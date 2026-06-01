Parimatch Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Parimatch is a major casino representative in the gambling market in India in 2026. Over 20 years of existence, it has gained great popularity thanks to a convenient set of tools for online sports betting and a huge selection of casino entertainment for all tastes. There are currently over 1000 slots and LIVE games in the casino, ensuring that every player will pick something to enjoy. Join Parimatch with our bonus code "SCAFE30" and get a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR at the start! Welcome bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

How to Start Playing at the Parimatch Online Casino

Every player from India, over 18 years old, can register an account at Parimatch. A personal profile is needed to make any casino activities, deposit the game account and receive winnings. We have prepared a detailed instructions, following which you can quickly start playing at Parimatch casino: 1 Visit the Parimatch Website Open your browser and go to the official Parimatch website. Make sure you use the right domain for your country to avoid any issues. If you’re not sure, you can look it up or find it in official Parimatch links. Go to Website 2 Create an Account Click on the "Sign Up" button, usually at the top-right of the homepage. Enter your email, phone number, and preferred currency. Choose a strong password for your account. Follow the instructions to complete this step. 3 Verify Your Account After registering, you need to verify your account. Parimatch might send a link to your email or ask for extra documents like ID. This step is important to secure your account and access all features. 4 Make a Deposit Once your account is verified, log in and go to the "Deposit" section. Choose how you want to pay (credit/debit card, e-wallets, or bank transfer), enter the amount you want to deposit, and follow the steps to complete the payment. 5 Claim Your Bonus Parimatch often has a welcome bonus for new players. Check the "Promotions" or "Bonuses" section to see if you qualify. If there’s a bonus, activate it before you start playing. Make sure to read the bonus terms to understand any requirements. 6 Browse the Casino Games Section Go to the "Casino" or “Live Casino” section to find a variety of games. You can look for slots, table games, and more. Use filters to help you find the games you like or the ones from specific providers. 7 Choose a Game to Play Click on a game you want to try. If you're new to the game, you might want to use the demo mode (if available) to practice without using real money. 8 Start Playing & Enjoy When you’re ready, switch to real-money mode, set your bet, and start playing. Enjoy the game, but remember to gamble responsibly. Set limits for yourself to keep your gambling fun and under control.

All done! As soon as your balance is positive, go to the Parimatch casino section on the site, pick a game of your choice and start playing and winning!

Parimatch Casino Bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR for New Players

To encourage you to play at Parimatch and get the best experience, the platform has prepared a special welcome bonus. With this offer, you can claim a slots bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR on your gaming account. The bonus only covers the first deposit, so you have to determine the amount before you decide to fund your account for the first time.

We have put together the basic details about the Parimatch casino bonus so that you can familiarize yourself with it before you decide to get it:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 100;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 105,000;

Bonus offer applies in the "Slots" section;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

How to Win Back the Parimatch Casino Bonus?

To benefit from the Parimatch bonus, you must follow its main terms and conditions. Bonus funds can only be withdrawn if all wagering requirements are met. Among the major points are:

The welcome offer is only valid for new customers from India who have not previously had a Parimatch account;

The bonus is active for 30 days from the date of accrual;

The wagering of bonus funds is 30x only in the "Slots" section;

Withdrawal of the bonus is possible after its full wagering;

The offer is not cumulative with other bonuses and promotions.

These are all the conditions you need to know. Follow them, and you won't have any difficulties with wagering the Parimatch bonus and its subsequent withdrawal from your gaming account.

To Join Use an Exclusive SCAFE30 Promo Code for Parimatch Casino

If you are a new Parimatch customer, use our promo code "SCAFE30" when you sign up to claim a great welcome bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR to play slot games. Additionally, a valid code will unlock access to plenty of other rewards and benefits from Parimatch like:

Cashback;

Free spins;

Daily bonuses and more.

Simply enter the Parimatch promo code "SCAFE30" in the appropriate field during registration and deposit according to the conditions given on the website to get the best offers and win even more!

