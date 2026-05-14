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An important prerequisite when using any bonus is that all wagering conditions are met. If you do not abide by the rules for using the bonus, you will not be able to use the bonus money. Please read the basic conditions for wagering the 1xbet Welcome Bonus for Online Casino carefully:

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In addition to the Welcome Bonus, 1xbet has a separate section with all the available bonuses on the platform. Go to the Bonuses section of your account, and you'll be surprised by the sheer number and variety. Below we will tell you just about the most popular offers on the platform.

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The 1xbet loyalty programme consists of 8 levels. The higher your level, the more money you will receive. The copper (first level) offers a 5% reward for losing bets, while the higher levels offer up to 25% cashback on all bets. The exception to this is that the cashback does not apply to cryptocurrency.

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Blackjack

Blackjack is another one of the most popular games among Indian users. After all, the rules of the game are very simple and it's all down to your luck. The aim of the game is a combination on the first two cards of the deal, giving a total of 21 points. If you do, you win. There are the following types of games on the 1xbet platform:

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FAQ

If you still have any questions about using the platform or any other questions, please read the information below carefully. We have compiled the most popular questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers.

Is 1xbet Casino Legal in India?

Yes, the 1xbet platform is legal not only in India but all over the world. After all, the team has an official Curacao license, which is publicly available on the bookmaker's official website.

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Since the 1xbet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally in the betting market, it is a completely safe place to play online casino games and more.

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In order to download the 1xbet app to your device and play online casino your age must be over 18, the app must be downloaded on your device and you must be a registered user. You can find more information about downloading the 1xbet app in the review section "Download 1xbet Casino Apk and App".

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1xbet is operating legally and safely, using the best security technology available for our customers. You don't have to worry about the reliability of the platform and enjoy the services of the platform to the fullest.