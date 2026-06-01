This list shows the best apps like 1xBet that work on both Android and iOS. Only real apps and PWA (progressive web app) versions are included. Each cricket betting site in India and all names from the best football betting sites were tested using our own system. A specialist with strong knowledge checked every bookmaker without giving extra points based on how they present themselves. The goal is to help Indian players choose the right app. The approach is fully independent, and Sportscafe supports this method.
Many players choose the 1xBet app because it has a lot of sports events, different types of bets, and live tools. Cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, and other sports are available. The app also supports live streaming, cash out, fast payments, and bet constructor. Odds are strong, and matches run all day. Some clients say the app works slowly on older phones, and support may take time to reply. The table shows the main points:
Pros
Cons
Many betting options
Support response can be slow
Wide sports list
App may lag on old devices
Live streaming
Interface can feel crowded
Fast deposits and withdrawals
Bet constructor
Strong odds
Why Might a 1xBet Alternative be the Best Option for You?
Many players search for betting apps like 1xBet because they want higher odds, better welcome bonuses, or active promo codes. Some gamblers prefer a sportsbook with more focus on cricket or Indian leagues. Others want faster support or a lighter app for older phones. In some cases, clients do not like the layout or the way the app works. Each player has different needs, so many choose to try other betting apps like 1xBet.
Best 1xBet Alternative Apps for Indian Players
The list below has the best 1xBet like apps. These apps work well for Indian players and support cricket, football, fast payments, and local needs.
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub.
Payment & Withdrawals: Accepts Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.
Available in: All Indian states.
Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors and live bettors who want many payment choices and a Hindi interface.
Overview
Melbet is a global brand that suits Indian clients well. The Melbet app loads fast and offers easy navigation on Android and iOS devices. It ranks first in our list due to support for over 100 payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, and crypto. Clients get a 150% up to 40,000 INR welcome bonus. Registration includes one-click and social media options. Live sports streams and detailed match stats keep bettors updated.
Pros
Cons
Fast app loading on Android and iOS
Crypto withdrawals can take longer
Easy navigation with clear layout
Biometric login for quick and secure access
Supports one-click and social media registration
Live sports streaming available
Detailed match statistics included
Supports over 100 payment methods, including UPI and crypto
Paripesa – Strong INR Support and Quick Registration
Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.
Promo code: SCAFEPARI.
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.
Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.
Available in: All Indian states.
Best for: Casual bettors and live game players.
Overview
Paripesa started in 2019 with a Curacao license. The app runs well on Android, iOS, and has a mobile web version (PWA). It loads quickly and navigation is clear. The Hindi interface helps local clients. One-click registration and active social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram add to trust. More than 50 payment options, including crypto and INR, support deposits and withdrawals. Live streaming, cash-out, and match stats are available.
Pros
Cons
Quick one-click registration
Some payment methods need extra verification
Hindi interface
Limited live sports coverage beyond major leagues
Supports INR and crypto payments
Live streaming and cash-out features
Android, iOS apps and PWA version
Active social media channels
Parimatch – Strong Welcome Bonus and Trusted Partnership
Licensing: Curacao.
Welcome Bonus: 150% up to ₹20,000.
Promo Code: SCAFE30.
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, over 10,000 games.
Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors, live bettors, regular players.
Overview
Parimatch app review shows a betting platform with a long history since 1994 and strong global reach. The app loads fast and runs well on Android and iOS devices. Navigation is simple and clear, with a clean design that supports Hindi and English languages. Registration is quick, including easy sign-in via Google. The app has many live betting features and supports a wide range of games. This brand ranks high because of its fast performance, useful features, and good welcome bonus, though some newer payment options are missing.
Pros
Cons
Fast loading speed
Some newer payment options missing
Clear and easy navigation
Curacao license only
Available in Hindi and English
Quick registration with Google sign-in
Supports live betting and many games
Works on Android and iOS
Fast withdrawals
VIP program for regular players
PuntIt - Simple App with Good Design and Crypto Support
Licensing: Curacao OGL/2023/159/0076.
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet.
Promo Code: Not mentioned.
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, sports and casino bonuses.
Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies; average payout times vary; full ID verification required for withdrawals.
Available in India: All Indian states.
Who It’s Best For: Casual players, crypto users, bettors interested in sports markets.
