Betjam Mobile App for Android (APK) & iOS – Latest Version 2026

Betjam App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Betjam The Betjam app helps players reach betting and casino games directly on their phones. There is a full Betjam app for Android, which can be installed through an APK file. iPhone users can use the Betjam app through a PWA version that works on iOS devices. This solution suits those who prefer mobile play, including popular games like Aviator and Andar Bahar. The Betjam app also supports local payment methods, such as UPI and Paytm. In this article, there is a clear guide that explains each step to download and install the Betjam app on both Android and iOS. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betjam

About Betjam App The Betjam mobile app is free to download. Clients can place bets on many sports and also play casino games. The software has a working license, which increases trust among players. It supports popular games, such as Aviator and Andar Bahar. Sports betting and casino sections are both inside the app. Local payment systems, including UPI and Paytm, are available for fast deposits and quick withdrawals. The Betjam mobile app supports English, Hindi, and other languages. New players can start with a welcome bonus that reaches up to 10,000 INR. About Betjam App Feature Details App Name Betjam mobile app APK Size 69 MB Installed Size About 150 MB Supported OS Android, iOS (PWA) License Active Sports Available Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Tennis Popular Casino Games Aviator, Andar Bahar, Roulette Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Supported Languages English, Hindi, and others Payment Methods UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, AstroPay, IMPS Minimum Deposit 90 INR Withdrawal Time Up to 24 hours

Bonus for Using Betjam Mobile App The Betjam bonuses work in the Betjam mobile app in the same way as on the website. Clients can activate the main sports and casino rewards directly inside the mobile app. Special rewards that work only for mobile users are not active now. The system of bonuses is the same for all players, no matter if they use a phone or a computer. The main Betjam bonuses can be used by bettors and gamblers without extra steps. Bonus for Using Mobile App Bonus Name Minimum Deposit Wagering Rules Sports First Deposit 100 INR Wager x5 in accumulators, 3+ selections, min odds 1.40, 30 days Casino First Deposit 500 INR Wager x35 in Slots within 7 days, max stake 500 INR Wednesday Bonus 1000 INR Wager with money from main account, bonus activation needed Accumulator of the Day No min Bets from main account, higher odds if bet wins Friday Bonus 500 INR Wager x35 in JamGames within 2 days, max stake 500 INR Bonus Combo 1500 INR Wager x35 within 7 days, max stake 500 INR, 2nd-4th deposits 100% Sport Bonus worth up to 10,000 INR The sports bonus doubles the first deposit up to 10,000 INR. To claim this reward, bettors need to complete the account and confirm the phone number and email. The minimum deposit starts from 100 INR and must be done in the first 30 days after account registration. The bonus must be used five times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator must have at least three selections, and the odds for these selections must start from 1.40 or higher. Only sports events that begin during the active bonus period are accepted. Cryptocurrency deposits are not accepted for this bonus. 100% Casino Bonus worth up to 30,000 INR and 30 No-wagering Free Spins The BetVibe sign up bonus doubles the first casino deposit up to 30,000 INR. The minimum deposit for this bonus starts from 500 INR. The bonus can be used only in slot games and must be played through 35 times within seven days. The maximum allowed bet while using the bonus is 500 INR. Some games are not accepted for the wagering process, and the full list is available on the Betjam website. When the wagering is finished, players receive 30 no-wagering free spins. These spins are added to the Sweet Bonanza™ slot from Pragmatic Play. The free spins are credited to the account automatically after the wagering is fully completed.

How to Install Betjam App (APK) on Android Clients can download Betjam apk from the official Betjam website. Since Google Play does not allow betting apps, the APK must be installed manually. The steps below show how to download Betjam app for Android and set it up correctly. 1 Visit the Betjam Website Using an Android device, open the Betjam site in a browser. Go to website 2 Download the APK In the mobile section, select the option to download Betjam apk. 3 Allow Installation In device settings, enable installation from unknown sources to allow the app to install. 4 Install the App Open the downloaded file and complete the installation. After this, the Betjam app for Android will be ready to use.

How to Install Betjam App on iOS The Betjam app on iOS works as a PWA (Progressive Web App). This version does not require downloading from the App Store and does not use much phone storage. Clients can use the app just like a regular one to bet and play casino games. The PWA runs well and includes all main functions. Here are the steps to install the Betjam app on iOS devices. 1 Open Safari Browser Clients need to open the Betjam website in the Safari browser on their iPhone or iPad. Go to website 2 Add to Home Screen After opening the site, tap the Share button at the bottom, then choose “Add to Home Screen”. This action places the app icon on the device’s home screen. 3 Open the App Clients can then open the Betjam app from the home screen. The PWA version works without delays and supports all key features for betting and casino play.

