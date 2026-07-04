Belgium vs Canada Match Prediction

Belgium and Canada will clash in World cup 2022 at AI Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in AI Rayyan Stadium, Qatar. This smashing encounter will take place on 23rd November 2022. Both teams have their strong sides and young energy to control the game in their favor but Belgium has some advantages over Canada.

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In this article we are going to discuss more about prediction of the Belgium vs Canada match and also about possible playing XI for both sides, weather, toss and odds for betting. Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Our Prediction

Belgium looks good and strong as compared to Canada. There was a time when Belgium ruled in the world of football. If we talk about 2018 world cup Russia, they thrashed england and ended at 3rd position. Unfortunately, Belgium did not reach the final. As far as ranking is concerned Belgium is at 2nd position on the other hand Canada is on 38th ranking.

Canada qualified to the world cup tournament after 36 years, so they have a lot to prove. The World cup is such a big platform and they are in search of their first win in a big tournament.

Looking at the experience and stronger side we expect Belgium’s victory in this game against Canada. In the last world cup Belgium scored 9 goals in group stages. Their performance was also up to the mark against the Netherlands as well. In this world cup they scored 20 goals. On the other hand Canada lost their 4 games out of 7. In this world cup canadians scored 18 goals. So the Red Devils of Belgium want to get back their kingdom in football. We hope for a 3-1 win for Belgium. Belgium has 66% chances of winning, Canada has 14 % and the rest 20% chances are for the draw.

Top Bets for Belgium vs Canada Match

You can bet on first half goals, second half goals and total number of goals. Draw can be an option for betting but chances are only 20 percent. By predicting the winning team you can make good money. Although Odds for Canada victory are higher than Belgium, as their winning chances are only 14 percent. You can bet on Belgium’s victory at the odds of 1.40 to 1.49. Another betting option is player of the match and top scorer of the match.





Belgium vs Canada Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Belgium again has the hope to repeat its 'golden generation' performance. In the last two tournaments, the Red Devils had managed to make it to the quarter-finals. This team is the favorite team of football fans in the F group. Football legends are predicting a 55.1% chance of its victory, while this team's chance of reaching the knock-outs stage is being told 82%. The team is counting on Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukak for a tremendous win.

On the other hand, Canada can also prove itself as a game changer. This team is qualifying in the World Cup for the first time since 1986. This team can make a big difference if the conditions are favorable. On the strength of its young players, this team has the power to make a big difference. The qualifying round victory has won the hearts of the fans. The football experts are predicting a 25.7% chance of Canada winning the tournament.

Belgium vs Canada Tournament Match Live streaming

If you want to do online betting with Live Line, Live Streaming will help you with that. Many betting websites give you a live streaming facility. Apart from this, if we talk about the official broadcast rights of the Football World cup, then its broadcast rights in India and other Asian countries are with Viacom 18. Its broadcast rights in the UK are with the BBC. Apart from this, Fox Sports, beIN and Antenna TV also have the rights to live streaming the Football World Cup.

Belgium vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

However, it is very difficult to predict who will be the boss of the toss. But the heart of most bookies and experts is saying that Belgium will win the toss as well as the match.

Weather Report

Match is getting started on 23rd Nov. 2022 at 19:00 UTC. At this time the weather is almost pleasant. It is expected to be 25-26 degree celsius. Humidity can take some tests for the players.

Belgium News & Player List

The main concern for Belgium is the fitness of Romelu Lukaku, who was out of game for two months due to a hamstring injury. He then suffered a quad injury in October. The final decision on whether he will play or not in the match against Canada is still in the hands of the doctors. Apart from this, the fracture of Thomas Meunier is also a matter of concern for the team.

The good thing for the team is that coach Roberto Martinez has been with the team for a long time. Captain Eden Hazard, as well as players like Romelo Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens will be responsible for winning the team.

Belgium’s possible 11 players are: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Thomas Meunier, Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium Team Form

Belgium's performance in this World Cup has been commendable. The team has won 50% of its matches. The team has won a total of 5 matches and lost 2. If we talk about the home ground, then the performance of the team has been excellent, on the home ground, the team has won 4 matches, and lost in 1. Whereas there have been 1 win, 1 loss and 3 draws on overseas grounds. Belgium has scored a total of 20 goals in the World Cup so far.

Canada News & Player List

The Canadian team qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and only the second time in history. Although the performance of the team has been decent in the last few matches, the chances of the team moving forward are slim. Team's coach John Herdman will have to infuse new energy into the team. The Canadian captain is Atiba Hutchinson and has high hopes from Alphonso Davie and also dependable on Jonathan David.

Possible 11 players for Canada - Borjan, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Johnston, Hutchinson, Osorio, Eustaquio, Davies; David, Larin.

Canada Team Form

Canada’s performance is decent in this world cup. Their form is good with 4 wins, 1 draws, and 5 losses. Team won 40% of matches. On the home ground the team won 3 matches and lost 1 game. Outside the home ground, while playing away, they lost their 4 matches, 1 win and 1 draw. Canada has scored a total of 18 goals this season in the World Cup.

Belgium vs Canada Head to Head

There is no previous encounter between these two teams but Belgium has 66% chances of winning the game.

Belgium vs Canada Betting Odds

For Belgium Victory - In the first half odds are expected to be 1.72 to 2.05. In the second half it's 1.66 to 1.79 and if we talk about overall match odds are 1.40 to 1.49. Odds may vary according to various betting platforms.

Draw - Odds for draw are approx. 4.50.

For Canada Victory - Odds are in between 5.40 to 7.

Some experts also suggest an accumulator bat at the odds of 2.28.

Final Verdict

The Canadian team, which is returning to the World Cup after 36 years, does not seem to stand anywhere in front of Belgium. Belgium is looking to repeat its old golden history, the record is also in favor of Belgium, the players of the team are also in good form. In such a situation, the Canadian team can only believe in a miracle.

Prediction Author

The author of the article is sports and media expert Gauri Shankar Sharma. It is worth mentioning that Gauri Shankar has written many sports articles in the last 10 years and his predictions have proved correct on many occasions.