Overview
PuntIt launched in 2021 and targets Indian players with a user-friendly app available on Android and iOS. The PuntIt app features a modern design and smooth navigation but requires a long registration form with many details. It supports both INR and crypto payments. Customer service works 24/7 via live chat and email.
Pros
Cons
Modern design on mobile and desktop
Long registration form
Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies
Full ID verification needed for withdrawals
24/7 live chat and email support
Bonuses for sports and casino players
Responsible gambling tools
Dafabet – Trusted Long-Standing Platform with Strong Security
Licensing: Curacao.
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 20,000 INR.
Promo Code: Not mentioned.
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, VIP Club rewards.
Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR, crypto, UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Neteller; average withdrawal time 1–3 days.
Available in India: All Indian states.
Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors, live bettors, VIP players.
Overview
Dafabet’s mobile app is stable and works well on both Android and iOS devices. It loads quickly and has clear navigation that helps users find features like live streaming and in-play betting easily. The app supports Hindi and English languages, which suits Indian players. Regular updates keep the app secure and reliable. Despite these strengths, the app requires a higher minimum deposit and the withdrawal process can take longer, which affects user satisfaction and ranking.
Pros
Cons
Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies in the app
Withdrawals may take 1 to 3 days
Live streaming and real-time stats available
Higher minimum deposit required in the app
Quick bet settlement within the app
VIP Club accessible through the app
Frequent app updates and strong data protection
BC.Game – Best for Crypto Users
Licensing: Anjouan License.
Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR.
Promo Code: Not available.
Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals.
Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies Average payout time – Usually within hours.
Availability in India: Available in all Indian states.
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients.
Overview
BC.Game started in 2017 and became known for its crypto focus. The Android BC.game app runs fast, loads quickly, and has a clear structure. iOS users can place bets through the mobile browser version, which includes the same key functions. The site accepts INR and supports many popular cryptocurrencies. Local payment options like UPI and PayTM are available too. The fourth position in the list comes from quick withdrawals, active forums, and strong crypto support. No promo code and no iOS app hold the brand back from a higher spot.
Pros
Cons
Android app runs fast and is easy to use
No app for iOS devices
INR and many cryptocurrencies accepted
PWA version works on iOS devices
Payouts are processed quickly
Sports blog and player forum available
Stake – Great for Crypto Users and Fast Registration
License: Curacao.
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR.
Promocode: SPORTSCAFE.
Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration.
Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours.
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted.
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans.
Overview
Stake began with a focus on cryptocurrency and fast account setup. Clients can sign up through social platforms and start without long forms. The Stake app review shows that the mobile version runs fast on most devices. Pages load quickly, and all features are easy to reach. No app needs to be installed. The layout is clear, with good access to sports markets and live bets. Crypto payments work well, and coins can be bought directly.
Pros
Cons
Fast mobile site with clean layout
No Android or iOS application
No app needed, runs in any browser
Bank cards and e-wallets not accepted
Sign-up with Google, Facebook, and others
Full access to live bets and VIP features
Many crypto coins accepted
INR supported through crypto gateways
4rabet – Bigger Bonus Than 1xBet
Licensing: Curacao.
Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR.
Promo Code: SCAFE230
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page.
Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours.
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed.
Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players.
Overview
4rabet started in 2019 and became popular in India due to fast access and local features. The 4rabet app review shows that both Android and iOS versions run without delays. Pages open fast, and sections are easy to switch between. The app supports Hindi and has a clean layout. Players can use biometric login and receive match alerts. Push notifications help with bonus updates and bet results. Payments through UPI and crypto work inside the app. This app suits players who want fast bets, local language, and mobile comfort.
Pros
Cons
Hindi language in the app
Bonus terms are not easy to understand
Android and iOS apps with fast speed
App file size is large on some devices
Biometric login support
Live stream sometimes lags during busy hours
Push notifications for results and bonuses
Fast withdrawals under 4 hours
VIP system active in the app
Good layout and clear sections
Batery – INR + Crypto Focus with Hindi Support
License: Curacao (#365/JAZ).
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS.
Promo Code: SCBAT.
Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback.
Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours.
Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed.
Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers.
Overview
Batery came to the Indian market in 2021. It is known for its sports team sponsorships and support for cryptocurrency. The Batery app review shows the Android app works quickly and navigation is easy. The app includes a Hindi language option that helps many clients. Pages load fast, and the design is clean. Most phones support biometric login. Notifications alert players about bets and bonuses. iOS users can use the mobile site through a browser (PWA). The welcome bonus and weekly cashback add value. The app does not have a native iOS version, and customer support can be slow at times.
