There are many apps like 1win, and this list shows the best ones for Indian players. The team at sportscafe stays independent and does not follow what each cricket betting site in India or best football betting sites say about themselves. A specialist with real betting knowledge checked each bookmaker using a clear system. Only those with apps for Android and iOS, or a PWA version, are in the list.
There are many apps like 1win, and this list shows the best ones for Indian players. The team at sportscafe stays independent and does not follow what each cricket betting site in India or best football betting sites say about themselves. A specialist with real betting knowledge checked each bookmaker using a clear system. Only those with apps for Android and iOS, or a PWA version, are in the list.
Why is 1win App so Unique
1win stands out with a wide range of sports, many types of bets, and support for both pre-match and live betting. Cricket, football, and tennis are all available with good odds. 1win app also includes casino games, live dealers, and quick payment methods. Registration is fast, and cryptocurrency is accepted. Many players in India use it daily, but it also has a few downsides.
Pros
Cons
Many sports and betting markets
High system requirements
Fast registration
Some bonuses are limited
Casino and live dealer games
Good odds on cricket and football
Quick deposits and withdrawals
Accepts cryptocurrency
Why Even Look for a 1win Alternative
Some players search for betting apps like 1win because certain features may not fit their needs. The odds on some sports can be lower compared to other platforms. Welcome bonuses and promo codes might not be strong enough for active bettors. Others may prefer a different sportsbook layout or want extra tools like bet builders or detailed stats. Looking at betting apps like 1win helps users find better rewards, improved features, or a sportsbook that feels more comfortable.
Best 1win Alternative Apps for Indian Players
This list shows the best 1win like apps for Indian players. Each platform was checked by a specialist with real knowledge in betting. These apps have strong features and suit the needs of customers in India.
Batery - A Lot of Betting Options
License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
Promo Code: SCBAT
Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback
Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours
Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers
Overview
Batery entered the Indian market in 2021 and quickly gained attention for its support of cryptocurrency and sports team sponsorships. The Android app runs fast and is easy to navigate, with a clean design and quick-loading pages. A Hindi language option helps many clients. Most devices support biometric login, and notifications keep players informed about bets and bonuses. iOS users can access the platform through a PWA browser version. While there is no native iOS app, the PWA works well. The welcome bonus and weekly cashback add value, but customer support can sometimes be slow.
Pros
Cons
The app has a Hindi option to help many players.
No separate iOS app, only a browser version (PWA).
Android app works quickly and looks clean.
Customer support can be slow to reply.
Many phones support biometric login.
Players get alerts about bets and bonuses.
Weekly cashback rewards add value.
Supports payments in INR and cryptocurrencies.
Sign-up is quick, including through social media accounts.
Sponsors popular Indian sports teams.
The app uses little data and works well on most networks.
Push notifications keep players updated on time.
Rajabets – Strong focus on cricket betting and fast payouts
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Line and live betting, live streaming, cash out
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and more
Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, cryptocurrency holders
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
Rajabets started in 2016 and has a Curacao Gaming Control Board license. The app focuses on cricket betting, especially IPL, with many bonuses like a 200% first deposit bonus, daily deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback. It supports both casino games and sports bets, and accepts cryptocurrencies as payment. The mobile app works well on Android devices with a clear design and easy navigation. There is no native iOS app, but the mobile site works through browsers. Customer support is available but can be slow at times.
Pros
Cons
Accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees.
Some bets or bonuses might not be available in certain areas.
Cashback can reach 25% on casino and sports bets.
Withdrawal limits depend on the payment method.
Covers many sports with detailed betting choices.
Customer support can sometimes respond slowly.
The app uses a clear design that works well on Android devices.
Sign-up is quick with several payment options.
Cryptocurrency deposits are accepted for more payment choices.
Pin Up – More Sports and Casino Games Choice
Licensing: Curacao License No. 8048/JAZ2017-003
Welcome bonus: 125% up to 4,50,000 INR
Promo code: SPCAFE
Mobile app: iOS and Android
Main Features:Live and line betting, Online casino, V-sport
The Pin Up app works on both Android and iOS. It runs fast and has a clean layout. Bettors can move between casino and sports sections without delays. Hindi language is available. Many phones support fingerprint login. Notifications show updates about bets and promotions. The app accepts INR, UPI, PayTM, and crypto. Pin Up started in 2016 and holds a Curacao Gaming Control Board licence.
Pros
Cons
App runs fast and uses low data.
Fewer sports and bet types in sportsbook.
Works well on Android and iOS devices.
Limited live streaming.
Easy switch between sports and casino sections.
Not many regular promotions for users.
Payments supported in INR.
Clear layout and easy navigation.
Notifications for bets and rewards.
4Rabet – Strong Focus on Sports and Hindi interface
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR
Promo Code: SCAFE230
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page
Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed
Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players
Overview
4Rabet came to India in 2019. The app works well on Android and iOS phones. Pages open fast, and all sections are easy to move through. The design is clean, and Hindi language is available. Clients can download the app by scanning a QR code. Biometric login is supported. Notifications show match results and bonus news. UPI and cryptocurrency payments work inside the app. Many players choose this app because it runs well and supports local needs.
Pros
Cons
App has Hindi as a language option.
Bonus rules can be hard to follow.
Runs fast on both Android and iOS.
App takes up more space on some phones.
Clients can log in with fingerprint or face scan.
Live stream may slow down when many users are online.
Notifications show bet results and bonus updates.
Withdrawals complete in less than 4 hours in most cases.
VIP section works inside the app.
Clear layout, with sections easy to move between.
BC Game – Fast crypto payments and many betting tools in the app
Licensing: Anjouan License
Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR
Promo Code: Not available
Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals
Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies, average payout time – Usually within hours
Availability in India: Available in all Indian states
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients
Overview
BC.Game began in 2017 and is known for its focus on cryptocurrencies. The Android APK launched at the start of 2025, running fast with a clear layout. iOS users do not have a native app yet but can use the mobile browser (PWA), which works well and includes all main features. The platform accepts INR and many popular cryptocurrencies. Local payment methods like UPI and PayTM also work. Quick withdrawals and active user forums add to the app’s appeal. The lack of an iOS app and no promo codes limit its ranking.
Pros
Cons
Android app opens quickly and works well.
No iOS app, only PWA version available.
Easy to use with clear design.
Some features missing on mobile browser.
Accepts Indian Rupees and many cryptocurrencies.
App can slow down during busy times.
PWA works well on iOS devices.
Withdrawals happen fast.
Sports blog and player forum inside the app.
Supports several languages.
Updates keep the app reliable.
888Starz – More sports and casino games on one app
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR
Promo code: SCAFE888
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more
Available in India: All Indian states
Who It’s Best For: sports fans, high-rollers
Overview
The 888Starz app lets players claim a free bet after installing it. The app shows live scores and updates odds right away to keep players informed. Bet history can be checked with a single tap for easy tracking. The app has many markets, live events, and casino slot games to choose from. Withdrawals happen fast using popular payment methods. Separate apps exist for both iOS and Android devices to work well on mobile phones.
Pros
Cons
Free bet after app download.
Some features not available in all countries.
Live score updates and quick odds changes.
Few live streams inside the app.
Bet history is easy to check with one tap.
Many sports markets, live events, and casino slots.
Fast payouts with popular payment methods.
Separate apps for Android and iOS.
Stake - Strong focus on cryptocurrency and fast payments
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR
Promocode: SPORTSCAFE
Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration
Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans
Overview
Stake started as a crypto-focused site with quick account setup. Clients can sign up through social media without long forms. The mobile site works well on most devices. Pages load fast, and all features are easy to reach. There is no app to install. Both Android and iOS users can use PWA versions, which do not need extra storage or special system needs. The layout is clear, with many sports markets and live bets. Crypto payments work well, and players can buy coins right on the site.
Pros
Cons
Fast mobile site (PWA) works well on Android and iOS.
No standalone app for Android or iOS available.
No need to download or install anything.
Some clients may prefer a traditional app over PWA.
Uses little device storage and has no system requirements.
Payments by bank cards and e-wallets are not supported.
Easy to access all features via the browser.
Push notifications can be enabled for bets and bonuses.
Supports many crypto coins for deposits and withdrawals.
Accepts INR through crypto payment gateways.
Sign-up with social accounts like Google and Facebook.
Tez888 – Fast and easy-to-use Android and iOS apps with strong local support
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR
Promo Code: Not required
Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app
Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified
Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal
Best For: Casual bettors and those who like unique bets via sports exchange
Overview
The tez888 app works on Android and iOS devices. Players can bet on many sports and casino games quickly. The app accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees, which helps local users. The layout is clear, so players find sections without trouble. Live betting has updates on scores and odds. The app has bonuses and promotions for active players. Installing the app is easy, and it runs well on most phones. Customer support is available through the app when help is needed. This app suits bettors who want reliable betting with local options.
