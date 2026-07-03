Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of Non League Div One - Northern West 2026
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Non League Div One - Northern West Team List
Stalybridge Celtic
Runcorn Linnets
Bury
Avro
Bootle
Vauxhall Motors
Nantwich Town
Lower Breck
Atherton Collieries
Chasetown
Clitheroe
Witton Albion
Kidsgrove Athletic
Mossley
Shifnal Town FC
Sporting Khalsa
Wythenshawe Town
Congleton Town
Newcastle Town
Trafford
Stafford Rangers
Darlaston Town
Non League Div One - Northern West Stadiums
U-Lock It Stadium
Northwich, Cheshire, England
Bower Fold
Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, England
Pennybridge Lane
Flixton, Greater Manchester, England
The vanEupen Arena
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, England
Ericstan Park
Manchester, England
Berry Street Garage Stadium
Bootle, Merseyside, England
Vestacare Stadium
Oldham, Greater Manchester, England
The Stan Robinson Stadium
Stafford, Staffordshire, England
The Scholars Ground
Burntwood, Staffordshire, England
The Acoustafoam Stadium
Shifnal, Shropshire, England
The Paycare Ground
Darlaston, West Midlands, England
Seel Park
Mossley, Greater Manchester, England
Gigg Lane
Bury, Lancashire, England
Autonet Insurance Stadium
Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, England
Red Industries Lyme Valley Stadium
Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England
The Loom Loft Stadium
Clitheroe, Lancashire, England
Anfield Sports Community Centre
Liverpool, England
The Skuna Stadium
Atherton, Greater Manchester, England
Runcorn Linnets' APEC Taxi's Stadium
Runcorn, Cheshire, England
The Cleric Stadium
Congleton, Cheshire, England
Guardian Warehousing Arena
Willenhall, West Midlands, England