Pros
Cons
App has Hindi language
No native iOS app (only PWA)
Android app runs fast with clear design
Customer support can be slow
Biometric login works on many devices
Notifications for bet results and bonuses
Weekly cashback rewards
Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies
Quick sign-up with social accounts
Sponsors well-known Indian sports teams
Tez888 – Daily Cashback and Sports Exchange for More Betting Options
License: Curacao.
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR.
Promo Code: Not required.
Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app.
Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified.
Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal.
Best For: Casual bettors and those who like unique bets via sports exchange.
Overview
Tez888 is a sportsbook with a Curacao license. It keeps betting safe and helps players with a daily cashback of 4% on losses. The Tez888 app works well on Android and iOS devices. Pages open fast and navigation is easy for clients. The sports exchange allows different types of bets, which some players like. The site supports several payment methods. Hindi language is only in the FAQ. Account setup needs OTP, which may slow the start.
Pros
Cons
Daily 4% cashback on losses
OTP needed for registration
Sports exchange for different bets
Hindi language only in FAQ section
Mobile app available on Android and iOS
Fast loading and easy navigation in app
Multiple payment methods accepted
Active on Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook
Are Apps Like 1xbet Legal in India?
In India, sports betting laws differ by state. Some states allow licensed operators to run sports betting. These states are:
Sikkim
Goa
Nagaland
Odisha
In many other states, rules are not clear. Many international betting sites work where laws are uncertain. Players should check local laws before using 1xBet similar apps because rules may change. This helps bettors avoid legal trouble and stay safe.
This List Can be Trusted?
The main goal is to help Indian players find a safe bookmaker. An expert checks every site carefully. A clear system tests each bookmaker. All betting apps similar to 1xBet on this list have valid licenses and work for Indian players. The team has no connection with any bookmaker here. The list is updated often to keep it correct. Still, players should look at details on official sites. This site shares facts only and cannot take responsibility for any changes or errors in offers or content.
List of 1xBet Alternatives Apps Sorted for You
Below is a list of the best 1xBet alternative apps. The list sorts apps by important features like sports available, payment options, and bonuses. This helps players find the app that fits their needs and preferences.
Best Betting Promo Codes
Here is a list of promo codes from betting apps like 1xbet. The table shows the best promo codes first with their bonuses. Clients should check the terms before using any promo code.
Best Betting Promo Codes
№
Bookmaker
Promo Code
Bonus
1
4Rabet
SCAFE230
700% up to 20,000 INR
2
Melbet
SCAFE30
150% up to 40,000 INR
3
Stake
SPORTSCAFE
200% up to 186,711 INR
4
Batery
SCBAT
500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
5
Parimatch
SCAFE30
150% up to ₹20,000
6
Paripesa
SCAFEPARI
100% up to 30,000 INR
7
BC Game
No promo
up to 95,710 INR
8
Tez888
No promo
500% up to 75,000 INR;
9
Dafabet
No promo
200% up to 20,000 INR
10
PuntIt
No promo
200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet
Best Betting Welcome Bonuses
Many apps like betting app like 1xbet have different welcome bonuses. Here is a list of bookmakers sorted by the size of their bonuses, from highest to lowest. Customers should check the rules and conditions before using the bonuses.
Best Betting Welcome Bonuses
№
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
1
4Rabet
700% up to 20,000 INR
2
Stake
200% up to 186,711 INR
3
Parimatch
150% up to ₹20,000
4
Melbet
150% up to 40,000 INR
5
BC Game
up to 95,710 INR
6
Paripesa
100% up to 30,000 INR
7
Tez888
500% up to 75,000 INR
8
Dafabet
200% up to 20,000 INR
9
PuntIt
200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet
10
Batery
500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
Best Betting Sportsbooks
Many sportsbooks like 1xbet similar app cover a wide range of sports. Here is a list of alternative bookmakers ranked by the number of sports disciplines they cover, from largest to smallest:
Best Betting Sportsbooks
№
Bookmaker
Sportsbooks
1
Melbet
50+
2
Parimatch
45+
3
Paripesa
40+
4
4Rabet
35+
5
Dafabet
35+
6
Batery
35+
7
Stake
35+
8
Tez888
35+
9
PuntIt
18+
10
BC Game
15+
How SportsCafe Choose the Right 1xbet Alternative
SportsCafe reviews key factors such as licenses, payment methods, and customer support to select the best 1xBet alternative apps. Ratings come from careful and fair analysis without any paid placements. This approach helps players find trustworthy and safe betting apps based on clear facts and honest evaluation.
