There are many sites like 1xBet, and the team at Sportscafe has selected 10 strong options. Each cricket betting site in India and sportsbook was tested with the same method. It does not matter to us how each bookmaker talks about itself. A specialist with years of work in this field checked all the platforms. The list is built to help Indian players find trusted choices.
1xBet is popular among players because it has many sports, many types of bets, and different features. Cricket, football, kabaddi, and other sports are all available. The site has live bets, casino games, and supports Indian rupees and cryptocurrency. Players can use the site on both phone and computer. It also runs many bonuses. At the same time, some clients say the support is slow and the design is not easy to use.
Pros
Cons
Many sports and bet types
Hard to use for new players
Live bets and casino games
Support is often slow
Works on phone and computer
Some pages load slowly
Accepts INR and cryptocurrency
Many payment methods
Bonuses and regular deals
Why an Alternative to 1xBet Might be the Best Option for You?
Some players look for betting sites like 1xBet because they want higher odds, bigger welcome bonuses, or easier promo codes. Others choose a new site because they want faster support or a sportsbook with a clear design. Some platforms also have better mobile apps or more payment options for Indian users. Not all players are happy with the same features, so many test other sites to find what suits them best.
Best 1xBet Alternative Sites for Indian Players
Here is a list of good platforms for Indian players. Each website like 1xBet was checked and chosen as a strong option for sports and casino bets.
Looking for a Platform With a Better Welcome Bonus?
Some players choose 1xBet like sites for bigger welcome bonuses and special deals. 4Rabet is popular with Indian players because it supports rupees and has many cricket markets. Tez888 is another choice with good bonuses and many sports to bet on. These sites attract players who want strong rewards at the start. More details about each brand will come next to help players pick.
4Rabet
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR
Promo Code: SCAFE230
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page
Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed
Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players
Overview
4rabet has a sports bonus for new players 700% up to 20,000 INR. This bonus comes in four parts over the first four deposits. Each deposit needs at least ₹300. The bonus must be used on bets with odds of 1.5 or higher and wagered 7 times. The bonus lasts for 7 days and applies only to sports bets.
1xBet gives new players a 300% bonus up to ₹50,000 on the first deposit. A minimum deposit of ₹200 and phone verification are required. The bonus must be used within 30 days. It needs to be wagered 9 times on accumulator bets with odds of 1.4 or higher. Crypto accounts cannot get this bonus.
1xBet has a bigger maximum bonus and more time to use it. 4rabet splits the bonus into four deposits but has less time to use it. Both sites require meeting wagering rules before players can withdraw winnings.
Pros
Cons
Many sports to bet on, like cricket, football, and more
Fewer payment methods than some other sites
Odds are often higher than other sites, which can help clients win more
Withdrawals may take longer, especially with bank transfers
Accepts cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals
Has a VIP program with extra rewards for loyal clients
Customer support works 24/7 and can be reached on Telegram
Mobile apps for Android and iOS let clients bet anywhere
The site uses Hindi language for Indian clients
Tez888
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR
Promo Code: Not required
Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app
Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified
Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal
Best For: Casual bettors and those who like unique bets via sports exchange
Overview
Tez888 welcomes new players with the IPL Grand Welcome Bonus. It adds up to ₹75,000 over five deposits. Each deposit receives a 100% bonus. The first deposit bonus is up to ₹5,000, and later deposits can get up to ₹20,000. Clients unlock the bonus by betting on sportsbook and casino games. The bonus works for casino, live casino, sportsbook, and sports exchange. Players must bet certain amounts before withdrawing winnings.
1xBet gives new clients a 300% bonus up to ₹50,000 on the first deposit only. Clients must bet 9 times the bonus on accumulator bets in 30 days to withdraw winnings. Tez888’s bonus comes in parts across five deposits with lower wagering rules. 1xBet’s bonus is larger on one deposit but has a shorter time to use it.
Pros
Cons
Tez888 holds a Curacao license and follows basic safety rules.
New players must create accounts using an OTP code, which can slow down the start.
The bookmaker stays active on Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook.
The site does not support Hindi, except for some parts in the FAQ section.
Tools exist to help with responsible gambling.
Players get 4% cashback daily, which lowers losses.
