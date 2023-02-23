Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC Match Prediction
BENFC
70%
Chance of Winning
GFC
30%
India
Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Bengaluru FC is coming off a (2-1) victory against Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC won five matches in their last five outings. They are undefeated in their last five games. Bengaluru FC's good run of form resulted in them qualifying for the Playoffs. They struggled to score goals in the early part of the tournament. In the game against Mumbai City FC, Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in the 57th minute. J Hernandez scored the 2nd goal for Bengaluru FC in the 70th minute to win the game for Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC played with 39 % possession in the game. Bengaluru FC won 58%(10) of their tackles, and 11 interceptions. Five shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. Bengaluru FC passed the ball at 80% accuracy in the game against Hyderabad FC. They conceded 14 fouls in the entire game.
Goa FC is coming off a (1-2) loss against Chennaiyin FC. Goa lost two of their last five games. They are positioned at 7th winning 8 matches, losing 8 matches and three games resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. Goa FC needs a win in their last game to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they win the game against Bengaluru FC then the points of Odisha FC and Goa FC will be tied. If Odisha FC loses their last game then Goa FC will qualify for the playoffs. In the match against Chennaiyin FC, Goa FC managed to hold on to the ball for 64% of the entire game. They hit six shots on target with 76% accuracy. They hit nine corner shots in the game. They won 88%(8) of their tackles and made one key block.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Bengaluru FC and Goa FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- Bengaluru FC. According to the most recent results data, Bengaluru FC has won 8 matches and lost two matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 80% of the games. In the 19 games, Bengaluru FC has scored 24 goals at an average of 1.26 goals per game, while conceding 22 goals at an average of 1.19 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per match. Bengaluru FC has a goal difference of +4. Bengaluru FC scored 4 goals more than the goals they conceded in the tournament.
- Goa FC. According to the most recent results data, Goa FC has won three games, lost 4 games and three ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 19 games played in the league, Goa FC has scored 35 goals averaging 1.84 goals per game. They conceded 32 goals at an average of 1.68 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 19 games. Goa FC scored 3 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of +3. They are one of the best offensive teams in the league.
Bengaluru Fc vs Goa Fc Chance of Winning
Bengaluru Fc is the favourite to win the match against Goa FC. The host team Bengaluru FC has dominated Bengaluru FC and managed to score 11 goals in their last five outings. Bengaluru's strikers are in fine form after struggling to score goals early in the season. Bengaluru FC is undefeated in their last seven matches. Goa FC will look to outplay the Bengaluru FC side on their home ground in Bengaluru. Goa FC scored 11 goals in their last five outings. Bengaluru has a winning chance of 57% while Goa FC has a winning chance of 29%.
Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Bengaluru FC is the favourite to win the game against Goa FC on Thursday 23rd February Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC is positioned 4th in the points table. They managed to win 10 games, lost 8 and one draw in 19 games. Bengaluru FC is undefeated in their last five games. Bengaluru FC's opponent Goa FC is positioned 7th. They won 8 games, lost 8 games and 3 games ended in draws. We back Bengaluru FC to dominate Goa FC and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Bengaluru FC (2-1) Goa FC.
Final Prediction:Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Goa FC.
Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC Match Toss Prediction
We back Bengaluru FC to win the toss against Goa FC.
Bengaluru FC Player List
Lara Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sharon Padattil (Goalkeepers); Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Biswa Darjee, Pratik Chowdhary, Wungyang Muirang, Ajith Kumar Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Parag Srivas, Musavu King( Defenders); Jayesh Rane, Damait Lyngdoh, Ajah Chhetri, Danish Farooq, Suresh Wangjam Singh, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa( Mid Fielders); Udanta Singh Kumam, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine AsokanVidyasagarar, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayan, Prince Ibara, Akashdeep Singh (Forwards).
Bengaluru FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Forward
|
Sivasakthi Narayanan
|
Forward
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Forward
|
Javi Hernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Prabir Das
|
Midfielder
|
Roshan Singh
|
Midfielder
|
Sandesh Jhingan
|
Defender
|
Suresh Wangjam
|
Defender
|
Aleksandar Jovanovic
|
Defender
|
Bruno Ramires
|
Defender
Bengaluru FC Team Form (Last five games):W, W, W, W, W
Goa FC Player List
Sudhakaran Naveen Kumar, Dheeraj Singh, Hrithik Tiwari (Goalkeepers); Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D' Cunha, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Garrido, Sanson Pereira, Joel Fernandes, Lalhmangaihsanga, Dylan Fox, Mohamed Ali ( Defenders); Hernan, Ansel Gomes, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Christy Davis, Muhammed Nemil Vailiyatti, Nongdamba Naorem (Midfielders); Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Makan Winkle Chote, Airam Cabrera (Forward).
Goa FC Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Dheeraj Singh
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Guarrotxena
|
Forward
|
Noah Sadaoui
|
Forward
|
Brandon Fernandes
|
Forward
|
Ayush Dev Chhetri
|
Midfielder
|
Edu Bedia
|
Midfielder
|
Devendra Daku Murugakar
|
Midfielder
|
Seriton Fernandes
|
Defender
|
Anwar Ali
|
Defender
|
Fares Arnout
|
Defender
|
Xavier Gamma
|
Defender
Goa FC Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L, L, D, W, W
Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC Head to Head
Matches Played:12
Bengaluru FC Won:6 Matches
Goa FC Won:3 Matches
Draw:3 Matches
Bengaluru FC vs Goa FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Bengaluru FC winning the match at 2.50 whereas in favour of Goa FC are 2.44. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.30. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bengaluru FC
We predict that Bengaluru FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Goa FC because they have a history of dominating Goa FC in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Bengaluru FC to win the match are 2.50, while the odds favouring Goa FC are 2.44.
Our Final Prediction: Bengaluru FC to win the fixture against Goa FC.Bet Now!