Detailed Review Process
The system checks many parts to judge apps similar to 1xBet. Each factor gets careful attention to show both strong points and weak spots. This full review helps players understand what works well and where the app could improve. The process looks at all key points for similar apps like 1xBet, including those used in India. This helps players choose apps based on clear facts about safety, features, and performance.
Licensing & Regulation
In India, licensed apps follow local and international laws to protect players. Trusted licenses help Indian bettors trust the platform. Apps that work with Indian rules create safer betting. Proper licensing shows that the app meets official standards, which helps Indian users feel secure.
Odds Competitiveness
Indian bettors look for apps with good odds to get more value in INR. Higher odds mean bigger possible wins. Apps with better odds attract more Indian players. Comparing odds helps bettors choose platforms where their bets pay better in the Indian market.
Market Coverage
Apps covering popular Indian sports like cricket, kabaddi, and football suit Indian bettors well. A wide range of markets lets players bet on many Indian and international games. More sports and events give clients in India many chances to bet with their preferred teams.
Mobile App Quality
A quality app runs well on Android and iOS phones common in India. Fast loading and clear design help Indian bettors place bets easily. Support for low data usage and Hindi interface improves app use for Indian clients. Stability on mobile devices is key for a good betting app.
Bonuses & Promotions
Indian users value bonuses in INR and clear terms. Welcome bonuses, free bets, and cashback help attract Indian bettors. Promotions suited to Indian festivals and cricket seasons are popular. Apps with fair rules on bonuses build trust with Indian players.
Payment Methods & Speed
Support for INR deposits and withdrawals is important for Indian clients. Popular Indian payment options and fast processing help users deposit and withdraw money easily. Cryptocurrency payments also attract Indian bettors who prefer digital currency. Quick and safe transactions build confidence.
User Interface & UX
A clear interface with Hindi and English language options helps Indian players navigate easily. Simple menus and Indian currency display improve usability. Apps designed with Indian users in mind reduce confusion and speed up betting. Good UX keeps Indian bettors satisfied.
Customer Support
Customer help in Hindi and English is important for Indian bettors. Support through live chat, phone, and email improves problem solving. Quick and polite service builds trust among Indian users. Good support helps Indian clients feel confident using the app.
Safety & Encryption
Strong data protection keeps Indian players’ info safe. Encryption protects money transfers in INR and cryptocurrency. Indian bettors prefer apps that guard personal and payment data well. Security is vital for Indian users to trust and stay with the platform.
Localisation & Language Support
Apps with Hindi, English, and regional language support fit Indian clients best. Accepting INR and popular Indian payment methods helps players deposit easily. Localization includes Indian sports and festivals, which improves the betting feel for Indian users.
Common Payment Methods at Apps Like 1xbet
Apps like 1xbet for Indian players accept many payment options. Common ways to deposit and withdraw include PhonePe, UPI, Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, and PayZapp. Visa and MasterCard cards work too. Many betting sites accept cryptocurrencies, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, and MoneyGo. These options help Indian players handle payments easily.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
Betting apps like 1xbet have many options for Indian players. They include different sports and support payments in INR and cryptocurrencies. SportsCafe uses expert knowledge to review these apps and pick those that meet local needs. Clients should always bet carefully and check all rules before playing. This helps keep betting safe and fair for all players. But if you prefer websites, we suggest you rate our selection 1xbet similar sites.
FAQ
What’s the best 1xbet alternative?
Melbet and Paripesa are good choices for 1xbet alternatives. Both accept INR and have many sports and bets. They also have features that suit Indian players and provide decent customer support.
What’s the best 1xbet alternative for bonuses?
Paripesa is known for good bonuses among 1xbet alternatives. It has welcome bonuses and deals for Indian players. These bonuses help bettors start with extra funds and improve chances in betting.
Do I Need a VPN for 1xbet Alternatives?
Using a VPN depends on local laws in India. Some states block betting sites, so a VPN can help access them. Players should check local rules first and use VPNs only if allowed by law.
How Secure Are 1xbet Alternatives?
Most 1xbet alternatives have licenses and use encryption to protect user data. They keep deposits and withdrawals safe. Players should pick licensed apps to protect money and personal details from risks.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments