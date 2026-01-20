Krikya — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Krikya App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Krikya The Krikya platform is one of the most popular sports betting platforms among Indian users. The platform operates legally, so it is completely safe to use and this is confirmed by the official license of the Curacao Gambling Commission. Join Krikya and get Welcome Bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) with promo code KKCAFE! Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) Promocode: KKCAFE Join Krikya

Krikya Overview

The Krikya platform has been in operation since 2023, so the platform is new. In this short period of time Krikya has managed to win a leading position in the betting market all over the world, including India. The range of the platform includes the most popular sports as well as games. In your personal cabinet you will find proven and safe payment systems. Also on Krikya you will be able to bet on the largest sports markets. The platform is supported by the best software providers, so it ensures fast and smooth operation. The company Krikya gets into ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites in india and other ratings. Even more basic information can be found in the table below, study it carefully:

Quick Facts about Krikya

Game types Sports, Esports, Slots, Live casino Founder Martin Rita Founded Year 2022 Headquarters KRIKYA License Curacao Gambling Commission Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Nagad, Rocket, Bkash, Upay and others! Hindi language Yes

Krikya Score

While analyzing the Krikya platform, we were able to highlight the main strengths that provide it with an advantage among other betting platforms. We have also noted some small disadvantages, which we are sure will be corrected by the bookmaker's team in the near future. You can learn more about it by reading the material below:

Advantages:

The Krikya platform range includes the following benefits that will provide you with even more comfort when using the platform:

Wide range of gambling entertainment in the Casino section (more than 100 different options);

Clean and open registration process;

Safe and proven payment systems (Nagad, Rocket, Bkash, Upay and others);

Instant deposit;

Two modes of Line and Live;

24/7 hour customer support;

Large selection of gaming software providers;

Hindi Language Support and more!

Disadvantages:

As we said, we noted some minor shortcomings, which we are sure are already being corrected by the Krikya team. And here are the main ones:

No support hotline phone number;

The Rupee currency is not supported.

Screenshots of Krikya

In the presented screenshots you can see how the Krikya platform design looks like. A nice color combination will keep your eyes from getting tired and overstressed, and the user-friendly, intuitive interface will provide even more comfort from using it. You can see how conveniently located all of Krikya functionality is, which will allow you to easily navigate to any section of the platform and also quickly find any necessary information.

Video Review

For all new users, we have prepared a short video review, which showed in detail how to properly join the platform to Krikya, to register and start playing. If you carefully study the information presented in the review, you will definitely do everything right and also save your time. Enjoy watching!

Krikya for Android and iOS

Since the Krikya platform is licensed, its portfolio includes a separate Krikya mobile app for Android and iOS users. The Krikya team has used the latest technology in developing the app, so it works quickly and without stuttering, and it does not require your device to have high system performance. The range of the app is fully consistent with the official page. Since the Krikya app is presented by a licensed bookmaker it is available for download completely free of charge. With the app you will be able to bet anywhere and anytime with just an internet connection. All you need to use the app is to download it and be an adult registered user.

Krikya Mobile Website

For users who, for some personal reason, are unable to download a separate Krikya app to their Android or iOS devices, the Krikya team suggests using the Mobile Version of the Site. It is accessible from any browser installed on your device and requires no technical specifications at all. You will also be able to use all the services of the platform with a personal account.

Krikya for PC

Unfortunately at the moment Krikya bookmaker does not have a separate application for users of PC devices. But it is important to know that the platform has a Browser version of the site which you can use with any browser installed on your computer. You do not need a consolidated space on your computer, nor do you need to meet the minimum technical requirements. To use the Browser version from your PC device, you only need to be an adult and registered user.

Registration

The registration process is one of the most important conditions for using the platform. After all, you can only start playing and gain access to Krikya assortment if you are at least 18 years old and have a personal account. Registering and creating an account is quick and easy, and every experienced user is sure to get through it. And for beginners we've prepared a step-by-step instruction to help you save time and do it right:

1 Access to the official website Krikya Use the direct link to go to the official website of the bookmaker, which is listed in the header of the article, to start the registration process; Go to website 2 Begin the registration process Click on the red "Join Krikya" button located in the overview header and you will be taken to the registration page, where you will need to fill in your personal information; 3 Fill in your details Fill in all the registration fields step by step with true and correct personal information (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.); 4 Complete the registration process Make sure all personal data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Done". Sign up now

Done! After completing all of the above steps, you will receive a confirmation email to your email address specified during registration. Immediately after that, you will have access to your personal account and can start playing together with Krikya!

