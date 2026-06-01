1win Alternative — 10 Betting Similar Sites Like 1win

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win This list shows 10 good alternatives for 1win fans. All platforms were checked through a system created by a specialist with real knowledge in betting. Each bookmaker was tested the same way. It does not matter to us how they present themselves—our checks stay fair and neutral. These are trusted sites like 1win, selected with care. The list was prepared by sportscafe, with no outside influence. It includes strong picks for anyone searching for a cricket betting site in India. There are also reliable names among the best football betting sites. Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

Why Bettors Choose 1win 1win is popular among bettors due to its large number of sporting events, wide range of bets, and support for both sports and casino games. The platform has a fast sign-up process, accepts cryptocurrency, and works well on both mobile and desktop. Odds are competitive, and live betting is available on many matches. Some users mention weak customer support and fewer regular bonuses. Pros Cons Many sports and events Slow customer support Wide range of bet types Fewer ongoing promotions Casino section included Fast and easy registration Mobile app and browser version Live betting on key matches Cryptocurrency payments allowed Competitive odds Alternatives to 1win Some players look for betting sites like 1win because of better odds, bigger welcome bonuses, or more promo codes. Others want a sportsbook with more betting options or faster help from support. While 1win has many strong sides, some users are not fully satisfied with bonus terms or features in the casino section. Because of this, many Indian players try other platforms that match their needs better.

1win Alternative Sites in India The list shows the best website like 1win for Indian players. These platforms were tested and chosen as good options for local bettors. Websites With a Better Welcome Bonus 1win like sites with stronger or more flexible welcome bonuses include BC.Game, Batery, and Stake. 1win has a 500% up to 80,400INR bonus, which is one of the biggest in size, but the bonus rules may not suit everyone. Batery supports INR and focuses on cricket, which works well for Indian players. BC.Game attracts fans of kabaddi and cricket, and it has an APK that helps with fast betting. Stake draws crypto users with big rewards and many betting options. Each platform has its own strong point. More information about each site follows. Stake License: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR.

Promocode: SPORTSCAFE.

Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration.

Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours.

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans. Overview There is a welcome bonus at Stake for new players. It gives 200% on the first deposit, with a limit of 50,000 INR. To get it, players must add at least 500 INR. The bonus comes with a 40x wagering rule. This can take longer to complete, but it works with many types of bets. At 1xBet, the bonus is 300% up to 50,000 INR, with a 9x wager on accumulator bets only. Stake has harder conditions, but more betting options. It fits players who prefer more freedom in bet types and can handle strict terms. Pros Cons Customers can buy cryptocurrency directly through the site. There is no separate mobile app for betting. Stake is a sponsor of Everton FC, the Stake F1 Team, UFC, Drake, and others. Traditional payment methods are limited. Many types of cryptocurrency are accepted on the platform. Daily bonuses are not very frequent. A blog and forum are open for updates and player discussions. The platform runs active pages on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more. Sign-up through social media accounts is possible. BC Game Licensing: Anjouan License.

Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR.

Promo Code: Not available.

Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals.

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies, average payout time – Usually within hours.

Availability in India: Available in all Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients. Overview BC.Game gives new players a up to 95,710 INR bonus on the first deposit. The next deposits also bring rewards, with a 100% bonus up to ₹25,000 and more free bets. To get the bonus, players must register, verify their account, and choose the Sports Bonus option. The first deposit must be at least ₹850, and the next ones ₹1,280. The bonus must be used within 7 days. A 10x wagering rule applies to the full amount. Only accumulator bets count, with at least three picks and minimum odds of 1.5 for each. Pros Cons Clients can use various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. No mobile app is available for iOS devices. Crypto can also be bought directly through the site. The verification process can take extra time in some cases. Indian Rupees (INR) are accepted, which helps Indian players avoid currency conversion. The site partners with well-known clubs like Leicester City FC and Inter Miami. A Sports Insight page is available for match analysis and betting tips. A blog and forum are present for updates, news, and player discussions. High odds are available for many sports matches. Batery License: Curacao (#365/JAZ).

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS.

Promo Code: SCBAT.

Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback.

Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours.

Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers. Overview Batery has a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS bonus. That tops 1win’s 500% up to 80,400INR bonus and adds more spins for casino gamblers. Players must place bets worth 15 times the bonus at odds of 2.00 or higher within 30 days. A daily reload bonus is there for each deposit. New crypto deposits also receive a match bonus. Weekly cashback returns up to 20% of net losses. Terms vary by region and include wagering rules. Pros Cons It also sponsors popular teams such as Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. There are fewer traditional payment methods available. The minimum deposit is just 300 INR, which is lower compared to many other sites. Customer support responses may take longer than expected. Clients can sign up using their social media profiles. The website supports the Hindi language for easier use. Both Indian Rupees (INR) and cryptocurrencies are accepted for payments. The brand partners with famous Indian sports figures like Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh. Websites With Almost the Same Promo Codes Betting sites like 1win have promo codes with bonuses close to 1win’s. The 1win promo code SCAFE145 gives a 500% bonus up to ₹53,000. Similar promo codes can be found at sites like 1xBet and Melbet, which also provide high-value bonuses for new players. These brands support Indian Rupees and offer bonuses that attract bettors looking for strong rewards. More details on each site come next. 1xBet Licensing: Curacao license No. OGL/2024/1262/0493.

Welcome bonus: 400% up to 50,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFE30.

Main Features: Live betting, IPL, Toto, Virtual Sports.

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PhopePe, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency.

Available in India: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Bonus seekers, fast payment users, sports fans. Overview 1xBet rewards new customers with a 400% up to 50,000 INR bonus on the first deposit. Using the promo code SCAFE30 helps activate this bonus. After registering, players must complete their account details and verify their phone number. A minimum deposit of ₹200 is required, and the bonus is added automatically. The bonus lasts for 30 days, with a 9x wagering requirement on accumulator bets. These bets need at least three selections with odds of 1.4 or higher. Cryptocurrency accounts are not eligible. Withdrawals only happen after meeting wagering rules. Verification and fraud checks apply. Pros Cons Users can log in using fingerprint or face recognition. Bonus terms may be confusing for some players. Live scores and odds update quickly. The app takes up a large amount of storage on some devices. Clients can register quickly with one click. Occasional delays can occur during peak usage periods. The app supports Hindi language. Customer support is available 24/7 within the app, including phone assistance. Bet history is easy to access and review. There are apps for both Android and iOS devices. Many live events are available for betting. Melbet Licensing: Curacao Egaming License No. 8048/JAZ2020-060.

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 40,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFE30.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub.

Payment & Withdrawals: Accepts Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.

Available in: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors and live bettors who want many payment choices and a Hindi interface. Overview Melbet welcomes new customers in India with a 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus on the first deposit. To claim the bonus, customers must register on the Melbet site or app and deposit at least ₹75. The bonus activates automatically after the deposit and stays valid for 30 days. To use the bonus, customers must place accumulator bets equal to 8 times the bonus amount. Each accumulator must have at least three selections, with three or more selections having odds of 2.10 or higher. Withdrawals are allowed only after meeting wagering rules. Canceling the bonus forfeits the bonus and winnings but returns the original deposit. Pros Cons In-depth match statistics are provided. Withdrawals using cryptocurrency may take more time to process. More than 100 payment options are supported, including UPI and cryptocurrencies. The app loads quickly on both Android and iOS devices. Navigation is simple thanks to a clear and organized layout. Biometric login allows fast and secure access. Users can register easily with one-click or through social media accounts. Live streaming of sports events is available. Bonuses for Already Registered Players For players who are already registered, similar betting sites like 1win include Paripesa and Betwinner. These sites have regular bonuses and promotions to keep clients interested. Paripesa has cashback deals and reload bonuses that suit bettors who play often. Betwinner has daily bonuses and rewards tied to special events, which attract players who want extra chances to increase their funds. Both sites accept Indian Rupees and other currencies, which works well for Indian users. More information about the bonuses at each site will be shared next. Paripesa Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).

Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFEPARI.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.

Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.

Available in: All Indian states.

Best for: Casual bettors and live game players. Overview Besides sports bonus Paripesa gives a welcome casino package 100% up to 30,000 INR for new customers. Sports bettors get a 3% weekly cashback and a 50% bonus every Monday. A second deposit bonus also adds 50%. There are special rewards like cashback for losing streaks, bonus points from the Betting Marathon, and extra winnings from accumulator bets. Casino players get VIP cashback, birthday gifts, and Thursday rewards. Fridays include 60 free bets for Aviator. A VIP Club, promo code store, Turbo Saturday, and loyalty bonuses are also available. Clients can also use the invite-a-friend program to collect rewards. Pros Cons A lot of bonuses to choose. Certain payment options require additional verification. Registration is fast with one click. Live sports options focus mainly on major leagues and are limited beyond that. The site is available in Hindi. Accepts payments in INR and cryptocurrencies. Includes live streaming and cash-out options. Apps available for Android and iOS, plus a PWA version. Social media accounts are active and updated. Betwinner Licensing: Curacao Gaming Control Board.

