BetOnline — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 50% up to 22635,2 INR + 100 FS Bonus

BetOnline App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration BetOnline One of the features of the Betonline review that stands out in this casino is the strong availability of sports betting options. Includes a live casino. Betonline offers a little bit of everything, including cricket and soccer betting. Betting on horse racing is available, with the ability to check the future of horse racing when the sport is not active. Welcome bonus 50% up to 22635,2 INR + 100 FS Promocode: No promo Join BetOnline

Betonline Overview

The history of the BetOnline review states that this company includes at once an online casino, a bookmaker's office and a poker site. No matter what type of gambling you're interested in, you'll find all sorts of options here, such as the popular game of Betonline cricket and the IPL series. Betonline book has a high level of reliability, generous bonuses, fast payouts, modern features and functions. These criteria, as before, remain in the lead for most users. Betonline has convenient payment methods using which players can exchange currency/rupees. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site.

Quick Facts About Betonline

Game types (Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots Founder and Founded Year 1991 Headquarters Betonline (private company) License (type of license and its number) licensed by Panama’s Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Department of Gaming. Welcome bonus 50% up to 22635,2 INR + 100 FS welcome bonus Deposit and Withdrawal Methods (about 5 the main of them) Visa, Mastercard, cryptocurrency, money transfer, Moneygram Hindi language Yes

Betonline Score

Betonline has a number of advantages and a few disadvantages. Due to its features, Betonline is very popular among players.

Advantages Disadvantages Minimum deposit amount: 20 dollars Debit and credit cards are only available for deposits. But you can make withdrawals by Moneygram or cryptocurrency Fast payout: within 24-48 hours The site works correctly on all devices: phones, tablets, laptops, and computers. Hindi Interface 24/7 support Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, cryptocurrency, money transfer, Moneygram Welcome bonus 50% up to $1000, special bonus program, cashback bonus

Screenshots of Betonline

The interface is made in pleasant classic colors. The design of the Betonline site consists of white, black and red.

Video Review

Watch this short video, which shows a quick step-by-step registration on the Betonline website.

Betonline for Android and iOS

Betonline opens correctly on mobile devices and tablets running on Android and iOS platforms. Thanks to modern developments the site does not slow down and you can make successfully Betonline download and quick. Games load quickly and you can play comfortably without too much hassle.

For Android

Betonline works perfectly on devices with the Android operating system.

Go to the official website of the bookmaker using your smartphone. Register on the site or log in to your account. Find the android app icon and download the app.

For iOS

Betonline is also available on devices with the Ios operating system.

Go to the official website of the bookmaker. Register an account or log in using your login credentials. Find the iOS icon and download the application.

For a detailed and step-by-step download of the Betonline app, use our detailed article about the app with the correct download links.

Betonline Mobile Website

The Betonline website loads quickly on mobile devices. On smartphones, the site opens at a convenient size for the user. All texts, pictures and other things are clearly visible. All navigation is conveniently located. Portable gaming is everything these days, and BetOnline is great for such tasks. Fresh Deck Studios uses HTML5 when creating every game, so you can count on being able to sit at any table on your smartphone. If you have a tablet, you'll love the HD footage and all the action unfolding in front of you.

Betonline for PC

You can download the Betonline software to your PC and conveniently connect 24 hours a day to poker rooms, casinos and other tables, for example. BetOnline uses proprietary software that runs very fast and has a minimalistic design. You will only find the really important features here. It is simple, stable, functional and easy to understand - these are the main components of a versatile poker program. The software has downloadable clients for Windows and Mac.

The main features of the software are a four-color deck that makes it easy to read the hand, a two-dimensional hand history player for the Windows version that lets you get rid of past hands, shortcuts for a quick table layout that lets you maintain screen space, and automatic action. buttons that let you preselect a move in a hand. Most of these features work well on Windows and Mac, which really makes BetOnline Poker the number one choice.

Registration

In order to make a Betonline registeration you need:

Go to the official Betonline website. At the top right, click "Join". Fill in your information, enter your First Name, Last Name, phone number and other information and then click "Create Account". You will receive a link or SMS-code on your phone to confirm your registration. All you have to do is confirm that you have successfully registered at Betonline.

Welcome Bonus

For new players, there is a Betonline bonus of 50% up to 22635,2 INR + 100 FS on the first deposit. The conditions for participation in the promotion are simple:

Immediately after signing up, make a deposit of $700 or more to activate your first bonus;

Receive an additional +50% of this amount;

Wager the bonus amount 10 times with bets;

Meet the 30-day period while the bonus is valid.

Once you meet the wagering conditions, the funds will be credited to your main balance, from where you can withdraw them. Please note that in order to participate in the promotion, you need to fund your account with any payment system except Skrill and Neteller.

Sports Bonus

Betonline bonus for sports of 50% up to 22635,2 INR + 100 FS applies to the entire sportsbook section of the bookmaker. There are about three dozen sports disciplines. The bonus money can be used not only for pre-match but also for in-play bets.

Casino Bonus

The company has a separate welcome bonus for casino games. Get 100 FS in casino bonuses on your first three deposits. That's up to $3,000 in bonus money! To get the bonus, join the bookies at the link listed at the top of this article, make a deposit of $25 to $1,000, and the company will compensate you a dollar-for-dollar deposit.

Poker Bonus

For poker fans, the company offers a separate bonus for this category of entertainment. The bonus guarantees a 100% refund in the form of bonus money.

Make your first deposit and double it with a 100% match poker bonus.

Deposit at least $50 by logging into your account or joining the bookmaker through the link provided in this article, and you will get back your deposit dollar for dollar up to $1,000. Once credited, every time you earn $50 in rake, $5 will be deducted until all your bonus money is used up.

Crypto Reload bonus

Deposit your BetOnline account with cryptocurrency and get a 35% deposit bonus on EVERY such eligible deposit. To get the extra 35%, simply use the link in the article to sign in or join, and to fund your account with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of BetOnline's available cryptocurrencies available at the till.

A minimum deposit of $20.00 is required to receive the bonus;

The maximum bonus per deposit is $350.00;

There is an eight-fold (8x) rollover requirement to qualify for the bonus;

You must use all existing free games already in your account before claiming new free games;

The free games you receive are for the sportsbook. They cannot be used in the race book, casino, poker or live betting;

All free games expire after 30 days. After 30 days all unused free games will disappear from your account.

Login

Go to the official website or open the app. At the top right, click "Login". On the opened page, enter your Email or account number and password. If you don't want to enter your data all the time, check the box near "Keep me logged in. Press the "Login" button.

Verification

You can verify your account when you request your first withdrawal. This is often the case. You will need to upload your document, which confirms your identity. To do this you will go to the menu item "Withdrawal", and choose where to take your money and the site will ask to confirm your identity.

The second option. This is to contact the support site and send them the documents that confirm your identity and you will verify your account.

You can contact support at 1-888-426-3661 or write a message on the site.

Betonline Video Review

Watch this short video, which shows a quick step-by-step registration on the Betonline website.

Deposit / Withdrawal

BetOnline was one of the first live casino sites to start accepting cryptocurrencies. When bitcoin was only popular among tech enthusiasts, this casino decided to accept this virtual currency. Since then, they have gone further in this direction, accepting Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Litecoin and USD Coin. Without a doubt, this is one of the most impressive collections of cryptocurrencies we've ever seen. Even the traditional options work great, and all of them are equipped with very flexible restrictions. Betonline cash out can be made to a cryptocurrency wallet or choose other options for the withdrawal of winnings. Betonline deposit methods:

Visa;

Mastercard;

Moneygram;

Cryptocurrency;

Ria;

WireTransfer;

MoneyOrder;

Person to Person.

Cashback (VIP)

You can get 100% up to $1000 in Betonline deposit bonuses on your first THREE deposits. That's up to $3,000 in bonus cash! To apply, you need to use the promo code BOLCASINO at the cash register when you make a deposit of between $25 and $1,000. Once you make a deposit, you will be credited with Cashback.

The Betonline freeplay Bonus is an amount that Betonline credits your account for use in sports betting, separate from your cash balance. When you place a bet, you will have the option to use free play for it.

Betonline Sportsbook

Bookmaker offers the best odds in all major Betonline sports and leagues including NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA basketball and soccer, golf, soccer, boxing and many other sports. BetOnline games offer the most exciting and enjoyable experience on the Internet.

Cricket

At Betonline, you can bet on Cricket. This sport is the most popular sport in India. Betting at Betonline will be calculated based on the official result if at least one ball has been played. In case of a draw, the rules of draws apply and bets on draws are considered to be lost.

Football

Fans of Betonline soccer betting can find for themselves in Betonline so to speak soccer room, where there is a list of matches upcoming for today and other days. From the peculiarities of Betonline's rules for the Football section.

All games must be played on the scheduled date and at the originally scheduled location for bets to be valid. If any of them are changed, the game will be canceled and a new betting market will be created.

Tennis

There are a few peculiarities in tennis from the rules:

One full set must be completed for moneyline wagers to have action;

The full match must be completed for any spread or total wagers to have action. This includes both game spreads and totals and set spread and totals;

Unless specifically stated tennis spreads and totals refer to the number of games;

The full match must also be completed for any prop bets to have action with the exception of 1st set bets if it has already been completed;

If a match is suspended or postponed for any reason, all wagers will stand provided the match is played or re-started within 72 hours of the original start time;

All Tennis future bets have action unless otherwise stated.

Horse Racing

BetOnline accepts bets on thoroughbred and harness horse races on major and minor tracks.

Bookmaker offers wagering on time. In other words, all bets on horses can be placed until the horses leave the gate. If for any reason the races do not close due to technical problems and you are able to place a bet after the horses have left the gate, your bet will be voided and your funds will be returned to your account regardless of whether you win or lose.

Baseball

Baseball is similar to cricket, but there are nuances and peculiarities in Betonline, namely:

For NCAA baseball: If the Run Ahead or Mercy Rule is applied, the game will be considered over;

NCAA Baseball Rules: The normal baseball betting rules apply, except the following: If a regular season game ends in a tie, moneyline bets are not considered valid;

International Baseball Rules: Regular baseball betting rules apply, except the following: If regular-season international play ends in a tie, Moneyline bets will be given NO ACTION status.

Table Tennis

Table tennis is different from big tennis and has a number of nuances, for example, from the rules.

If a match has started but is not completed for any reason, all bets on the outcome of the match will be void, except for those markets (for example, the race to 10 points or the winner of a particular game) that have been completed. already;

If a player is disqualified for any reason, bets on the outcome of that match will be void. This may be after the end of the match;

Winner of a set. This bet refers to the winner of a particular set. The respective set must be completed for bets to stand.

Boxing

For boxing fans, Betonline provides a boxing section where you can bet on Betonline boxing fights.

Each round lasts three minutes; a half round is defined as ninety seconds;

When betting on the total number of rounds, note that a line of 9 1/2 ROARS WILL MEAN 1:30 IN THE 10-MOUNDS! Nine full rounds plus 1:30 of the 10th. UFC championship fights: each round is five minutes long, with half of the round being defined as (150) one hundred and fifty seconds. When betting on round totals, note that a line of 1.5 rounds means 2:30 to the 2nd round. One full round plus 2:30 rounds.

UFC

There is no UFC section on Betonline. It is likely to be available in the future.

eSports

The betting company offers a fascinating world of cybersports Betonline esports.

For example, you can play these popular games:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and other games.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is an online multiplayer game in the MOBA genre. Since its launch in 2011, the game has been at the forefront of cybersports. It has some of the largest prize pools thanks to the use of crowdfunding.

At Betonline, you can bet on cybersports, specifically on Dota 2.

LOL

The list of teams participating in the LCL regular season is adjusted by the results of the Promotion Tournaments. During the regular season, each of the eight teams plays seven matches on the blue-red side. If several teams are tied on points, their position in the standings is determined either by the results of head-to-head meetings or tie-breaks.

Playoffs are open to teams ranked first through fifth in the regular season. The playoffs are played as Double Elimination, which determines the representatives of the Continental League at international tournaments - Mid-Season Invitational in spring and World Championship in summer.

At Betonline you can bet on cybersports, namely League of Legends.

CS:GO

The game is a team shooter, where two teams of five people alternately play as a side of terrorists and special forces. The task of the former is to plant a bomb in a specially designated location. The task of the latter is to prevent them from doing it in the set time. The match is divided into rounds until one side has 16 wins. Between rounds, depending on the success of the team carried the money for which you can buy better weapons in the new round.

You can bet at Betonline on various teams in the cybersports section, namely CS:GO.

StarCraft 2

StarCraft II has been on the list of cyber sports disciplines at the Asian Martial Arts and Indoor Games since 2013. You can select this game at Betonline and start betting.

Virtual Sports

The following virtual sports are available on Betonline. Over time, they will be added and more games will become available.

NBA;

FIFA.

Popular Betting Options at Betonline

Popular Betonline online betting options at Betonline are: direct bets, expresses and teasers.

Live Betting. At Betonline you can place a bet during a sporting event. Every year live sports betting in Betonline is becoming more and more popular, also due to the development of technology and the spread of mobile Internet.

Multi Live. Multilive is a multi-betting system for watching several sports matches at the same time. In Betonline this function is available.

Live Previews. This kind of betting is not observed in Betonline. There is a live chat room where players can discuss the game beforehand.

Line (Prematch). A Prematch bet is a bet you can place in Betonline before the event. Usually, the odds are slightly lower than in live betting.

Totalizator. The totalizator is a type of betting. There are several types of betting in Betonline.

