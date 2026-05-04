The 1xbet is the most sought-after sports betting platform worldwide, including in India. Every new Indian user gets the opportunity to use standard welcome bonus, but the most resourceful users have the ability to use a unique promo code at the time of registration on the platform. Study the article carefully and find out how to increase your possible bonus amount by 400% up to 50,000 INR with the help of the exclusive SportsCafe promo code SCAFE30!
The 1xbet team values each of its users, which is why every new player gets the opportunity to use a promo code when registering, which gives special privileges to new Indian bettors. Study the table below carefully and find out even more about the 1xbet promo code:
Offer Type
Bonus
Details
1xbet Promo
1xbet Sportsbook Code
400% up to 50,000 INR
Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus
SCAFE30
1xbet Casino Bonus
300% up to 150,000 INR + 150 FS
Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 100%
SCAFE30
How to Win 400% up to 50,000 INR
In order to activate a promo code from 1xbet you will need to be strictly over 18 years of age, you must have a stable internet connection and follow the step-by-step instructions:
1
Access to the official website
Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to activate the promo code.
Click on the "Register" button and you will immediately have access to the platform's registration page, which you need to fill out.
3
Fill in your personal details
Step by step, start filling in all the registration fields with the necessary information, such as (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.). All the information you enter should be true and correct.
4
Activate promo code
Enter the word SCAFE30 in the "Promo Codes" field of the registration page and click the confirm button.
Review and check all the data you have entered and then complete the process by clicking on the "Done" button.
Once you have successfully completed the 1xbet registration and activation process, a confirmation email will be sent to your email address and you will immediately have access to your personal account.
Using the Promo Code in the 1xBet App
For users who prefer to bet wherever and whenever they want with only an internet connection, the platform offers a special dedicated 1xbet app for Android device users. Every new user of the app can also use a unique promo code and get special conditions when using the app. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to activate a promo code in the standalone 1xbet mobile app:
Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website.
Go to the "Mobile Apps" section of the platform, select the required Android device type, and start the download of all files. After successful installation, the 1xbet app icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen.
Open the 1xbet app already downloaded on your device and click on the "Join" button, then you will immediately have access to the registration page.
Fill in all required registration fields step by step with correct and reliable information, e.g. (first name, surname, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.).
Enter the word "SCAFE30" in the "Promo Codes" field of the registration page and confirm the action.
Check that all the data you entered is correct and complete the process by pressing the confirmation button.
After successfully activating a promo code in 1xbet's mobile app, you will receive an email notification and you will be able to access the full range of the platform and increase your possible bonus!
Promo Codes for Different Sports Bets
The 1xbet team provides a large assortment of sports disciplines in the sports betting section. You'll be able to bet on the most popular sports in India while increasing your possible bonus by 120%. You will be able to bet on the following sports disciplines:
Cricket;
Football;
Kabaddi;
Basketball;
Tennis;
Hockey;
Baseball;
Handball;
Boxing;
Golf;
Darts;
Snooker;
Squash and others.
Bet on the most popular sports and get the chance to earn even more money using a unique offer!
Important Terms and Conditions to Know
As the 1xbet platform is a licensed and secure platform, there are some rules you need to know and follow when using the platform and activating a promo code. Read these points carefully:
You must be strictly over 18 years of age;
You must be a registered user;
You are only allowed to have one active account;
The amount of the minimum deposit is INR 300;
The amount of maximum winning is INR 50,000;
The bet must have an odds of 2.00 or higher;
To wager the bonus, you must place three winning single bets, where the stake of each bet must be equal to the full bonus amount;
The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.
Knowing and following all these rules will enable you to use the platform to the fullest extent, and activate your unique promo code without any problems!
Other Exciting Bonuses
The 1xbet team also provides its users with a wide range of bonus offers and promotions. Every user will be able to take advantage of any bonus they like. We will tell you about three of the most popular bonuses on the 1xbet platform:
VIP Cashback. Contains 8 loyalty levels, which are individually calculated on a monthly basis according to your indicators. Cashback is individually credited to your account each month.
Lucky Friday. The bonus equals 100%up to 27,000 INR. Minimum deposit INR 90. Deposit any amount to your account on Friday, the bonus will be credited automatically.
Accumulator of the Day. You need to select your "Accumulator of the Day", if you win it will be increased by 10%. You can choose any of the sporting events.
Register on the platform and get a chance to earn even more Rupees using bonus offers and special promo code SCAFE30.
FAQ
Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?
As the 1xbet platform is a licensed platform, you can only use a promo code at the time of registration and only once. In order to activate a promo code correctly, please use the review section "How to Win 100% up to INR 50,000"
Can I Use Promo Code Twice?
Unfortunately no, 1xbet's team policy adheres to fair play, so every new user can only use and activate a promo code once. In the review section "Important Terms and Conditions to Know" you can find out more about using a promo code.
Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?
Yes, as the platform tries to fully meet all the needs of its users, every customer can activate a promo code in any way they like, such as using the official website or activating it in a separate mobile app of 1xbet. Use the review section to get it righ
How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?
In order to withdraw the money won by using the promo code, you need to scroll the amount 10 times with the odds of bets not less than 1.5 or higher. For more information, see the review section "Important Terms and Conditions to Know".
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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