A sports exchange is available for those who like that betting style.
A mobile app lets clients use the platform on their phones.
Stake
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR
Promocode: SPORTSCAFE
Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration
Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans
Overview
Stake has a welcome bonus for new players. It adds 200% to the first deposit, up to 50,000 INR. Customers must deposit at least 500 INR to get the bonus. The bonus needs a 40x rollover, which can take time but applies to many bet types. 1xBet’s bonus is 300% up to 50,000 INR with a 9x wager on accumulator bets. Stake’s bonus rules are harder but allow more betting options. Stake suits players who want more bet choices and can meet tougher rules.
Pros
Cons
Players can register using social networks.
The platform has fewer traditional payment methods.
The site is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
There is no dedicated mobile app for betting.
A blog and forum are available for news and player discussions.
Not so many daily bonuses.
The platform accepts many types of cryptocurrency.
There is an option to buy cryptocurrency directly on the site.
Stake sponsors Everton Football Club, the Stake F1 Team, UFC, Drake, and others.
Websites With Interesting Promo Codes
Some players choose betting sites like 1xBet for good promo codes. Melbet is popular with Indian players because it focuses on cricket and often has strong promo codes. Stake is known for easy promo codes and many sports to bet on. 4Rabet also has attractive promo codes for new and regular players. More details about each site will follow to help players pick the best one.
Paripesa
Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.
Promo code: SCAFEPARI
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.
Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.
Available in: All Indian states.
Best for: Casual bettors and live game players.
Overview
Paripesa has a promo code SCAFEPARI that gives a 100% up to 30,000 INR. Customers must enter this code during registration or before their first deposit. The minimum deposit is ₹100, and the bonus is added after the deposit is made. To withdraw winnings, players must place accumulator bets five times the bonus amount. Each bet must include at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or higher. The promo code must be used during sign-up or it will not work.
Pros
Cons
Paripesa supports deposits and withdrawals in INR and cryptocurrency.
Some withdrawal methods can take more time than expected.
The site has a Hindi interface, which is useful for Indian players.
Paripesa has fewer bonus deals compared to some other sites.
Registration is fast with a one-click sign-up option.
Paripesa is active on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.
The minimum deposit is 200 INR, which suits many players.
A one-click bet tool helps place bets fast.
Batery
License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
Promo Code: SCBAT
Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback
Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours
Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers
Overview
Batery has a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS. 1xBet has a 100% bonus up to ₹50,000. Batery’s reward includes spins but has a lower cash limit. To unlock Batery’s bonus, players must place bets worth 15 times the bonus amount on odds of 2.00 or higher. The time limit is 30 days. 1xBet has easier rules with 5x wagering and more bonus money.
Pros
Cons
Customers can register using social media accounts
Fewer regular payment options
Website includes Hindi language
Customer support replies can take time
Both INR and cryptocurrency are accepted
Brand works with well-known Indian names like Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh, and others
Sponsorship deals with teams like Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC
Minimum deposit starts at 300 INR, which is lower than many other platforms
Parimatch
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 150% up to ₹20,000
Promo Code: SCAFE30
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, over 10,000 games
Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors, live bettors, regular players
Overview
Parimatch gives a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus on the first deposit. Clients can choose between a sports or casino bonus. The sports bonus must be used within 60 days and needs a 16x wager at minimum odds of 2.0. The casino bonus lasts 30 days and has a 30x wager, valid only on slots. In comparison, 1xBet gives a 100% bonus up to ₹50,000, with a 5x wager requirement on accumulators with minimum odds of 1.40. Parimatch gives more bonus money, but the conditions are harder than 1xBet’s.
Pros
Cons
The site supports Hindi language.
Phone support is not available at all times.
The platform sponsors Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Ritu Phogat, and the Argentine Football Association.
Some withdrawal methods may take longer than usual.
Payment options include UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and others.
The platform is active on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube.
Clients can register using Google accounts.
Bonuses for Already Registered Players
Customers also choose a similar betting site like 1xBet that gives big bonuses to active players. 10Cric is popular with Indian players and has rewards for regular users, especially in cricket. Melbet gives bonuses to loyal players and has many sports to bet on. Betway keeps players engaged with ongoing promotions and rewards. More details about each site will come to help players decide.