Welcome Bonus

One of the benefits of the Krikya platform is that every new Indian user gets to activate the Welcome Bonus! With the bonus, you will be able to use the services of the platform on special terms and make your deposit amount higher. The bonus is active for the two main sections of the platform, but only registered users can activate it. Study the information below carefully, where we explained in detail all the conditions for using Krikya Welcome Bonus:

Sports Bonus

For all new Indian users who prefer the betting section, the team offers to activate the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR). Explore the basic information on how to use the welcome bonus:

The minimum deposit amount for a BDT 200;

Maximum winnings of BDT 15,000;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

Done! Now you know all the basic information about the availability and use of the Krikya Welcome Bonus. Choose the bonus option that suits you best and don't miss your chance to activate it now!

Casino Bonus

For fans of the Casino section, there is also a separate Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 18,000 BDT (12,500 INR) Activation of the bonus is only possible by registering on the platform. With the bonus you will be able to make your deposit amount higher and get unique conditions to use Krikya. Study carefully all conditions of bonus usage presented below:

Deposit Bonus Minimum deposit Maximum bonus amount Terms and conditions First 50% BDT 200 BDT 5,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 15 times. Second 30% BDT 200 BDT 3,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 15 times. Third 120% BDT 200 BDT 12,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 18 times.

Exclusive Krikya Promo Code Up to BDT 25,000

Another nice bonus is the special promo code! The Krikya team has prepared a unique promo code "KKCAFE" when registering every new customer. With it, you can get great deals on online casino or sports betting, such as:

Welcome Bonus 120% up to BDT 25,000;

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important condition when using a promo code is that it can only be used once. So join Krikya and activate your unique promo code!

Login

After you become a registered user. In order to start playing, you will need to log in to your personal account. To do this is very quick and easy. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and do it right:

Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Krikya to access your personal account; Enter your personal details. Fill in all the necessary fields using your username and password; Login to your personal account. Check the correctness of your entered data and log in by pressing the "Done" button.

Done! Now you know how to properly log into your personal account, which means you can now join Krikya and start betting!

Verification

Account verification is also a basic requirement when using the platform. After all, Krikya is a licensed sports betting and casino gaming site. This means that in order to withdraw money, your account must be successfully verified. The verification process is also very easy and fast, just follow the step-by-step instructions:

Access to the site Krikya. Go to the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to start the verification process; Login to your personal account. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in; Go to the KYS section. Enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Also, the information you enter must be true and correct; Wait for the verification confirmation. Check all the information you have entered and then press the 'Done' button.

Once you have completed all of the steps in the step-by-step instructions, your application will be sent to Krikya Security for review. You will need to wait for confirmation of the successful verification step. Confirmation will be sent to your email address.

Krikya Video Review

For all new users, we have prepared a short video review, which showed in detail how to properly join the platform to Krikya, to register and start playing. If you carefully study the information presented in the review, you will definitely do everything right and also save your time. Enjoy watching!

Deposit / Withdrawal

The Krikya platform includes the following payment systems. All payment systems available on the platform are safe and secure, so you don't have to worry about the safety of your funds. On the Krikya platform you will be able to make a deposit or you can withdraw bonus money using:

Nagad;

Rocket;

Bkash;

Upay and others!

As the Krikya platform is licensed, all funds you deposit will be credited to your account instantly, and withdrawals can take from 1 to 2 working days. Choose the payment system that suits you and start playing right now with Krikya!

Cashback (VIP)

The Krikya team cares about each of its users, so the platform has a unique loyalty system. This promotion is open to all registered users who are active while betting or playing at the Casino. Cashback varies from 3 to 5 percent and can reach a maximum of 50,000 BDT. The bonus will be based on your activity level and will be awarded every Monday. To withdraw the bonus, users must make a double turnover.

