1win Similar Apps — 10 Betting Apps like 1win

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win There are many apps like 1win, and this list shows the best ones for Indian players. The team at sportscafe stays independent and does not follow what each cricket betting site in India or best football betting sites say about themselves. A specialist with real betting knowledge checked each bookmaker using a clear system. Only those with apps for Android and iOS, or a PWA version, are in the list. Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

There are many apps like 1win, and this list shows the best ones for Indian players. The team at sportscafe stays independent and does not follow what each cricket betting site in India or best football betting sites say about themselves. A specialist with real betting knowledge checked each bookmaker using a clear system. Only those with apps for Android and iOS, or a PWA version, are in the list.

Why is 1win App so Unique 1win stands out with a wide range of sports, many types of bets, and support for both pre-match and live betting. Cricket, football, and tennis are all available with good odds. 1win app also includes casino games, live dealers, and quick payment methods. Registration is fast, and cryptocurrency is accepted. Many players in India use it daily, but it also has a few downsides. Pros Cons Many sports and betting markets High system requirements Fast registration Some bonuses are limited Casino and live dealer games Good odds on cricket and football Quick deposits and withdrawals Accepts cryptocurrency Why Even Look for a 1win Alternative Some players search for betting apps like 1win because certain features may not fit their needs. The odds on some sports can be lower compared to other platforms. Welcome bonuses and promo codes might not be strong enough for active bettors. Others may prefer a different sportsbook layout or want extra tools like bet builders or detailed stats. Looking at betting apps like 1win helps users find better rewards, improved features, or a sportsbook that feels more comfortable.

Best 1win Alternative Apps for Indian Players This list shows the best 1win like apps for Indian players. Each platform was checked by a specialist with real knowledge in betting. These apps have strong features and suit the needs of customers in India. Batery - A Lot of Betting Options License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS

Promo Code: SCBAT

Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback

Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours

Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed

Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers Overview Batery entered the Indian market in 2021 and quickly gained attention for its support of cryptocurrency and sports team sponsorships. The Android app runs fast and is easy to navigate, with a clean design and quick-loading pages. A Hindi language option helps many clients. Most devices support biometric login, and notifications keep players informed about bets and bonuses. iOS users can access the platform through a PWA browser version. While there is no native iOS app, the PWA works well. The welcome bonus and weekly cashback add value, but customer support can sometimes be slow. Pros Cons The app has a Hindi option to help many players. No separate iOS app, only a browser version (PWA). Android app works quickly and looks clean. Customer support can be slow to reply. Many phones support biometric login. Players get alerts about bets and bonuses. Weekly cashback rewards add value. Supports payments in INR and cryptocurrencies. Sign-up is quick, including through social media accounts. Sponsors popular Indian sports teams. The app uses little data and works well on most networks. Push notifications keep players updated on time. Rajabets – Strong focus on cricket betting and fast payouts Licensing: Curacao

Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR

Promo code: N/A

Mobile app: Android and iOS

Main Features: Line and live betting, live streaming, cash out

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and more

Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, cryptocurrency holders

Available in India: All Indian states Overview Rajabets started in 2016 and has a Curacao Gaming Control Board license. The app focuses on cricket betting, especially IPL, with many bonuses like a 200% first deposit bonus, daily deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback. It supports both casino games and sports bets, and accepts cryptocurrencies as payment. The mobile app works well on Android devices with a clear design and easy navigation. There is no native iOS app, but the mobile site works through browsers. Customer support is available but can be slow at times. Pros Cons Accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees. Some bets or bonuses might not be available in certain areas. Cashback can reach 25% on casino and sports bets. Withdrawal limits depend on the payment method. Covers many sports with detailed betting choices. Customer support can sometimes respond slowly. The app uses a clear design that works well on Android devices. Sign-up is quick with several payment options. Cryptocurrency deposits are accepted for more payment choices. Pin Up – More Sports and Casino Games Choice Licensing: Curacao License No. 8048/JAZ2017-003