Playzilla
Licensing: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10215,40 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS PWA
Main Features: Live Streaming, easy-to-use interface
Payment & Withdrawals: E-wallets, Bank transfers, Cryptocurrency
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
The platform offers a 100% up to 10215,40 INR without a promo code. The Playzilla app is available as a PWA on iOS and Android, giving easy access from mobile devices. Active players benefit from many bonuses, including weekly reloads, weekend reloads, 8% cashback up to 100,000 INR, deposit bonuses, Sunday spins, and accumulator boosts. Compared to 1xBet, Playzilla has more frequent promotions, but 1xBet offers more payment options and stronger customer support.
Pros
Cons
Supports deposits and withdrawals in INR
Few payment options available
Holds a license from PAGCOR
Some users face regional access limits
Wide selection of casino games
Sports betting covers many events
Customer service through live chat and email
Rajabets
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Line and live betting, live streaming, cash out
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and more
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
Rajabets is a well-known betting site like 1xBet. The Rajabets app has many bonuses for active players. New clients can get a 200% up to 100,000 INR bonus for casino and sports after their first deposit. There are many IPL promotions, such as daily deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback. Rajabets runs tournaments with big prize pools too. Compared to 1xBet, Rajabets focuses more on cricket bonuses and has several crypto deposit bonuses. The mobile app lets players access all features easily for betting.
Pros
Cons
Accepts Indian Rupees for deposits and withdrawals
Some betting markets or bonuses may not be available in all regions
Cashback up to 25% on casino and sports bets
Withdrawal limits may apply depending on the method
Free spins on deposits, up to 200 spins
Many special bonuses and tournaments for cricket, kabaddi, and esports
Wide range of casino games, including Teen Patti and Andar Bahar
Covers many sports with detailed betting options
Sportsbooks Similar to 1xBet
Betting sites like 1xBet include platforms with many sportsbook options. Parimatch is popular with Indian clients for cricket and football bets. Paripesa has many sports and live betting choices that attract active bettors. Dafabet focuses on cricket and has an easy site to use. More details about each site will follow to help players pick the right one.
Pin Up
Licensing: Curacao License No. 8048/JAZ2017-003
Welcome bonus: 125% up to 4,50,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: iOS and Android
Main Features:Live and line betting, Online casino, V-sport
Pin Up Casino is a popular betting site that competes with 1xBet in many ways. It has many sportsbook options for sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, and esports with good odds and live betting. Compared to 1xBet, the Pin Up app works well on mobile with quick loading and easy use. It accepts many Indian payment methods and allows both casino games and sports bets on mobile devices. Pin Up Casino stands as a strong choice for clients who want both games and sports bets, similar to 1xBet.
Pros
Cons
The mobile app works faster and feels lighter than the 1xBet app.
The sportsbook has fewer sports and betting types than 1xBet.
It accepts many Indian payment methods, so clients can deposit and withdraw easily.
Live streaming is limited compared to 1xBet’s many live streams.
Casino games include popular Indian games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.
1xBet has more frequent promotions and bonuses for regular players.
Live betting has clear odds and good choices.
The website looks simple and is easy to use on desktop and mobile.
888Starz
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
888Starz is a popular betting site, similar to 1xBet. The 888Starz sportsbook includes football, cricket, tennis, basketball, kabaddi, and eSports. It has about the same number of sports and markets as 1xBet. Both platforms have local and international matches. Odds on 888Starz are good, and live bets work well. The 888Starz app is fast and light. It has the same sections as the website. Players can move between live and regular bets without delay. The 888Starz mobile version also supports quick deposits and withdrawals. Many payment methods are available for users.
Pros
Cons
Quick sign-up with one click.
Fewer famous ambassadors and fewer sponsorships than some other platforms.
Indian Rupees and crypto can be used for payments.
Verification process can be slow at times, which may delay fund withdrawals.
Live sports events can be watched on the site.
Cashback deals are large.
Website has a Hindi version, useful for Indian users.
Over 70 ways to deposit or withdraw funds.
Are These Sites Like 1xbet Legal in India?
