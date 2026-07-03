Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of UEFA Youth League 2026
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UEFA Youth League Team List
Real Madrid U19
Club Brugge U19
Benfica U19
PSG U19
Chelsea U19
Villarreal U19
Sporting CP U19
Atlético Madrid U19
Internazionale U19
Borussia Dortmund U19
Legia Warszawa U19
Manchester City U19
Tottenham Hotspur U19
Barcelona U19
Bayer Leverkusen U19
Eintracht Frankf U19
Liverpool U19
Ajax U19
AZ U19
HJK U19
København U19
Puskás Akadémia U19
Maccabi Haifa U19
Real Betis U19
Napoli U19
Juventus U19
PSV U19
Atalanta U19
Dinamo Tbilisi U19
Kairat U19
Köln U19
Olympiakos Piraeus U19
Olympique Marseille U19
Slavia Praha U19
Arsenal U19
Dinamo Minsk U19
Fiorentina U19
Jindřichův Hradec
Monaco U19
Žilina U19
Aston Villa U19
Athletic U19
Bayern München U19
Brann U19
Dynamo Kyiv U19
Genk U19
Hibernian U19
Midtjylland U19
Pafos U19
Zrinjski U19
Bodø / Glimt U19
FCSB U19
Galatasaray U19
Nantes U19
Newcastle United U19
PAOK U19
Porto U19
Qarabağ U19
R. Union SG U19
UEFA Youth League Stadiums
Joie Stadium
Manchester, England
Tingbjerg Idrætspark
Brønshøj, Denmark
Juventus Training Center
Vinovo, Italy
Ahorn Camp Sportpark
Dreieich, Germany
Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
Madrid, Spain
Campus PSG
Poissy, France
KONAMI Youth Development Centre in Memory of Giacinto Facchetti
Milano, Italy
Sportpark De Toekomst
Amsterdam-Duivendrecht, Netherlands
Caixa Futebol Campus
Seixal, Portugal
Stade Francis Turcan
Martigues, France
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
Tbilisi, Georgia
Mangata Pay UK Stadium
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England
Cobham Training Centre
Stoke d'Abernon, Surrey, England
The NEST
Roeselare (Roulers), Belgium
FC Bayern Campus Platz 1
München, Germany
Liverpool’s Academy Ground
Knowsley, Merseyside, England
Sportovní centrum Radotín
Praha, Czech-Republic
Esenler Erokspor Stadyumu
İstanbul, Turkey