Welcome bonus: 100% up to 8,000 INR.

Promo code: CAFEWINNER.

Mobile app: iOS and Android.

Main Features: One click registration, One-click bet, and more.

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Google Pay, Skrill, UPI and more.

Available in: All Indian states.

Best for: Sports lovers and cricket fans. Overview BetWinner gives players access to many bonuses beyond the first deposit. The welcome pack includes a deposit bonus and other extras. Weekly and daily rewards are available, such as the 100% Thursday Deposit Bonus, 50% Monday Bonus, and Sports Cashback. Casino users can join in with cashback and daily game tournaments. Special promotions like Ice Show, Nil-Nil Draw, and Lucky 9 keep things active. There are also bonuses for losing bets, accumulator boosts, and birthday gifts. Pros Cons One-click signup. Too many options may confuse new users. 24/7 support with chat, phone, and email. App and site can be heavy on older devices. Hindi interface available. Live sports streaming. Active on social media. Frequent bonuses for all players. Sportsbooks Similar to 1win Betting sites like 1win are popular among players who want many sports events. Pin-Up, 888Starz, and Tez888 are good examples. These platforms support cricket, kabaddi, football, tennis, and more. Pin-Up has a clear design and is easy to move around. 888Starz has esports and local tournaments. Tez888 works well with INR and also accepts crypto. These sites are good options for clients who look for wide sports sections, like on 1win. Each one has special features that suit different player needs. Full reviews for each brand are listed below. Pin-Up Licensing: Curacao License No. 8048/JAZ2017-003.

Welcome bonus: 125% up to 4,50,000 INR.

Promo code: N/A.

Mobile app: iOS and Android.

Main Features:Live and line betting, Online casino, V-sport.

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, cryptocurrency.

Available in India: All Indian states. Overview Pin-up sportsbook has many sports to bet on, like cricket, football, and tennis. Clients can choose from many betting markets with good odds. Live betting is available, so players can place bets during matches as the odds change. The site works well on desktop and mobile devices. Several Indian payment methods can be used for deposits and withdrawals. Live streaming is not as common here compared to other sites. Still, the sportsbook attracts many Indian users who want many sports and good odds for popular events. Pros Cons Many Indian payment methods are accepted, so clients can deposit and withdraw easily. The sportsbook has fewer sports and betting types than 1xBet. Live betting shows clear odds and good options. Live streaming is limited compared to 1xBet’s many live streams. The website looks simple and is easy to use on desktop and mobile. Pre-match and in-play stats help players place informed bets. Betting markets load quickly, even during live matches. Good coverage of popular sports with competitive odds. Tez888 License: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR.

Promo Code: Not required.

Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app.

Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified.

Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal. Overview Tez888 sportsbook focuses mainly on cricket, a very popular sport for its players. It covers many cricket tournaments in India and around the world. Clients can bet on match winners, top scorers, total runs, and other cricket events. The odds stay competitive, and attract many cricket bettors. Live betting on cricket matches is available, so players can place bets while the game is on. Besides cricket, Tez888 also has other sports to bet on, but cricket stays a key part of the sportsbook for Indian clients. Pros Cons Tools help players practice responsible gambling. New players must use an OTP code to register, which can slow the process. Clients receive 4% cashback daily to reduce losses. The site mostly does not support Hindi, except in some FAQ sections. A sports exchange is available for bettors who prefer that style. Tez888 has a Curacao license and follows basic safety rules. The bookmaker is active on Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. A mobile app allows access on phones. 888Starz Licensing: Curacao.

Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR.

Promo code: N/A.

Mobile app: Android and iOS.

Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more.

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more.

Available in India: All Indian states. Overview 888Starz sportsbook lets players bet on national teams and big tournaments in many sports. The platform has live streaming for many matches so bettors can watch games directly. A cash-out option helps players close bets early to keep profits or lower losses. Odds update often and cover many sports and markets. The site accepts different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. This sportsbook suits players who want to follow important games and use flexible betting choices with clear, current odds. Pros Cons Hindi language version helps Indian users. Fewer well-known sports ambassadors and sponsorships than some competitors. Over 70 deposit and withdrawal methods available. Verification process can be slow, causing withdrawal delays. Quick one-click sign-up for fast access. Supports Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies for payments. Live streaming available for many sports events. Large cashback deals reduce losses for players.