System Requirements for Betjam App The Betjam app needs certain system specs to work properly on Android and iOS devices. The table below shows minimum requirements for each platform. System Requirements Platform Minimum OS Version Storage Needed Android 6.0 or higher 150 MB iOS (PWA) iOS 12 or higher Very little space Supported devices as of 2025 include: Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, S21, S22, S23

OnePlus 7, 8, 9, 10 series

iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

iPad Air 3, 4, 5 and newer models

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Betjam Mobile Application The Betjam mobile app has many useful features but also some limits. Pros Cons Free to download and install Not available on Google Play Accepts local payments like UPI and Paytm No special bonuses only for mobile users Supports sports betting and casino games Scores and odds update live Quick access to bet history and many live events

Account Creation and Verification Clients who registered on the Betjam website can use the same details to log into the Betjam mobile app. New players must create an account in these steps: Find the registration button inside the app. Select a method: phone number, email, or social networks. Enter personal information, add a promo code if available, and accept the terms and conditions. Complete the registration process. After registration, verification requires submitting documents to confirm identity. This step helps protect the account and speeds up withdrawal requests.

Features of the Betjam Mobile App The Betjam app has many useful functions for clients who bet or play casino games. It supports all kinds of bets and shows live video streams during matches. Quick login helps players start fast, and the interface allows easy navigation through the app. The app includes a Hindi language option and is free of charge to download and use. Registration can happen quickly through social networks. The platform works under a Curacao license, which adds trust. Customer support works around the clock to solve problems. Other features of the Betjam app include: Live scores and odds updated instantly.

Large selection of live sports events.

Secure payments with UPI, Paytm, and others.

Easy access to bet history.

Notifications for important updates.

Ability to save favorite games and sports.

In-app chat with support team.

Automatic updates on iOS PWA version.

Betjam Mobile App Sportsbook for Online Betting The Betjam sports section in the app allows clients to place bets on many sports and tournaments. Around 30 different sports are available, including popular ones like football, tennis, basketball, and cricket. Bets can be placed on big tournaments, national teams, and live matches. Besides these, the app includes esports, boxing, horse racing, volleyball, and even politics. Live betting and multi-live events are also part of the app’s features. Below, some popular sports and categories are listed, but the app has many more. This range helps bettors find bets on almost any event they want. Cricket Cricket is very popular among clients in India. The Betjam app covers major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup, Big Bash League, and Caribbean Premier League. Bettors can place bets on match outcomes, player performances, total runs, and other events within games. This wide range attracts many players who enjoy betting on both domestic and international cricket. Football Football draws many bettors in India, with interest in local and international matches. The Betjam app includes big tournaments such as the English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup. Clients can bet on match winners, total goals, handicaps, and specific player stats. Football’s many betting types make it popular for various betting strategies. Table Tennis Table tennis has a loyal audience in India, especially for live betting. The Betjam app features tournaments like the World Table Tennis Championships, ITTF World Tour, and Asian Table Tennis Championships. Clients can bet on match winners, total points, correct scores, and game handicaps. The fast pace of table tennis allows many betting chances during matches. Basketball Basketball gains more attention among Indian bettors. The Betjam app offers tournaments like the NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA World Cup, and Indian Basketball League. Players can bet on final results, point spreads, total points, and player statistics. The variety of basketball bets adds excitement for those following these leagues.

Types of Bets on Betjam Mobile App The Betjam app includes many types of bets, each with its own rules and ways to win. Clients can select the type that matches their strategy and preferences. Main bet types available in the app are: Single bet: A bet on one event. A win pays based on the stake and odds.

Accumulator bet: Combines several selections; all must win to get a payout.

System bet: Contains multiple accumulators of the same size; payout adds up from all winning accumulators.

Chain bet: Series of single bets linked; winnings from one bet go to the next automatically.

Advancebet: Bet based on possible returns from unsettled bets; depends on app rules.

Promo code bet: Bet placed using bonus codes; no refunds and no counting for other promos.

Multibet: Mix of single bets and accumulators; sometimes includes a “Lobby” to control the bet result.

Conditional bet: Bets placed in order; stake of the next depends on the previous return.

Anti-Accumulator: Wins if at least one selection loses; opposite of regular accumulator.

Lucky bet: Combines singles and all possible accumulators from chosen selections; wins if at least one selection wins.