Official Website

The Krikya platform is represented by a licensed bookmaker, as evidenced by the presence of an official license. Krikya also has a fair gaming policy, which makes you feel completely safe when using it. We found some basic facts to prove the safety of using Krikya:

Availability of a Curacao Gambling Commission;

Using the latest 128 bit SSL data encryption technology;

Storing personal data on encrypted hard drives.

You don't have to worry about the privacy of your personal data, and you don't have to worry about keeping it safe using the Krikya platform.

Krikya Sportsbook

The Krikya platform is great for users who prefer to bet. After all, the range of the platform includes more than a dozen different sports disciplines. You will be able to bet on the most popular sports and on the largest sports markets. Further in the review we will look at the most basic areas in the sports betting section, study carefully and you will definitely find something for yourself.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports among Indian users. This sports discipline has a separate section for Cricket betting. The platform offers the best odds and the most profitable markets for cricket. You will be able to bet on markets such as:

Indian Premier League;

BBL;

D20 League;

The Hundred and more.

Football

Football is considered a classic option for sports betting in the world. We are sure that every experienced player has definitely bet on foosball. This sport offers the biggest events in the world of sports and the best odds. You can bet in real time on markets such as:

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA European Championship;

UEFA Europa League;

Copa Libertadores and much more!

Tennis

More and more Indian users have begun to prefer the sport of Tennis. Under Tennis, you will find all the information on odds, standings and upcoming sporting events such as:

Wimbledon;

US Open;

ATP Finals;

French Open and others!

Basketball

Basketball is another popular sport for betting. The platform offers good odds on this sport discipline and also provides major sports markets such as:

NBA;

Euroleague;

ACB League;

Italian League and others!

eSports

Recently, an area such as Esport has been well developed and enjoys a great popularity among new bettors as well as among confident users. Since the Krikya platform strives to follow all trends, there is a separate Esport section on the platform. Here you will find the following options for eSports disciplines:

League of Legend;

Dota2;

CS:GO.

For more information on each of the disciplines presented, check out the information below where we've given a brief description of each one.

Dota 2

Dota is the most popular direction in the world of esports. Every confident computer player probably knows and has played it at least once. That is why the Krikya platform offers you the opportunity to bet on such games. After all, the rules of the game are insanely fascinating and simple. You will also be able to follow the game in real time via online broadcasting, which will leave you with incredible emotions.

LOL

Another popular game among betting enthusiasts in the esports section. The game scenario is simple and similar to a MOBA game, only with more fantasy motifs. In the game scenario, two teams fight each other. The goal of the game is to destroy the enemy's base. Destroy first - you win. The game contains a lot of fantasy directions that make for an amazing experience.

CS:GO

Every experienced player knows this cyber sport discipline for sure. The game attracts everyone with its simple rules, because the aim of the game is to be the first to reach the territory of the enemy and to attack. Two teams of five people attack each other. This game can be watched through an online broadcast and predict the result during the game.

Popular Betting Options at Krikya

The Krikya was developed by the best developers and is supported by the most renowned software vendors. Therefore, when using the platform, you will be able to take advantage of the unique functionality included in its range. For example, the Krikya platform has two modes of operation: Line and Live. Study the information below carefully to use it even more comfortably.

Live Betting

The live sports betting feature allows you to bet on the most popular sports disciplines in real time. You will be able to follow the course of the game live and be able to predict the outcome more accurately and place your bets. This will add even more excitement and leave you with incredible emotions and the ability to better predict the outcome.

Line (Prematch)

The "Line Mode" feature allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match and on a particular outcome. You will be able to bet on the victory of one of the teams or on the outcome of the match. The higher the odds offered, the bigger your winnings are.

Types of Bets

Krikya values its users and tries to offer them the best sports betting options. You will be able to bet on not just one, but as many as three different types. In the information below, we have briefly described each type of betting. Study the information and choose the type of bet that suits you best.