Welcome bonus: 125% up to 4,50,000 INR

Promo code: SPCAFE

Mobile app: iOS and Android

Main Features:Live and line betting, Online casino, V-sport

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, cryptocurrency

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Casuals, Sports fans Overview The Pin Up app works on both Android and iOS. It runs fast and has a clean layout. Bettors can move between casino and sports sections without delays. Hindi language is available. Many phones support fingerprint login. Notifications show updates about bets and promotions. The app accepts INR, UPI, PayTM, and crypto. Pin Up started in 2016 and holds a Curacao Gaming Control Board licence. Pros Cons App runs fast and uses low data. Fewer sports and bet types in sportsbook. Works well on Android and iOS devices. Limited live streaming. Easy switch between sports and casino sections. Not many regular promotions for users. Payments supported in INR. Clear layout and easy navigation. Notifications for bets and rewards. 4Rabet – Strong Focus on Sports and Hindi interface Licensing: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR

Promo Code: SCAFE230

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page

Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed

Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players Overview 4Rabet came to India in 2019. The app works well on Android and iOS phones. Pages open fast, and all sections are easy to move through. The design is clean, and Hindi language is available. Clients can download the app by scanning a QR code. Biometric login is supported. Notifications show match results and bonus news. UPI and cryptocurrency payments work inside the app. Many players choose this app because it runs well and supports local needs. Pros Cons App has Hindi as a language option. Bonus rules can be hard to follow. Runs fast on both Android and iOS. App takes up more space on some phones. Clients can log in with fingerprint or face scan. Live stream may slow down when many users are online. Notifications show bet results and bonus updates. Withdrawals complete in less than 4 hours in most cases. VIP section works inside the app. Clear layout, with sections easy to move between. BC Game – Fast crypto payments and many betting tools in the app Licensing: Anjouan License

Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR

Promo Code: Not available

Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies, average payout time – Usually within hours

Availability in India: Available in all Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients Overview BC.Game began in 2017 and is known for its focus on cryptocurrencies. The Android APK launched at the start of 2025, running fast with a clear layout. iOS users do not have a native app yet but can use the mobile browser (PWA), which works well and includes all main features. The platform accepts INR and many popular cryptocurrencies. Local payment methods like UPI and PayTM also work. Quick withdrawals and active user forums add to the app’s appeal. The lack of an iOS app and no promo codes limit its ranking. Pros Cons Android app opens quickly and works well. No iOS app, only PWA version available. Easy to use with clear design. Some features missing on mobile browser. Accepts Indian Rupees and many cryptocurrencies. App can slow down during busy times. PWA works well on iOS devices. Withdrawals happen fast. Sports blog and player forum inside the app. Supports several languages. Updates keep the app reliable. 888Starz – More sports and casino games on one app Licensing: Curacao

Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR

Promo code: SCAFE888

Mobile app: Android and iOS

Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: sports fans, high-rollers Overview The 888Starz app lets players claim a free bet after installing it. The app shows live scores and updates odds right away to keep players informed. Bet history can be checked with a single tap for easy tracking. The app has many markets, live events, and casino slot games to choose from. Withdrawals happen fast using popular payment methods. Separate apps exist for both iOS and Android devices to work well on mobile phones. Pros Cons Free bet after app download. Some features not available in all countries. Live score updates and quick odds changes. Few live streams inside the app. Bet history is easy to check with one tap. Many sports markets, live events, and casino slots. Fast payouts with popular payment methods. Separate apps for Android and iOS. Stake - Strong focus on cryptocurrency and fast payments License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR

Promocode: SPORTSCAFE

Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration

Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans Overview Stake started as a crypto-focused site with quick account setup. Clients can sign up through social media without long forms. The mobile site works well on most devices. Pages load fast, and all features are easy to reach. There is no app to install. Both Android and iOS users can use PWA versions, which do not need extra storage or special system needs. The layout is clear, with many sports markets and live bets. Crypto payments work well, and players can buy coins right on the site. Pros Cons Fast mobile site (PWA) works well on Android and iOS. No standalone app for Android or iOS available. No need to download or install anything. Some clients may prefer a traditional app over PWA. Uses little device storage and has no system requirements. Payments by bank cards and e-wallets are not supported. Easy to access all features via the browser. Push notifications can be enabled for bets and bonuses. Supports many crypto coins for deposits and withdrawals. Accepts INR through crypto payment gateways. Sign-up with social accounts like Google and Facebook. Tez888 – Fast and easy-to-use Android and iOS apps with strong local support License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR

Promo Code: Not required

Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app

Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified

Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal

Best For: Casual bettors and those who like unique bets via sports exchange Overview The tez888 app works on Android and iOS devices. Players can bet on many sports and casino games quickly. The app accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees, which helps local users. The layout is clear, so players find sections without trouble. Live betting has updates on scores and odds. The app has bonuses and promotions for active players. Installing the app is easy, and it runs well on most phones. Customer support is available through the app when help is needed. This app suits bettors who want reliable betting with local options. Pros Cons Mobile app for both Android and iOS. OTP required for registration. Quick loading and clear navigation in app. Hindi language only in FAQ, not in the app interface. Supports many payment methods. Some users may find app size large. Daily 4% cashback on losses. Sports exchange with many betting options. Active social media on Instagram, Telegram, Facebook. Live betting available inside the app. Push notifications for bets and bonuses. Bet history and account details easy to check. Playzilla – Easy access with many bonus options Licensing: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10215,40 INR

Promo code: N/A

Mobile app: Android and iOS PWA

Main Features: Live Streaming, easy-to-use interface

Payment & Withdrawals: E-wallets, Bank transfers, Cryptocurrency

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Crypto holders, sports and casino fans Overview Playzilla has apps for Android and iOS that work well on many devices. The apps load fast and let players place bets without waiting. The design is clear, so players find sports and casino games quickly. Many payment methods work in the apps, including popular ones in India. Playzilla also has a Progressive Web App (PWA) that runs on Android and iOS without download. The PWA works in browsers and keeps main features of the apps. Clients can bet on sports, play casino games, and handle accounts through the apps and PWA easily. Pros Cons Apps for Android and iOS available. Some users may prefer a native app over PWA on iOS. Fast loading on most devices. Certain features might be limited on the PWA version. Clear design with easy navigation. No support for biometric login yet. Supports many payment methods popular in India. Progressive Web App works on Android and iOS without download. Allows sports betting and casino games in one place. Account management is simple in the app. 1xBet - Wide sports selection and many payment options Licensing: Curacao license No. OGL/2024/1262/0493

Welcome bonus: 400% up to 50,000 INR

Promo code: SCAFE30

Main Features: Live betting, IPL, Toto, Virtual Sports

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PhopePe, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Bonus seekers, fast payment users, sports fans Overview The 1xBet app works on Android and iOS devices. It updates scores and odds live. Players can check bet history quickly with one click. The app has many live events for betting on different sports. Separate apps exist for Android and iOS to fit each device. The design is clear and easy to use. The app has more features to help players place bets and manage their accounts on mobile. Pros Cons Registration with one click. Some older devices may have slower loading. App available in Hindi. Bonus rules can be hard to understand. Customer support inside app all day and night, including phone help. App size is big for some devices. Login with fingerprint or face ID. Sometimes delays happen during busy times. Live scores and odds update fast. Easy to check bet history. Apps for both Android and iOS. Many live events to bet on.

Are Apps Like 1win Legal in India? Some 1win similar apps come from licensed companies outside India. A few states allow sports betting by law. These states are: Sikkim

Goa

Nagaland Most other states have unclear rules. International betting sites work in a gray area in these places. Players use these apps but should be careful. Laws can change anytime. Clients need to check local rules before using any 1win similar apps.

How Trustworthy Is This List? This list of betting apps similar to 1win helps Indian players choose reliable bookmakers. A specialist checks each app using a clear system. All bookmakers have licenses and accept clients from India. The team works alone and has no links to any company. The information stays updated, but players should check details on the official sites. This site shares facts only and does not take responsibility for any changes or differences in offers or content.