How to Place a Bet on Betjam App? The Betjam app allows clients to enjoy sports betting anywhere using their mobile devices. With access to many sports and live events, bettors find the app convenient for placing bets quickly. The app supports different bet types and updates odds in real time. Clients can manage their bets easily and track results on the go. Thanks to Betjam betting, users stay connected to sports action and betting opportunities without delays, all from their phones. 1 Open mobile App Launch the Betjam app on the mobile device. 2 Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section Go to sportsbook or live betting area. 3 Choose a Sport of Interest Select a sport from popular options like: Football

Cricket

Tennis

Basketball

Table Tennis 4 Select a Game or Match for Betting Pick the event or match for placing bets. 5 Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet Review available bet types and odds for the chosen match. Popular bets include singles, accumulators, and live bets. Enter the stake amount, confirm the bet, and submit the Betjam bet to complete the process. This allows clients to place bets quickly and follow their favorite sports easily.

Popular Betjam Casino Games in Mobile App The Betjam casino app has many games that Indian players like. It includes slots, live casino, crash games, and table games with good RTP values. Clients find a good mix of games to choose from in each section. The table below shows popular games and their RTPs based on the Betjam casino review. Popular Casino Games in Mobile App Section Popular Games RTP (%) Slots Fortune Numbers, 3 Hot Chillies, Coin Catcher 96, 95.59, 96 Crash Games Aviator, JetX, Zeppelin 97, 97, 96 Table Games American Roulette, Deluxe Dice, Roulette Advanced 97.3, 96, 97.5 Hold and Win Sun of Egypt 3, Gold Nuggets, 3 Clover Pots 95.61, 95.63, 95.74 Live Casino Poker, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Sic-Bo, Dragon Tiger, Jackpot Games, Speed Games, Game Shows —

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website The Betjam app and mobile website let clients access betting and casino games on phones. The app works faster and sends push notifications, while the mobile site runs on any browser without download. Each choice fits different needs and devices. Mobile App vs Mobile Website Feature Betjam Mobile App Betjam Mobile Website Speed Faster, smoother performance Depends on browser speed Installation Needs download and install No download, use browser Notifications Push notifications available No notifications Device Compatibility Only on supported devices Works on most smartphones Updates Requires manual updates Updates automatically online Offline Access Limited offline use No offline access Data Usage Uses less data after install Uses more data per session Clients can pick the option that fits their habits and phone capabilities best.

Payment Options in Betjam App The Betjam app has popular payment methods used by many in India. Clients choose from several ways to add or take out money quickly and safely. Some methods work instantly, while others take a little longer. The app supports local payments and cryptocurrencies. Payment Options Payment Method Processing Time PayTM UPI Instant UPI Instant IMPS Instant to a few hours AstroPay Instant BinancePay Instant Google Pay Instant Cryptocurrency Minutes to hours iCash Voucher Instant Clients find these choices useful to handle money when betting or playing on the Betjam app. Deposit Method for India Clients using the Betjam app in India have several deposit methods with different limits and speeds. Most payments happen quickly without extra fees. The common options include PayTM with a minimum of 300 INR and a maximum of 50,000 INR, UPI from 500 INR up to 50 million INR, IMPS between 1,000 and 200,000 INR, AstroPay from 433 INR to over 2.5 million INR, BinancePay with limits from 86 INR to more than 4.3 million INR, Google Pay from 500 to 10,000 INR, and Cryptocurrency with variable limits. Open the Betjam app and log in. Go to the deposit section. Select a payment method. Enter the deposit amount. Confirm the transaction to complete the deposit. Withdrawal Method Clients using the Betjam app can withdraw funds through several methods with different limits and speeds. Most withdrawals happen fast and without fees. Common options include BinancePay (min 86.61 INR, max 4,330,042.35 INR), Google Pay (min 2,000 INR, max 10,000 INR), IMPS (min 1,000 INR, max 50,000 INR), and Cryptocurrency with flexible limits. Open the Betjam app and go to the profile section. Select "Withdraw funds" from the list. Pick a withdrawal method. Enter the withdrawal amount. Confirm to complete the withdrawal request.

Our Final Opinion about Betjam App Our reviewer tested the Betjam app on different devices and in various conditions to deliver a clear Betjam review for users in India. This platform supports popular payment methods like UPI and PayTM, which suits many clients well. The app includes a wide range of casino and sports games, with favorites like Aviator and Andar Bahar attracting many players. Features such as biometric login, live streaming, push notifications, and online results keep gamblers informed and secure. The app works fast and supports live betting, while customer support remains available around the clock. Some Betjam India users might find the need to update the app manually inconvenient, and certain withdrawal limits may feel low. Still, the app offers a strong option for betting and gaming in the Indian market.