Types of Bets

In Betonline, you can see several betting options. These are Single, Combo, and System (Express).

Single. A single bet is a bet on the outcome or outcomes in a single sporting event, for example, a soccer match. According to the order, three options are possible: winning, losing, and returning (it is also an expense).

Combo. Combination bets are a special type of betting, where it is necessary to correctly predict several outcomes of the same match in order to win. Combination bets are riskier to predict but come with more tempting odds. For example, in a soccer match, it can be the result of the meeting + total.

System (Express). Express is a combined bet that consists of at least two singles in different matches. These singles are called selections or outcomes. If at least one loses, the entire express will collapse. If at least one wins and the other outcomes win or return, the Parlay will win. If all of the outcomes in the combined bet are returned, then the amount bet on the parlay will simply be refunded to you. When any outcome in the Parlay ends in a return, in the total odds this choice is calculated with odds 1.00.

Future/Props. A bet on an event or result is to be determined sometime in the future at higher odds, as a reward for a bet placed in advance.

Teaser. Similar to the express, but adjust the allocation of points in the line at your discretion.

If Bets. Wager a fixed amount on one team and only if that team wins the game can you set another fixed amount equal to the first wager on the next team.

How to Place a Bet?

In order to place a bet, you need to

1 Make deposit Add money to your game account. Go to website 2 Choose event Choose the events on which you want to bet. 3 Make bet Click on events, enter the desired amount of bet and click "confirm". Make your bet

Betting Odds

Among the main and popular among the players, Betonline bookmaker made such disciplines as baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, hockey, soccer and tennis. There is a separate section for Betonline horse racing betting options, accessible through a link on the top panel.

BetOnline odds are average. Quotes for equal probability outcomes balance in the approximate corridor of 1.88-1.93.

Betonline Live Streaming

Betonline has a live betting feature allowing you to bet on your favorites quickly and easily in real time. Most of the matches in Betonline are streamed and can be watched in real time. At Betonline you will find live streaming of all major sporting events including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, soccer, tennis, rugby and more.

Betonline Casino

When it comes to reliable sites, few can match the reputation and quality of Live BetOnline Casino. Operating for over 20 years, this company knows how to provide the best iGaming products from all corners of the world. Betonline casino reviews have caught up with their already successful Betonline sports bookmaker.

The weekly live tournament allows you to win up to $500 just by betting at the Betonline blackjack and roulette tables. It doesn't matter if you win, you lose. Bets count as points, and you can even keep track of the weekly leaderboard for both games. It's an interesting way to get extra value, especially if you combine it with a discounted promo. You can also break the Betonline jackpot.

Popular Betonline Games

Betonline includes the following popular games. Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, Roulette, Keno, Slots, Video Poker.

Slots

The gameplay of online slots at BetOnline is identical to the casino slot machines. So is the variety of games available. You can find games with simple classic gameplay and games with exciting multimedia features. You can find licensed themes with popular TV shows as well as more classic themes. You can also choose your favorite type of jackpot, including traditional and progressive jackpots, and play games with different betting levels. You can get Betonline free spins.

Poker

The best thing about online video poker is that it's identical to playing in a land-based casino, only with much less hassle! At BetOnline, you'll find all your favorite video poker games, including Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, Jacks or Better and All-American Poker in both single-hand and multi-hand formats. If you're looking for the latest video poker trends, BetOnline Casino offers innovative Pyramid Poker gameplay. Since all video poker games offer a wide range of stakes and bet sizes, every player will find the game they're looking for!

Baccarat

Baccarat is probably the most popular casino game in the world.

In addition to its immense popularity among Asian players, it has always been the choice of "high rollers. Not surprisingly, it has also become very popular among online gambling enthusiasts for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that it is very good for online play.

You'll find everything you need to play baccarat at BetOnline Casino by choosing from three different gaming platforms. If you prefer a more social option, just head to BetOnline's live casino for even more baccarat with best-in-class professional dealers interacting through crystal clear high-definition video.

Blackjack

Blackjack has been the most popular table game at Betonline casinos for many years.

Although the popularity of all table games has declined over the past few decades due to the rapid growth of slot machines and video poker, blackjack is still in demand.

One of the main reasons for blackjack's continued popularity is that it gives the player a fighting chance against the "house." It's a game that's easy to learn and master, but it also offers both simple and complex strategies and tactics. A beginner can learn basic strategy and be competitive, even if it's his first time. A more advanced player can learn many advanced tactical strategies, limited only by his imagination.

If you need even more blackjack, you'll find even more games at Betonline live casino with a top-notch team of professional dealers controlling the game via HD video.