Are These Sites Like 1win Legal in India? Some states in India have clearer rules for sports betting. Licensed operators can work legally in these states: Goa

Sikkim

Nagaland In many other states, laws about international betting sites such as 1win similar sites are not well defined. Players need to review the local regulations before placing bets on these platforms. Since rules may change over time, staying updated can help bettors avoid potential issues.

Is This List Reliable? This list of betting sites similar to 1win helps Indian players find good bookmakers. Our experts check each site with a special system. All bookmakers here have licenses and have deals that work in India. The team has no connection to any bookmaker or company. We update the information often, but players should check details on the official websites. This site shares facts only and is not responsible for any changes or problems with deals or content.

How SportsCafe Selects the Best 1win Alternatives SportsCafe picks the best 1win alternatives through careful and fair reviews. The team checks important points like safety, betting choices, and ease of use. No site pays for better ratings. All ratings come from honest checks to help players find trusted platforms. Detailed Review Process The review system studies sites similar to 1win in depth to highlight both strong points and weak spots. Each key aspect receives thorough examination to offer a complete understanding of the platform’s performance. This allows players to recognize the benefits and drawbacks of each site. By looking at similar sites like 1win, users get clear information to help them choose wisely. This method works well for 1win similar sites in India, guiding bettors to find platforms that suit their preferences. Licensing & Regulation Licensed platforms follow strict rules from official regulators. Holding a valid license means the site works legally and respects player rights. Players can trust the site to handle funds safely and run fair games. Licensed operators must meet safety and fairness standards set by authorities. Key points include: Valid licenses from recognized regulators

Protection of client funds and data

Fair betting conditions and rules Odds Competitiveness Sportscafe evaluates odds carefully to find sites that provide better returns for bettors. Higher odds increase potential winnings and attract more players. Sites with fair odds do not hide margins or reduce chances unfairly. Experts compare odds across popular sports and events to select only competitive bookmakers. Focus points include: Odds comparison for major sports and events

Payout fairness without hidden fees

Attractive odds for cricket, football, and other favorites Market Coverage Wide market coverage lets bettors choose from many sports and events. Good platforms include cricket, football, tennis, and other major sports. Some also provide betting on regional and less-known games. Live betting options add more chances to bet during matches. Key factors include: Coverage of popular Indian and international sports

Availability of smaller and niche sports markets

Live betting on ongoing matches Bonuses & Promotions Bonuses catch the interest of new and regular bettors. Experts review welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and special promotions for fairness and clear terms. Important aspects include bonus size, wagering requirements, and expiry times. Clients benefit from offers that reward play without confusing rules. Payment Methods & Speed Payment options must suit Indian players. Platforms with fast deposits and withdrawals gain trust. Methods like UPI, PayTM, and bank transfers are preferred. Low or no fees help clients get funds quickly. Speed and ease of transactions impact the overall betting experience. User Interface & UX User-friendly sites make it easier for players to place bets. Clear menus, fast page loads, and intuitive navigation reduce confusion. Clients can find markets and place wagers without delays. The interface design impacts satisfaction and repeat use. Customer Support Quick and helpful support resolves player issues faster. Preferred contact methods include live chat, email, and phone. Support availability around the clock helps bettors get help anytime. Friendly and knowledgeable agents improve the site’s reputation. Safety & Encryption Strong security is a must for protecting data and money. Good sites use encryption on all pages to stop unauthorized access. Secure payment processes protect transactions from fraud. Privacy policies help keep client information confidential and safe from misuse. Localisation & Language Support Sites that speak local languages and accept Indian rupees feel more familiar to clients. Support in Hindi or other regional languages helps users understand terms and conditions. Payment options popular in India add convenience. Promotions designed for Indian players make the platform more attractive. Common Payment Methods at Betting Platforms Like 1win Many betting sites like 1win accept popular payment methods in India, such as PhonePe, UPI, GooglePay, and WhatsApp Pay. Cards like Visa and MasterCard are common too, along with PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. Some sites also allow cryptocurrencies for more privacy. Low minimum deposits help more players join easily and start betting without big costs.

Conclusion by SportsCafe SportsCafe has checked many sites to find the best MLB betting sites for players. The team uses experience to review important points like odds, bonuses, and payment options. The aim is to help bettors find safe and trusted places for betting. Clients should always bet responsibly and set limits to keep control. SportsCafe updates its guides regularly to help players choose well and enjoy betting safely.