List of 1win Alternatives Apps Sorted for You Below is a list of the best 1win alternative apps. These apps are sorted by key features to help players find the best app that fits their needs and preferences. Best Betting Promo Codes Below is a table of promo codes and welcome bonuses from betting apps like 1win, ranked from highest to lowest based on bonus value: Best Betting Promo Codes № Bookmaker Promo Code Bonus 1 4Rabet SCAFE230 700% up to 20,000 INR 2 Batery SCBAT 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS 3 Stake SPORTSCAFE 200% up to 186,711 INR 4 Rajabets N/A 200% up to 100,000 INR 5 BC Game Not available up to 95,710 INR 6 888Starz SCAFE888 220% up to 44,000 INR 7 Pin Up SPCAFE 125% up to 4,50,000 INR 8 Tez888 Not required 500% up to 75,000 INR 9 1xBet SCAFE30 400% up to 50,000 INR 10 Playzilla N/A 100% up to 10215,40 INR Best Betting Welcome Bonuses Here is a table with welcome bonuses from each betting app like 1win, sorted from highest to lowest. Clients should check wagering terms and who can claim each bonus. Best Betting Welcome Bonuses № Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1 4Rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR 2 Batery 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS 3 Stake 200% up to 186,711 INR 4 Rajabets 200% up to 100,000 INR 5 BC Game up to 95,710 INR 6 888Starz 220% up to 44,000 INR 7 Pin Up 125% up to 4,50,000 INR 8 Tez888 500% up to 75,000 INR 9 1xBet 400% up to 50,000 INR 10 Playzilla 100% up to 10215,40 INR Best Betting Sportsbooks This table shows 1win similar app alternatives sorted by the number of sports they support. A higher count means more options for bettors across different sports. Best Betting Sportsbooks № Bookmaker Sportsbooks 1 1xBet 90+ sports 2 BetWinner 80+ sports 3 888Starz 75+ sports 4 Stake 65+ sports 5 Rajabets 60+ sports 6 Paripesa 55+ sports 7 Pin Up 55+ sports 8 4Rabet 55+ sports 9 Tez888 55+ sports 10 Playzilla 35+ sports

How We Choose 1win Alternative Apps We pick 1win alternative apps using clear rules like safety, betting options, and payment methods. A specialist checks each app without bias. No paid promotions affect the ratings. The list shows honest facts to help players find good apps. Detailed Review Process The review system checks many important points for apps similar to 1win. Each app is tested for safety and payment methods. Betting choices and user support get careful attention too. The same process applies to similar apps like 1win. When looking at 1win similar apps in India, the goal is to show the full quality of each app. This helps players pick the app that fits their needs and know what to expect. Licensing & Regulation Valid licenses from trusted authorities show that the app follows laws that protect players. For Indian bettors, apps with recognized licenses bring more safety and trust. Licensed operators help keep betting fair and secure. Odds Competitiveness Better odds mean higher potential winnings for players. Comparing odds across popular sports and major events helps find apps that give fair chances. Apps with strong odds perform better in the review. Market Coverage The number of sports, leagues, and events available matters for bettors. Apps including popular Indian sports like cricket and kabaddi rank higher. A wide range of global and local markets adds value. Mobile App Quality App speed, stability, and ease of use affect the betting experience on Android and iOS devices. Apps that run without crashes or bugs and have clear layouts score higher. Good performance helps players bet anytime. Bonuses & Promotions Welcome bonuses and ongoing deals with clear and fair rules attract players. Apps with offers suited for Indian users rank better. Bonuses should add value without tough restrictions or hidden terms. Payment Methods & Speed Variety of India-friendly payment options like UPI, PayTM, and cryptocurrencies is important. Fast deposits and withdrawals improve user satisfaction. Apps with many quick payment methods score higher. User Interface & UX Easy navigation and clear menus help players find bets quickly. Apps with clean, logical design get higher marks. Confusing layouts reduce ease of use and lower scores. Customer Support Quick and helpful support improves the player experience. Availability of live chat, email, or phone contact in local languages like Hindi adds value. Good support builds trust and solves problems fast. Safety & Encryption Strong data protection and secure transactions are crucial for trust. Apps using good encryption and clear privacy policies gain higher trust. Protecting player information ensures peace of mind. Localisation & Language Support Support for local languages such as Hindi and regional Indian languages helps players. Adapting payment methods and rules to local needs improves usability. Apps fitting local demands better serve Indian users. Common Payment Methods at Betting Apps Indian betting apps use many popular payment ways. Deposits and withdrawals work with UPI, PhonePe, GooglePay, and WhatsApp Pay. Visa and MasterCard cards also work well. Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PayZapp, MoneyGo, and Perfect Money appear often. Some apps accept cryptocurrencies for quick and safe transactions.