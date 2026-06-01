1xBet Similar Apps — 10 Betting Apps like 1xBet

1xBet App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Download APP 1xBet This list shows the best apps like 1xBet that work on both Android and iOS. Only real apps and PWA (progressive web app) versions are included. Each cricket betting site in India and all names from the best football betting sites were tested using our own system. A specialist with strong knowledge checked every bookmaker without giving extra points based on how they present themselves. The goal is to help Indian players choose the right app. The approach is fully independent, and Sportscafe supports this method. Welcome bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join 1xBet

What Makes 1xBet App so Unique? Many players choose the 1xBet app because it has a lot of sports events, different types of bets, and live tools. Cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, and other sports are available. The app also supports live streaming, cash out, fast payments, and bet constructor. Odds are strong, and matches run all day. Some clients say the app works slowly on older phones, and support may take time to reply. The table shows the main points: Pros Cons Many betting options Support response can be slow Wide sports list App may lag on old devices Live streaming Interface can feel crowded Fast deposits and withdrawals Bet constructor Strong odds Why Might a 1xBet Alternative be the Best Option for You? Many players search for betting apps like 1xBet because they want higher odds, better welcome bonuses, or active promo codes. Some gamblers prefer a sportsbook with more focus on cricket or Indian leagues. Others want faster support or a lighter app for older phones. In some cases, clients do not like the layout or the way the app works. Each player has different needs, so many choose to try other betting apps like 1xBet.

Best 1xBet Alternative Apps for Indian Players The list below has the best 1xBet like apps. These apps work well for Indian players and support cricket, football, fast payments, and local needs. Melbet – Many Payment Options and Hindi Support Licensing: Curacao Egaming License No. 8048/JAZ2020-060.

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 40,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFE30

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub.

Payment & Withdrawals: Accepts Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.

Available in: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors and live bettors who want many payment choices and a Hindi interface. Overview Melbet is a global brand that suits Indian clients well. The Melbet app loads fast and offers easy navigation on Android and iOS devices. It ranks first in our list due to support for over 100 payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, and crypto. Clients get a 150% up to 40,000 INR welcome bonus. Registration includes one-click and social media options. Live sports streams and detailed match stats keep bettors updated. Pros Cons Fast app loading on Android and iOS Crypto withdrawals can take longer Easy navigation with clear layout Biometric login for quick and secure access Supports one-click and social media registration Live sports streaming available Detailed match statistics included Supports over 100 payment methods, including UPI and crypto Paripesa – Strong INR Support and Quick Registration Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).

Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFEPARI.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.

Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.

Available in: All Indian states.

Best for: Casual bettors and live game players. Overview Paripesa started in 2019 with a Curacao license. The app runs well on Android, iOS, and has a mobile web version (PWA). It loads quickly and navigation is clear. The Hindi interface helps local clients. One-click registration and active social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram add to trust. More than 50 payment options, including crypto and INR, support deposits and withdrawals. Live streaming, cash-out, and match stats are available. Pros Cons Quick one-click registration Some payment methods need extra verification Hindi interface Limited live sports coverage beyond major leagues Supports INR and crypto payments Live streaming and cash-out features Android, iOS apps and PWA version Active social media channels Parimatch – Strong Welcome Bonus and Trusted Partnership Licensing: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 150% up to ₹20,000.

Promo Code: SCAFE30.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, over 10,000 games.

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, MasterCard, NetBanking, Crypto; fast withdrawals.

Available in India: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors, live bettors, regular players. Overview Parimatch app review shows a betting platform with a long history since 1994 and strong global reach. The app loads fast and runs well on Android and iOS devices. Navigation is simple and clear, with a clean design that supports Hindi and English languages. Registration is quick, including easy sign-in via Google. The app has many live betting features and supports a wide range of games. This brand ranks high because of its fast performance, useful features, and good welcome bonus, though some newer payment options are missing. Pros Cons Fast loading speed Some newer payment options missing Clear and easy navigation Curacao license only Available in Hindi and English Quick registration with Google sign-in Supports live betting and many games Works on Android and iOS Fast withdrawals VIP program for regular players PuntIt - Simple App with Good Design and Crypto Support Licensing: Curacao OGL/2023/159/0076.