Download Parimatch Casino Apk and App

‌The Parimatch team of developers has taken great pains to create a high-tech app for Android devices. It gathers all the functionality of the desktop site into an icon on the screen of your gadget. So, you get access to all the casino games as well as bonus offers in the application anytime, anywhere, with a stable internet connection. The Parimatch casino app is perfectly optimized, so it can be installed on most modern devices. Just follow the steps below to get the app for free: Open the Parimatch mobile website through any browser on your smartphone. Go to the Parimatch app page from the home page. Choose the file according to your operating system (Android) and press the "Download" button. Confirm the installation of the Parimatch app on your device. Once this happens, the Parimatch icon will appear in your smartphone menu. Now you can launch the software in one click and start comfortably playing slots or live casino whenever you want!

Parimatch Live Casino

You can experience the atmosphere of a real casino in the Live Casino section of Parimatch. It features tables for you to try your luck and fight against real dealers. The entire game is broadcast on screen so you can bet and enjoy the action in real-time. Some of the most popular entertainment in this section for Indian gamblers include: Lightning Roulette;

Crazy Time;

Andar Bahar;

Super Sic Bo;

Teen Patti and others. The variety of games with live dealers at Parimatch is great, so you can always get a new challenge and a way to win rupees.‌

Parimatch Jackpot

Jackpot is a special type of slot where players have a chance to win a big jackpot that grows every second. At Parimatch you can try your luck at the following exciting jackpots:

Fortune Circus;

Wolf Gold;

Super Lion;

Magic Spinners;

Hit the Diamond and more.

TV-Games

TV-Games include more than 30 fun options:

Card Games feature classics like blackjack and poker, combining skill and enjoyment;

Wheel of Fortune invites players to spin for prizes;

Lotteries give a chance to win with random draws;

Sport Games let fans play along with their favorite sports.

These games are popular because they offer live interaction, a social atmosphere, and the thrill of winning, making them enjoyable for all types of players.

Game Shows

Game shows mix fun and excitement with live hosts and interactive play. You can start betting with as little as 5 INR, making them easy to join. Some popular games include:

Lightning Storm;

Crazy Time;

Spin a Win;

Live Joker’s Wheel;

Lighting Roulette;

Gold Vault Roulette;

Crazy Coin Flip;

PowerUP Roulette;

Music Wheel;

Monopoly Live.

Providers like Evolution, Playtech, and Skywind create these entertaining games, ensuring something for everyone.

Multiplier Roulette

Multiplier Roulette adds extra fun to the classic game by including multipliers that can increase winnings. Players can choose from different versions to keep things interesting. The most popular games include:

24/7 Roulette XL Live;

Ultimate Roulette;

Live Roulette XL;

Auto Roulette VIP XL;

XL Roulette;

Gravity Roulette;

Red Door Roulette;

Hindi Lightning Roulette;

Grand Roulette Live;

Auto Roulette LIVE VIP.

These games have unique features and engaging gameplay for everyone.

Other Parimatch Casino Bonuses

One of the special features of Parimatch casino is the pleasant promotions in the form of deposit bonuses, casino no deposit bonuses, cashback and more. This is not only a nice addition but also a great way for Indian gamblers to significantly increase their bankroll. At this point on the site, you can run into the following offers.

Friday Promocodes

Friday promo codes reward verified players with weekly bonuses for sports betting, casino games, or both. All you need to do is confirm your email address, and exclusive promo codes will be sent to your inbox every Friday. The offer is limited to the first 250 verified users each week, so it's important not to miss out. Each promo code can be used once per account and is subject to standard verification and fair play rules./p>

Parimatch is constantly updating its promotions section so that you always have the opportunity to enjoy casino entertainment with maximum benefit.

Popular Parimatch Casino Games

When it comes to playing, you'll be surprised by the great variety of casino entertainment at Parimatch. There are currently over 1000 gambling activities and the company is constantly adding new ones from the gaming industry so that you can always have a new experience. Each section has its own page and includes popular games. The handy filters will also help you find the right entertainment to start playing as quickly as possible. Some of the most popular casino games include:

Slots

Slots constitute a major category of entertainment at Parimatch casino. The total number of slot machines featured on the site is hard to count, as the number is measured in hundreds. Here are some of the games that are particularly popular with Indian players:

Gates of Olympus;

Sun of Egypt;

Sweet Bonanza

Book of Dead;

Immortal Romance, and others.

Each slot is unique in its own way, having unique themes and conditions of the bonus game. What is more, during the game, gamers themselves determine the size of their bet in accordance with their budget.

Poker

The world-famous card game poker has many variations. But the goal of the game remains unnamed - to get the strongest combination of cards on the playing table or to force other players to leave the game. Here are some of the varieties of poker you can play on Parimatch:

Texas Holdem;

King Poker;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Teen Patti and others.

Baccarat

Baccarat, also known as classic casino entertainment, has simple rules and an exciting game process. There are two players on the gaming table: a Player and a Banker. The task of the user is to place a bet on the one who, in his opinion, has the highest combination of cards according to the result of the deal. On Parimatch there are such varieties of the card game as:

Lightning Baccarat;

Grand Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Gold and others.

Blackjack

In blackjack, the player's goal is to score the number of points closest to 21. However, if you score over 21 points or less than in the dealer's hand, you lose. At Parimatch you can play:

Lightning Blackjack;

Unlimited Blackjack;

Endless Blackjack;

Power Blackjack and more.

Roulette

A popular game of chance, roulette is easy to understand even for novice gamblers. The aim of the game is to guess at what number the ball will fall on the playing field. You can bet on black/red, odd/even, a specific number, a range of numbers and more.

The following roulette variations are particularly popular at Parimatch casino:

Hindi Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

European Roulette;

XL Roulette;

"Who wants to be a millionaire" Roulette and others.

Aviator

Aviator occupies a special place among the entertainment of Parimatch casino. The game attracts the attention of Indian players through exciting experiences and simple rules. It has the form of an airplane, which flies at increasing odds and at any moment can collapse. The higher the plane rises, the higher the odds and your potential winnings become. In the process, the user decides at what moment to interrupt the game and take the winnings. If the plane collapses before you finish the game, the bet will be considered lost.

Bingo

In bingo, players select tickets with a sequence of numbers. The goal of the game is to draw most of the numbers in the chain. All numbers are chosen by a random number generator, so the result of the bingo game depends on your luck. At Parimatch you can enjoy an exciting game playing:

Muertitos Video Bingo;

Bingo Machine;

Rainforest Magic Bingo;

Extra Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo and much more.

Crash Games

Crash games are fast and exciting, where a multiplier increases until it crashes. Players try to cash out before it crashes to win big. These games have various themes and features, keeping each round different. Here are ten popular crash games:

Coin Strike: Hold and Win;

36 Coins;

Book Of Sands;

20 Super Hot;

Wild Hot 40;

Coin UP: Lightning;

Coin Volcano;

Supreme Hot;

Royal Coins 2: Hold and Win;

777 Coins;

Chicken Road.

Try these crash games for some exciting action.

Hacksaw - Dare 2 Win

Hacksaw - Dare 2 Win games are known for their daring and unique mechanics. They often have high risks and rewards, adding excitement to each play. Discover these ten Hacksaw games:

Speed Crash;

Mines;

Limbo;

Dice;

Wheel;

Lines;

Baccarat;

Twenty-One;

Colors;

Blocks;

Plinko;

Boxes.

Check out these Hacksaw games for some bold gameplay.

Action Games

Action games are full of excitement and challenges, featuring fast-paced gameplay and various adventures. They keep players engaged with intense scenarios. Here are ten popular action games:

Air Combat 1942;

Fish Hunter;

Golden Dragon;

Space Cat;

Javelin X;

Special OPS;

Zombie Party;

King Octopus;

Space Cowboy;

4 Dragon Kings;

Cai Shen Dao.

Jump into these action games for some high-energy fun.

Minesweeper

Minesweeper games involve uncovering cells while avoiding hidden mines. They require strategy and careful planning to succeed. Take a look at these top-rated Minesweeper games:

Minesweeper XY;

Coin Miner;

Plinko;

Turbo Mines;

Mining Madness;

Goal;

Fruit Towers;

Towers;

Lucky Yuanbao;

Mines.

Try these Minesweeper games for a fun puzzle challenge.

Arcade Games

Arcade games are known for their classic style and simple gameplay. They feature colorful graphics and easy-to-learn mechanics that make them fun to play. Explore these favorite arcade games:

Ethan Grand: Mayan Diaries;

Penalty Shoot-Out PM Edition;

Animal Fishing;

Dragon Ball;

Colors;

Blocks;

Ramen Puzzle;

Plinkgoal;

Muscle Tussle;

Hyper Xplorer.

Enjoy these arcade games for some classic entertainment.

Lotteries

Lottery games are about picking numbers or symbols and hoping for a match. They’re based on chance and can be very exciting. Discover these popular lottery games:

Reliquary of Ra Scratch BB;

Football Scratch BB;

Doodle Crash;

Mini Roulette;

Jogo do Bicho;

Lucky Greek;

Lucky Balls;

Super 7;

Superlotto;

Neko.

Try these lottery games for a chance to win big.

Top Providers at Parimatch Casino

Parimatch works with some of the most popular game makers to bring a wide range of exciting games. These top providers help ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are ten top game providers at Parimatch:

Amusnet;

3 Oaks;

Playtech;

Spinomenal;

Pragmatic Play;

Fired Up Games;

Playson;

Amatic;

Onlyplay;

Skywind.

These providers bring a great selection of games to Parimatch.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Parimatch Casino

PayTM;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

Crypto (USDT, USDC). ‌Speaking of banking options, Parimatch has implemented the best deposit and withdrawal methods. The rupee is one of the main currencies, so Indian users can fund their accounts in rupees and not waste extra time and money on a currency conversion, which is very convenient. Indian players can make a Parimatch deposit in their personal cabinet, selecting the appropriate option from the following:

Sportscafe Verdict

Having carefully studied Parimatch online casino from all sides, we can confidently give it a high rating and a seal of approval from Sportcafe. The platform is suitable for Indian users as it has a huge selection of entertainment, a variety of secure payment systems and generous bonus offers to satisfy both experienced and novice players. Besides, Parimatch is a reliable and legal website in India, regulated with a Curacao license, so you may not worry about the safety of your personal data and money transactions.

The Parimatch casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have any questions about Parimatch casino, we've compiled insightful answers to the popular ones. Check them out below to learn more about Parimatch:

Is Parimatch Casino Legal in India?

Parimatch casino is completely legal in India as it offers its services online. Moreover, Parimatch operates under an international Curacao license, which guarantees the fairness and security of the gaming process.

Is Parimatch Casino Safe in India?

Yes, Parimatch is a legitimate and safe casino with optimized features for Indian players. It has a high-security system and ensures that there are no problems in this area. Parimatch uses the latest SSL encryption technology to ensure that your personal data is protected from fraudsters and that banking transactions are secure.

How to Download Parimatch Casino App?

You can install the Parimatch app for Android and iOS to enjoy casino games on the go. To do this, visit the Parimatch mobile site from your device and download the apk file. Once you've installed the application, you can log in to your account or create a new one if you don't have one already, and start gambling.

Is Parimatch Casino Reliable for Playing?

Parimatch has been around for many years, and has a huge audience and has a great reputation among casino fans in India. Apart from that, the site is licensed and adheres to fair gaming principles, so you can trust it.

How to play Parimatch casino?

To play at Parimatch Casino, sign up on the website and deposit some money into your account. Choose a game you like, follow the instructions, and start playing.

What Types of Games Are Available at Parimatch Casino?

Parimatch Casino has a wide range of games, including slots, table games, live casino options, and crash games. There's something for everyone.

Is There a Welcome Bonus for New Players?

Yes, new players can get a casino bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR.