Football (Soccer) Scores and Results of UEFA Youth League 2026

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UEFA Youth League Team List

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Real Madrid U19

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Club Brugge U19

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Benfica U19

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PSG U19

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Chelsea U19

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Villarreal U19

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Sporting CP U19

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Atlético Madrid U19

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Internazionale U19

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Borussia Dortmund U19

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Legia Warszawa U19

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Manchester City U19

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Tottenham Hotspur U19

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Barcelona U19

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Bayer Leverkusen U19

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Eintracht Frankf U19

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Liverpool U19

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Ajax U19

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AZ U19

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HJK U19

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København U19

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Puskás Akadémia U19

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Maccabi Haifa U19

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Real Betis U19

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Napoli U19

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Juventus U19

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PSV U19

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Atalanta U19

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Dinamo Tbilisi U19

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Kairat U19

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Köln U19

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Olympiakos Piraeus U19

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Olympique Marseille U19

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Slavia Praha U19

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Arsenal U19

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Dinamo Minsk U19

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Fiorentina U19

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Jindřichův Hradec

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Monaco U19

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Žilina U19

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Aston Villa U19

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Athletic U19

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Bayern München U19

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Brann U19

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Dynamo Kyiv U19

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Genk U19

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Hibernian U19

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Midtjylland U19

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Pafos U19

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Zrinjski U19

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Bodø / Glimt U19

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FCSB U19

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Galatasaray U19

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Nantes U19

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Newcastle United U19

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PAOK U19

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Porto U19

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Qarabağ U19

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R. Union SG U19

UEFA Youth League Stadiums

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Joie Stadium

Manchester, England

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Tingbjerg Idrætspark

Brønshøj, Denmark

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Juventus Training Center

Vinovo, Italy

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Ahorn Camp Sportpark

Dreieich, Germany

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Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Madrid, Spain

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Campus PSG

Poissy, France

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KONAMI Youth Development Centre in Memory of Giacinto Facchetti

Milano, Italy

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Sportpark De Toekomst

Amsterdam-Duivendrecht, Netherlands

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Caixa Futebol Campus

Seixal, Portugal

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Stade Francis Turcan

Martigues, France

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Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Tbilisi, Georgia

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Mangata Pay UK Stadium

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England

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Cobham Training Centre

Stoke d&apos;Abernon, Surrey, England

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The NEST

Roeselare (Roulers), Belgium

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FC Bayern Campus Platz 1

München, Germany

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Liverpool’s Academy Ground

Knowsley, Merseyside, England

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Sportovní centrum Radotín

Praha, Czech-Republic

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Esenler Erokspor Stadyumu

İstanbul, Turkey