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet.

Promo Code: Not mentioned.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, sports and casino bonuses.

Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies; average payout times vary; full ID verification required for withdrawals.

Available in India: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual players, crypto users, bettors interested in sports markets. Overview PuntIt launched in 2021 and targets Indian players with a user-friendly app available on Android and iOS. The PuntIt app features a modern design and smooth navigation but requires a long registration form with many details. It supports both INR and crypto payments. Customer service works 24/7 via live chat and email. Pros Cons Modern design on mobile and desktop Long registration form Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies Full ID verification needed for withdrawals 24/7 live chat and email support Bonuses for sports and casino players Responsible gambling tools Dafabet – Trusted Long-Standing Platform with Strong Security Licensing: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 20,000 INR.

Promo Code: Not mentioned.

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub, VIP Club rewards.

Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR, crypto, UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Neteller; average withdrawal time 1–3 days.

Available in India: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual bettors, live bettors, VIP players. Overview Dafabet’s mobile app is stable and works well on both Android and iOS devices. It loads quickly and has clear navigation that helps users find features like live streaming and in-play betting easily. The app supports Hindi and English languages, which suits Indian players. Regular updates keep the app secure and reliable. Despite these strengths, the app requires a higher minimum deposit and the withdrawal process can take longer, which affects user satisfaction and ranking. Pros Cons Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies in the app Withdrawals may take 1 to 3 days Live streaming and real-time stats available Higher minimum deposit required in the app Quick bet settlement within the app VIP Club accessible through the app Frequent app updates and strong data protection BC.Game – Best for Crypto Users Licensing: Anjouan License.

Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR.

Promo Code: Not available.

Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals.

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies

Average payout time – Usually within hours.

Average payout time – Usually within hours. Availability in India: Available in all Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients. Overview BC.Game started in 2017 and became known for its crypto focus. The Android BC.game app runs fast, loads quickly, and has a clear structure. iOS users can place bets through the mobile browser version, which includes the same key functions. The site accepts INR and supports many popular cryptocurrencies. Local payment options like UPI and PayTM are available too. The fourth position in the list comes from quick withdrawals, active forums, and strong crypto support. No promo code and no iOS app hold the brand back from a higher spot. Pros Cons Android app runs fast and is easy to use No app for iOS devices INR and many cryptocurrencies accepted PWA version works on iOS devices Payouts are processed quickly Sports blog and player forum available Stake – Great for Crypto Users and Fast Registration License: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR.

Promocode: SPORTSCAFE.

Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration.

Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours.

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans. Overview Stake began with a focus on cryptocurrency and fast account setup. Clients can sign up through social platforms and start without long forms. The Stake app review shows that the mobile version runs fast on most devices. Pages load quickly, and all features are easy to reach. No app needs to be installed. The layout is clear, with good access to sports markets and live bets. Crypto payments work well, and coins can be bought directly. Pros Cons Fast mobile site with clean layout No Android or iOS application No app needed, runs in any browser Bank cards and e-wallets not accepted Sign-up with Google, Facebook, and others Full access to live bets and VIP features Many crypto coins accepted INR supported through crypto gateways 4rabet – Bigger Bonus Than 1xBet Licensing: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR.

Promo Code: SCAFE230

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page.

Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours.

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed.

Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players. Overview 4rabet started in 2019 and became popular in India due to fast access and local features. The 4rabet app review shows that both Android and iOS versions run without delays. Pages open fast, and sections are easy to switch between. The app supports Hindi and has a clean layout. Players can use biometric login and receive match alerts. Push notifications help with bonus updates and bet results. Payments through UPI and crypto work inside the app. This app suits players who want fast bets, local language, and mobile comfort. Pros Cons Hindi language in the app Bonus terms are not easy to understand Android and iOS apps with fast speed App file size is large on some devices Biometric login support Live stream sometimes lags during busy hours Push notifications for results and bonuses Fast withdrawals under 4 hours VIP system active in the app Good layout and clear sections Batery – INR + Crypto Focus with Hindi Support License: Curacao (#365/JAZ).

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS.

Promo Code: SCBAT.

Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback.

Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours.

Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed.

Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers. Overview Batery came to the Indian market in 2021. It is known for its sports team sponsorships and support for cryptocurrency. The Batery app review shows the Android app works quickly and navigation is easy. The app includes a Hindi language option that helps many clients. Pages load fast, and the design is clean. Most phones support biometric login. Notifications alert players about bets and bonuses. iOS users can use the mobile site through a browser (PWA). The welcome bonus and weekly cashback add value. The app does not have a native iOS version, and customer support can be slow at times. Pros Cons App has Hindi language No native iOS app (only PWA) Android app runs fast with clear design Customer support can be slow Biometric login works on many devices Notifications for bet results and bonuses Weekly cashback rewards Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies Quick sign-up with social accounts Sponsors well-known Indian sports teams Tez888 – Daily Cashback and Sports Exchange for More Betting Options License: Curacao.

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 75,000 INR.

Promo Code: Not required.

Main Features: Daily 4% cashback, sports exchange, live betting, mobile app.

Payments & Withdrawals: Multiple payment methods, minimum deposit ₹500 INR, average withdrawal times not specified.

Availability: All Indian states where betting is legal.

Best For: Casual bettors and those who like unique bets via sports exchange. Overview Tez888 is a sportsbook with a Curacao license. It keeps betting safe and helps players with a daily cashback of 4% on losses. The Tez888 app works well on Android and iOS devices. Pages open fast and navigation is easy for clients. The sports exchange allows different types of bets, which some players like. The site supports several payment methods. Hindi language is only in the FAQ. Account setup needs OTP, which may slow the start. Pros Cons Daily 4% cashback on losses OTP needed for registration Sports exchange for different bets Hindi language only in FAQ section Mobile app available on Android and iOS Fast loading and easy navigation in app Multiple payment methods accepted Active on Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook

Are Apps Like 1xbet Legal in India? In India, sports betting laws differ by state. Some states allow licensed operators to run sports betting. These states are: Sikkim

Goa

Nagaland

Odisha In many other states, rules are not clear. Many international betting sites work where laws are uncertain. Players should check local laws before using 1xBet similar apps because rules may change. This helps bettors avoid legal trouble and stay safe.

This List Can be Trusted? The main goal is to help Indian players find a safe bookmaker. An expert checks every site carefully. A clear system tests each bookmaker. All betting apps similar to 1xBet on this list have valid licenses and work for Indian players. The team has no connection with any bookmaker here. The list is updated often to keep it correct. Still, players should look at details on official sites. This site shares facts only and cannot take responsibility for any changes or errors in offers or content.

List of 1xBet Alternatives Apps Sorted for You Below is a list of the best 1xBet alternative apps. The list sorts apps by important features like sports available, payment options, and bonuses. This helps players find the app that fits their needs and preferences. Best Betting Promo Codes Here is a list of promo codes from betting apps like 1xbet. The table shows the best promo codes first with their bonuses. Clients should check the terms before using any promo code. Best Betting Promo Codes № Bookmaker Promo Code Bonus 1 4Rabet SCAFE230 700% up to 20,000 INR 2 Melbet SCAFE30 150% up to 40,000 INR 3 Stake SPORTSCAFE 200% up to 186,711 INR 4 Batery SCBAT 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS 5 Parimatch SCAFE30 150% up to ₹20,000 6 Paripesa SCAFEPARI 100% up to 30,000 INR 7 BC Game No promo up to 95,710 INR 8 Tez888 No promo 500% up to 75,000 INR; 9 Dafabet No promo 200% up to 20,000 INR 10 PuntIt No promo 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet Best Betting Welcome Bonuses Many apps like betting app like 1xbet have different welcome bonuses. Here is a list of bookmakers sorted by the size of their bonuses, from highest to lowest. Customers should check the rules and conditions before using the bonuses. Best Betting Welcome Bonuses № Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1 4Rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR 2 Stake 200% up to 186,711 INR 3 Parimatch 150% up to ₹20,000 4 Melbet 150% up to 40,000 INR 5 BC Game up to 95,710 INR 6 Paripesa 100% up to 30,000 INR 7 Tez888 500% up to 75,000 INR 8 Dafabet 200% up to 20,000 INR 9 PuntIt 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet 10 Batery 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS Best Betting Sportsbooks Many sportsbooks like 1xbet similar app cover a wide range of sports. Here is a list of alternative bookmakers ranked by the number of sports disciplines they cover, from largest to smallest: Best Betting Sportsbooks № Bookmaker Sportsbooks 1 Melbet 50+ 2 Parimatch 45+ 3 Paripesa 40+ 4 4Rabet 35+ 5 Dafabet 35+ 6 Batery 35+ 7 Stake 35+ 8 Tez888 35+ 9 PuntIt 18+ 10 BC Game 15+