Pros
Cons
Mobile app for both Android and iOS.
OTP required for registration.
Quick loading and clear navigation in app.
Hindi language only in FAQ, not in the app interface.
Supports many payment methods.
Some users may find app size large.
Daily 4% cashback on losses.
Sports exchange with many betting options.
Active social media on Instagram, Telegram, Facebook.
Live betting available inside the app.
Push notifications for bets and bonuses.
Bet history and account details easy to check.
Playzilla – Easy access with many bonus options
Licensing: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10215,40 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS PWA
Main Features: Live Streaming, easy-to-use interface
Payment & Withdrawals: E-wallets, Bank transfers, Cryptocurrency
Available in India: All Indian states
Who It’s Best For: Crypto holders, sports and casino fans
Overview
Playzilla has apps for Android and iOS that work well on many devices. The apps load fast and let players place bets without waiting. The design is clear, so players find sports and casino games quickly. Many payment methods work in the apps, including popular ones in India. Playzilla also has a Progressive Web App (PWA) that runs on Android and iOS without download. The PWA works in browsers and keeps main features of the apps. Clients can bet on sports, play casino games, and handle accounts through the apps and PWA easily.
Pros
Cons
Apps for Android and iOS available.
Some users may prefer a native app over PWA on iOS.
Fast loading on most devices.
Certain features might be limited on the PWA version.
Clear design with easy navigation.
No support for biometric login yet.
Supports many payment methods popular in India.
Progressive Web App works on Android and iOS without download.
Allows sports betting and casino games in one place.
Account management is simple in the app.
1xBet - Wide sports selection and many payment options
Licensing: Curacao license No. OGL/2024/1262/0493
Welcome bonus: 400% up to 50,000 INR
Promo code: SCAFE30
Main Features: Live betting, IPL, Toto, Virtual Sports
Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PhopePe, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency
Available in India: All Indian states
Who It’s Best For: Bonus seekers, fast payment users, sports fans
Overview
The 1xBet app works on Android and iOS devices. It updates scores and odds live. Players can check bet history quickly with one click. The app has many live events for betting on different sports. Separate apps exist for Android and iOS to fit each device. The design is clear and easy to use. The app has more features to help players place bets and manage their accounts on mobile.
Pros
Cons
Registration with one click.
Some older devices may have slower loading.
App available in Hindi.
Bonus rules can be hard to understand.
Customer support inside app all day and night, including phone help.
App size is big for some devices.
Login with fingerprint or face ID.
Sometimes delays happen during busy times.
Live scores and odds update fast.
Easy to check bet history.
Apps for both Android and iOS.
Many live events to bet on.
Are Apps Like 1win Legal in India?
Some 1win similar apps come from licensed companies outside India. A few states allow sports betting by law. These states are:
Sikkim
Goa
Nagaland
Most other states have unclear rules. International betting sites work in a gray area in these places. Players use these apps but should be careful. Laws can change anytime. Clients need to check local rules before using any 1win similar apps.
How Trustworthy Is This List?
This list of betting apps similar to 1win helps Indian players choose reliable bookmakers. A specialist checks each app using a clear system. All bookmakers have licenses and accept clients from India. The team works alone and has no links to any company. The information stays updated, but players should check details on the official sites. This site shares facts only and does not take responsibility for any changes or differences in offers or content.
List of 1win Alternatives Apps Sorted for You
Below is a list of the best 1win alternative apps. These apps are sorted by key features to help players find the best app that fits their needs and preferences.
Best Betting Promo Codes
Below is a table of promo codes and welcome bonuses from betting apps like 1win, ranked from highest to lowest based on bonus value:
Best Betting Promo Codes
№
Bookmaker
Promo Code
Bonus
1
4Rabet
SCAFE230
700% up to 20,000 INR
2
Batery
SCBAT
500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
3
Stake
SPORTSCAFE
200% up to 186,711 INR
4
Rajabets
N/A
200% up to 100,000 INR
5
BC Game
Not available
up to 95,710 INR
6
888Starz
SCAFE888
220% up to 44,000 INR
7
Pin Up
SPCAFE
125% up to 4,50,000 INR
8
Tez888
Not required
500% up to 75,000 INR
9
1xBet
SCAFE30
400% up to 50,000 INR
10
Playzilla
N/A
100% up to 10215,40 INR
Best Betting Welcome Bonuses
Here is a table with welcome bonuses from each betting app like 1win, sorted from highest to lowest. Clients should check wagering terms and who can claim each bonus.
Best Betting Welcome Bonuses
№
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
1
4Rabet
700% up to 20,000 INR
2
Batery
500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
3
Stake
200% up to 186,711 INR
4
Rajabets
200% up to 100,000 INR
5
BC Game
up to 95,710 INR
6
888Starz
220% up to 44,000 INR
7
Pin Up
125% up to 4,50,000 INR
8
Tez888
500% up to 75,000 INR
9
1xBet
400% up to 50,000 INR
10
Playzilla
100% up to 10215,40 INR
Best Betting Sportsbooks
This table shows 1win similar app alternatives sorted by the number of sports they support. A higher count means more options for bettors across different sports.
Best Betting Sportsbooks
№
Bookmaker
Sportsbooks
1
1xBet
90+ sports
2
BetWinner
80+ sports
3
888Starz
75+ sports
4
Stake
65+ sports
5
Rajabets
60+ sports
6
Paripesa
55+ sports
7
Pin Up
55+ sports
8
4Rabet
55+ sports
9
Tez888
55+ sports
10
Playzilla
35+ sports
How We Choose 1win Alternative Apps
We pick 1win alternative apps using clear rules like safety, betting options, and payment methods. A specialist checks each app without bias. No paid promotions affect the ratings. The list shows honest facts to help players find good apps.
Detailed Review Process
The review system checks many important points for apps similar to 1win. Each app is tested for safety and payment methods. Betting choices and user support get careful attention too. The same process applies to similar apps like 1win. When looking at 1win similar apps in India, the goal is to show the full quality of each app. This helps players pick the app that fits their needs and know what to expect.
Licensing & Regulation
Valid licenses from trusted authorities show that the app follows laws that protect players. For Indian bettors, apps with recognized licenses bring more safety and trust. Licensed operators help keep betting fair and secure.
Odds Competitiveness
Better odds mean higher potential winnings for players. Comparing odds across popular sports and major events helps find apps that give fair chances. Apps with strong odds perform better in the review.
Market Coverage
The number of sports, leagues, and events available matters for bettors. Apps including popular Indian sports like cricket and kabaddi rank higher. A wide range of global and local markets adds value.
Mobile App Quality
App speed, stability, and ease of use affect the betting experience on Android and iOS devices. Apps that run without crashes or bugs and have clear layouts score higher. Good performance helps players bet anytime.
Bonuses & Promotions
Welcome bonuses and ongoing deals with clear and fair rules attract players. Apps with offers suited for Indian users rank better. Bonuses should add value without tough restrictions or hidden terms.
Payment Methods & Speed
Variety of India-friendly payment options like UPI, PayTM, and cryptocurrencies is important. Fast deposits and withdrawals improve user satisfaction. Apps with many quick payment methods score higher.
User Interface & UX
Easy navigation and clear menus help players find bets quickly. Apps with clean, logical design get higher marks. Confusing layouts reduce ease of use and lower scores.
Customer Support
Quick and helpful support improves the player experience. Availability of live chat, email, or phone contact in local languages like Hindi adds value. Good support builds trust and solves problems fast.
Safety & Encryption
Strong data protection and secure transactions are crucial for trust. Apps using good encryption and clear privacy policies gain higher trust. Protecting player information ensures peace of mind.
Localisation & Language Support
Support for local languages such as Hindi and regional Indian languages helps players. Adapting payment methods and rules to local needs improves usability. Apps fitting local demands better serve Indian users.
Common Payment Methods at Betting Apps
Indian betting apps use many popular payment ways. Deposits and withdrawals work with UPI, PhonePe, GooglePay, and WhatsApp Pay. Visa and MasterCard cards also work well. Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PayZapp, MoneyGo, and Perfect Money appear often. Some apps accept cryptocurrencies for quick and safe transactions.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
SportsCafe checked many apps to find the best apps like 1win. These apps work well for Indian players. They have licenses, safe payment ways, and many sports to bet on. Our team uses clear rules and expert knowledge to rate each app fairly. Players should bet carefully and keep control to stay safe. The best apps like 1win help players enjoy sports betting with trust. Always check local laws and play responsibly.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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