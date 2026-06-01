Overview

4rabet has a sports bonus for new players 700% up to 20,000 INR. This bonus comes in four parts over the first four deposits. Each deposit needs at least ₹300. The bonus must be used on bets with odds of 1.5 or higher and wagered 7 times. The bonus lasts for 7 days and applies only to sports bets.

1xBet gives new players a 300% bonus up to ₹50,000 on the first deposit. A minimum deposit of ₹200 and phone verification are required. The bonus must be used within 30 days. It needs to be wagered 9 times on accumulator bets with odds of 1.4 or higher. Crypto accounts cannot get this bonus.

1xBet has a bigger maximum bonus and more time to use it. 4rabet splits the bonus into four deposits but has less time to use it. Both sites require meeting wagering rules before players can withdraw winnings.