How SportsCafe Choose the Right 1xbet Alternative SportsCafe reviews key factors such as licenses, payment methods, and customer support to select the best 1xBet alternative apps. Ratings come from careful and fair analysis without any paid placements. This approach helps players find trustworthy and safe betting apps based on clear facts and honest evaluation. Detailed Review Process The system checks many parts to judge apps similar to 1xBet. Each factor gets careful attention to show both strong points and weak spots. This full review helps players understand what works well and where the app could improve. The process looks at all key points for similar apps like 1xBet, including those used in India. This helps players choose apps based on clear facts about safety, features, and performance. Licensing & Regulation In India, licensed apps follow local and international laws to protect players. Trusted licenses help Indian bettors trust the platform. Apps that work with Indian rules create safer betting. Proper licensing shows that the app meets official standards, which helps Indian users feel secure. Odds Competitiveness Indian bettors look for apps with good odds to get more value in INR. Higher odds mean bigger possible wins. Apps with better odds attract more Indian players. Comparing odds helps bettors choose platforms where their bets pay better in the Indian market. Market Coverage Apps covering popular Indian sports like cricket, kabaddi, and football suit Indian bettors well. A wide range of markets lets players bet on many Indian and international games. More sports and events give clients in India many chances to bet with their preferred teams. Mobile App Quality A quality app runs well on Android and iOS phones common in India. Fast loading and clear design help Indian bettors place bets easily. Support for low data usage and Hindi interface improves app use for Indian clients. Stability on mobile devices is key for a good betting app. Bonuses & Promotions Indian users value bonuses in INR and clear terms. Welcome bonuses, free bets, and cashback help attract Indian bettors. Promotions suited to Indian festivals and cricket seasons are popular. Apps with fair rules on bonuses build trust with Indian players. Payment Methods & Speed Support for INR deposits and withdrawals is important for Indian clients. Popular Indian payment options and fast processing help users deposit and withdraw money easily. Cryptocurrency payments also attract Indian bettors who prefer digital currency. Quick and safe transactions build confidence. User Interface & UX A clear interface with Hindi and English language options helps Indian players navigate easily. Simple menus and Indian currency display improve usability. Apps designed with Indian users in mind reduce confusion and speed up betting. Good UX keeps Indian bettors satisfied. Customer Support Customer help in Hindi and English is important for Indian bettors. Support through live chat, phone, and email improves problem solving. Quick and polite service builds trust among Indian users. Good support helps Indian clients feel confident using the app. Safety & Encryption Strong data protection keeps Indian players’ info safe. Encryption protects money transfers in INR and cryptocurrency. Indian bettors prefer apps that guard personal and payment data well. Security is vital for Indian users to trust and stay with the platform. Localisation & Language Support Apps with Hindi, English, and regional language support fit Indian clients best. Accepting INR and popular Indian payment methods helps players deposit easily. Localization includes Indian sports and festivals, which improves the betting feel for Indian users. Common Payment Methods at Apps Like 1xbet Apps like 1xbet for Indian players accept many payment options. Common ways to deposit and withdraw include PhonePe, UPI, Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, and PayZapp. Visa and MasterCard cards work too. Many betting sites accept cryptocurrencies, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, and MoneyGo. These options help Indian players handle payments easily.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Betting apps like 1xbet have many options for Indian players. They include different sports and support payments in INR and cryptocurrencies. SportsCafe uses expert knowledge to review these apps and pick those that meet local needs. Clients should always bet carefully and check all rules before playing. This helps keep betting safe and fair for all players. But if you prefer websites, we suggest you rate our selection 1xbet similar sites.