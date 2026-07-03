Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of Challenge Cup 2026
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Challenge Cup Team List
Inverness CT
Stenhousemuir
Montrose
East Fife
Stranraer
Forfar Athletic
Raith Rovers
East Kilbride
Edinburgh City
Stirling Albion
Dumbarton
Elgin City
Queen of the South
Spartans
Alloa Athletic
Annan Athletic
Clyde
Hamilton Academical
Kelty Hearts
Airdrie United
Ayr Utd
Cove Rangers
Peterhead
Arbroath
Celtic II
Hearts U21
Queen's Park
ST Johnstone
Hibernian U21
St. Mirren U21
Dundee United II
Partick
Ross County
Aberdeen U21
Dunfermline
Motherwell U21
Dundee II
Kilmarnock II
Morton
Rangers U21
Challenge Cup Stadiums
The Vanloq Community Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland
Meadowbank Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland
Albert Bartlett Stadium
Airdrie, Scotland
Ochilview Park
Stenhousemuir, Scotland
K Park Training Academy
East Kilbride, Scotland
Forthbank Stadium
Stirling, Scotland
Balmoor Stadium
Peterhead, Scotland
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Inverness, Scotland
Borough Briggs
Elgin, Scotland
Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen, Scotland
Galabank
Annan, Scotland
Gayfield Park
Arbroath, Scotland
Somerset Park
Ayr, Scotland
MGM Timber Bayview Stadium
Methil, Scotland
Broadwood Stadium
Cumbernauld, Scotland
Global Energy Stadium
Dingwall, Scotland
Indodrill Stadium
Alloa, Scotland
McDiarmid Park
Perth, Scotland
Links Park
Montrose, Scotland
Palmerston Park
Dumfries, Scotland
Station Park
Forfar, Scotland
New Central Park
Kelty, Scotland