Rally Madison FC W

image

Rochester W

image

Rockford Raptors W

image

Toledo Villa W

image

Utah United W