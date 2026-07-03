Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of National League 2026

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National League Team List

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York

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Rochdale

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Carlisle

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Boreham Wood

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Scunthorpe

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Southend

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Forest Green

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Hartlepool

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FC Halifax Town

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Tamworth

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Wealdstone

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Altrincham

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Woking

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Boston United

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Yeovil Town

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Solihull Moors

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Gateshead

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Eastleigh

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Aldershot Town

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Sutton Utd

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Brackley Town

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Morecambe

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Truro City

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Braintree

National League Stadiums

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The Shay Stadium

Halifax, West Yorkshire, England

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The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking, Surrey, England

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The Lamb Ground

Tamworth, Staffordshire, England

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Brunton Park

Carlisle, Cumbria, England

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The Jakemans Community Stadium

Boston, Lincolnshire, England

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VBS Community Stadium

Sutton, Surrey, England

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Wembley Stadium

London, England

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Roots Hall

Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England

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ARMCO Arena

Solihull, West Midlands, England

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Grosvenor Vale

Ruislip, Middlesex, England

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Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England

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The J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham, Cheshire, England

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Mangata Pay UK Stadium

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England

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Huish Park Stadium

Yeovil, Somerset, England

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Truro Sports Hub

Truro, Cornwall, England

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The Bolt New Lawn

Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, England

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LNER Community Stadium

York, North Yorkshire, England

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Attis Arena

Scunthorpe, England

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Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale, Greater Manchester, England

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Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh, Hampshire, England

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St. James Park

Brackley, Northamptonshire, England