Some states in India have clearer laws about sports betting. Licensed operators can work in places like:
Sikkim
Goa
Nagaland
Most other states have unclear rules about international betting sites. These places are in a gray area with no clear laws. Players should check local rules before using any site. Laws can change, so staying updated is important. The 1xBet similar sites may be legal in some states but not in others, depending on the laws.
How Trustworthy Is This List?
This list aims to help Indian players choose the right bookmaker through expert review and a careful evaluation system. All betting sites similar to 1xBet included here hold valid licenses and have offers available in India. Our team operates independently and has no ties to any bookmakers or organizations. While we work to keep the information up to date, players should verify the details directly on the official sites. As an informational resource, we cannot be held responsible for any changes or discrepancies related to the offers or content.
How SportsCafe Choose the Right 1xbet Alternative Sites
SportsCafe picks 1xBet alternative sites with careful and fair review. The team looks at key points like license, safety, and options for players. No site pays to be on the list. Ratings come from honest checks to help bettors find trusted bookmakers.
Detailed Review Process
Our system checks sites similar to 1xBet in many ways to help bettors understand their strong and weak points. Each important area gets a careful look, including safety, payment options, sports available, and support. This full review shows the true quality of the site. For similar sites like 1xBet, this helps players choose a good place to bet. The same method works for 1xBet similar sites in India. It shows what each site does well and where it can improve.
Licensing & Regulation
This part checks if the site has valid licenses from trusted authorities. It also looks at how the site follows local laws to protect players and keep betting fair. Clear license information shows the site can be trusted.
Odds Competitiveness
This measures how good the odds are compared to other sites. Higher odds mean players can win more money. Sites with strong odds attract bettors who want better returns.
Market Coverage
This shows how many sports and events the site includes. More coverage means access to popular sports like cricket, football, and tennis, plus less common sports that Indian players may like.
Bonuses & Promotions
This part looks at bonuses for new and active players. Important points include:
Welcome bonuses for new clients
Free bets and cashback deals
Regular promotions for active bettors
Clear rules and fair terms help players understand the offers.
Payment Methods & Speed
This checks payment options and how fast transactions happen. Key points:
Payment methods for India like UPI, PayTM, and NetBanking
Quick deposits and withdrawals
Low or no fees on payments
These factors help players manage money easily.
User Interface & UX
This part looks at how easy it is to use the site or app. Important points:
Clean and clear design
Easy access to main features
Simple navigation for all users
Good design helps bettors place bets without trouble.
Customer Support
This checks how the support team helps players. Important points:
Live chat, email, or phone support available
Quick replies
Helpful and clear answers
Good support makes players feel valued.
Safety & Encryption
This looks at how well the site protects player data. Trusted sites use strong encryption to keep information and payments safe from hackers.
Localisation & Language Support
This checks if the site adapts well for Indian players by including:
Indian Rupee currency
Local language options
Support in local languages
These features help players use the site without issues.
Payment Methods at Sites Like 1xbet
Indian betting sites accept many ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Common options include:
PhonePe
UPI
GooglePay
WhatsApp Pay
Visa
MasterCard
PayPal
PayZapp
MoneyGo
Perfect Money
Skrill
Neteller
Cryptocurrencies
These methods help bettors choose what suits them best.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
Choosing a good website like 1xbet helps bettors have a better time. SportsCafe uses expert knowledge to check each site carefully. This list shows only trusted and licensed sites that work well for Indian clients. Each site has different benefits like bonuses, payment methods, and sports markets. Clients should check their local laws before betting. Betting needs care and control to avoid trouble. SportsCafe wants to help bettors find safe and reliable sites for their betting needs. But if you prefer apps, we suggest you rate our selection betting apps like 1xbet.
FAQ
What’s the best 1xbet alternative site?
Melbet, Paripesa, Stake, and more rank high as alternatives. These sites have good features and serve Indian bettors well.
What’s the best sites like 1xbet for bonuses?
4Rabet and Parimatch stand out for their big bonuses. These sites attract many active bettors.
Do I Need a VPN for sites like 1xbet?
Some users may use a VPN if their location restricts access. It depends on local laws and site availability.
How Secure Are These 1xBet betting Alternatives sites?
These sites hold valid licenses and use strong security tools. They work to protect clients’ data and funds.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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