Bengaluru FC locks horns against Goa FC on Thursday, 23rd February at 7:30 PM IST at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC is coming off a (1-2) win against Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC won 10 matches, lost 8 matches and one match resulted in a draw. Goa FC is coming off a (1-2 ) loss against Chennaiyin FC in their last match. Goa FC won 8 matches, lost 8 matches and three matches resulted in a draw.

Bengaluru FC is coming off a (2-1) victory against Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC won five matches in their last five outings. They are undefeated in their last five games. Bengaluru FC's good run of form resulted in them qualifying for the Playoffs. They struggled to score goals in the early part of the tournament. In the game against Mumbai City FC, Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in the 57th minute. J Hernandez scored the 2nd goal for Bengaluru FC in the 70th minute to win the game for Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC played with 39 % possession in the game. Bengaluru FC won 58%(10) of their tackles, and 11 interceptions. Five shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. Bengaluru FC passed the ball at 80% accuracy in the game against Hyderabad FC. They conceded 14 fouls in the entire game.

Goa FC is coming off a (1-2) loss against Chennaiyin FC. Goa lost two of their last five games. They are positioned at 7th winning 8 matches, losing 8 matches and three games resulted in a tie out of the 19 matches they played. Goa FC needs a win in their last game to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they win the game against Bengaluru FC then the points of Odisha FC and Goa FC will be tied. If Odisha FC loses their last game then Goa FC will qualify for the playoffs. In the match against Chennaiyin FC, Goa FC managed to hold on to the ball for 64% of the entire game. They hit six shots on target with 76% accuracy. They hit nine corner shots in the game. They won 88%(8) of their tackles and made one key block.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Bengaluru FC and Goa FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23.