European Roulette

BetOnline is the place where you can play roulette.

You'll find over half a dozen different versions of video roulette, including European Roulette and American Roulette. For even more fun, head to BetOnline's live casino and enjoy a game of American and European Roulette with a top team of professional dealers!

It can be hard to find a roulette game in a land-based casino, especially in a small establishment.

It requires bulky, space-consuming equipment and is one of the most time-consuming games in a casino. For this reason, you will often find that the roulette table is inactive most of the time, and the game is reserved for busy weekend evenings. Even in larger casinos, which are always busy, you won't find much variety in terms of game offerings, and more often than not more than one roulette wheel will be available.

Jackpot Games

The Sit & Go game at BetOnline is just getting STARTED! With two unique structures on the table and available to play. Jackpot Sit & Go game titles as well as FLIP Sit & Go.

Lotteries

At BetOnline, you can enjoy a variety of video keno options from the comfort of your own home! Whether it's Vegas Keno, Traditional Keno or 40 Ball Keno, you'll find a wall-to-wall battle at BetOnline Casino

As with other casino games, such as roulette, technology has made it possible to play keno, previously labor and equipment-intensive, on machines throughout the hotel or online. Some Nevada casinos still have traditional keno lounges, but they are no longer commonplace. Likewise, the once ubiquitous "keno runner" has all but disappeared.

Results and Statistics

On the right side of the screen on Betonline, next to the coupon, there is a black tab called "My Bets. By clicking on it, you can view your pending bets. You can also see the results of your bets and statistics there.

Bet Constructor

BetOnline already offers dozens – if not hundreds – of player props, team props, NFL player props, game props, and broadcast props on most daily contests. And that’s before you add BetOnline live betting props or prop builders for the Super Bowl to the mix. But since standard BetOnline props are all prebuilt by the sportsbook itself, sometimes the lines that really interest you just aren’t available.

And even though BetOnline customer service often allows you to call in and place a bet of your own making, that can take too long for time-sensitive sports wagers. That’s where the Prop Builder truly shines. Again, to really learn all the ins and outs of the Prop Kingz Prop Builder at BetOnline, you’ll need to try it out for yourself. And don’t worry! You’ll never be charged for a wager during the prop-building process. In order for your bet to go through, you must confirm your ticket after you assemble any props and parlays. This allows you to create prop bets and see how much they’ll pay out before you go through with the gamble.

Support

Any online player will tell you that reliable Betonline customer service is the foundation of any successful online casino. At Betonline, you can contact support in the following ways:

Phone: Players can call 888-426-3661 to speak to a live agent.

Live Chat: Users can access this feature on almost any page of the site by clicking the black "Live Help" button. Keep in mind that a live agent may take a few minutes to engage in conversation.

Email: BetOnline has set up three unique e-mail addresses that players can use depending on their questions. For general information, players can email cs@betonline.ag, for BetOnline poker questions, players should email poker@betonline.ag, and for casino-related questions, visitors can email casino@betonline.ag.

SportsCafe Verdict

After thorough research and analysis, we have decided to final say words and give Betonline a high rating and Sportscafe seal of approval, besides drawing conclusions, to include Betonline in the rating of reliable betting companies.

This seal of approval means that Betonline is a safe, reliable and legal betting site in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Betonline

Below you can read the answers to the most common questions about Betonline.

Is Betonline Legal in India?

BetOnline is licensed by the Republic of Panama. The laws of Panama allow online casinos to be licensed in the country since 2002. The rules associated with serving Panama include adherence to certain rules to ensure player safety and quick completion of all financial transactions. Although casinos do not clearly indicate whether they maintain security certificates, their main software provider, Betsoft Gaming, does so through the Alderney Gaming Control Commission. This certification is a clear indication that BetOnline is determined to keep its players safe at all times.

There are no federal laws in India that prohibit online betting. Each state can decide if they want to enact laws regarding online betting. And so far, only a few states in India have passed laws against online betting. So this means that online betting is allowed in India, except for a few states.

Is Betonline Safe for Betting in India?

BetOnline has a high level of protection for user data and data encryption. The bookmaker's website has an SSL certificate, helping to save your visit data and keep it safe from third parties. Due to the sensitivity in processing personal data using artificial intelligence, the bookmaker fights against account registration from fakes or bots, and the verification process allows you to protect your personal data, your payment card details, your deposit history and balance status, including from employees of the organization who should not have access to them.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

Theoretically, it is possible to do this if you register the account in the name of your relatives or acquaintance.

If you re-register the account in your own name to get the Betonline casino no deposit bonuses, there's a good chance that the bonuses won't be credited and the account will soon be blocked.