Single

A classic type of betting, allowing you to bet on a particular sport with a pre-selected outcome (you can bet on a victory of one of the teams or a draw). In addition, all odds are fixed and predetermined before the start of the match. It is important to know that the higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Combo

Combo bets give you the opportunity to place several bets on unrelated sporting events simultaneously. All odds are multiplied, allowing you to win the most money. But if you lose even one bet, all other bets are annulled.

System (Express)

The betting system is considered one of the most profitable betting options for bettors. Since this type of bet gives the opportunity to bet on several unrelated sporting events. All odds are summed up. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

Betting on the Krikya platform is quick and easy. All you need is to be over 18 years old, have a registered account and a positive account. For new users, we have prepared a step-by-step instruction, using which you will definitely do everything correctly as well as save time:

Access to the site. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Log in. Enter your previously created username and password; Refill your account. Go to the My Accounts section and add at least BDT 200 to your betting account; Place a bet. Then go to the sports betting section, choose the discipline and the closest event, check the odds and place a bet of your choice.

Done! Now you know how to bet, which means you can now choose a sport and bet with Krikya!

Betting Odds

The Krikya team strives to meet all the needs of its customers. That's why the platform features the most popular sports with the best odds. At Krikya, you can win the most money and get unique favorable conditions. And remember, the higher the odds presented, the bigger your winnings!

Krikya Live Streaming

This feature gives you the opportunity to bet on sports in real time by watching the game through a high-quality online broadcast. You can see how the game is changing and predict the outcome more accurately. And it will also leave you with great emotions.

Krikya Casino

For those who are bored with regular sports betting, Krikya offers a wide range of different types of bets in the "Casino" section. Here you'll find over a hundred different offers to suit all tastes. The Casino section also has a live dealer feature that gives you a realistic feel for the game. You'll be able to plunge into the atmosphere of big money and get amazing emotions.

Popular Krikya Games

The range of the Casino section includes more than a hundred different games. Here you are sure to find something for yourself. All the games are of high quality and have various exciting scenarios. Below we will tell you about all the available directions in the Casino section.

Slots

The "Slots" section of the casino is the most extensive and offers the greatest variety of games. Some of the slots offer the possibility of a free demo version, which will allow you to understand whether this entertainment suits you or not. The following slots are considered the most popular among Indian players:

Sweet Bonanza;

Wild West;

888 Dragons;

Tree of Riches and much more!

Poker

This is classic entertainment for the "Casino" section. Every experienced player has definitely played it at least once. The aim of the game is to collect the strongest combination of cards and force the opponent to surrender. The following types of poker games are available on the Krikya platform:

Poker Ways;

Poker King;

Three Card Poker;

Joker Poker and others!

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most popular games in the Casino section in India. This game is known to every Indian user. The rules of the game are very simple: you just need to collect a combination of cards, the sum of which is close to or equal to the number 9. The following variations of baccarat can be found on the Krikya platform:

Baccarat Live;

Mini Baccarat;

VIP Baccarat and much more!

Blackjack

This entertainment is the most popular one that exists in the "Casino" section. Every Indian player enjoys this entertainment every day. The game attracts everyone with its simple rules, as the aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards with a number equal to 21. The following varieties of this entertainment are available on the Krikya platform:

Lucky Blackjack;

Free Chip Blackjack;

Premium Blackjack;

Buster Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack and others!

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most exciting and gambling games in casinos. Here it all depends on your luck, because the aim of the game - to guess in what cell the ball will fall, for example, an even or odd number. Or on a cell of what color, such as red or green. The following roulette games are available on Krikya:

Classic Roulette;

Super Roulette;

Mini Roulette;

Roulette Deluxe;

Premium European Roulette and much more!

Bingo

Bingo is one of the most exciting games in the Casino section. The rules of the game are very simple - you need to cross out the most digits from the card. This is a great chance to test your luck, because all the numbers are chosen by a random number generator. At Krikya you will find the following varieties of Bingo:

Sweet Bingo;

Magic Bingo;

Rio Bingo and others!

Results and Statistics

Once you have successfully completed the registration phase, you become a full-fledged user of the Krikya platform. This means that you will have access to the full range of services offered by the platform. You will have access to the "Statistics" section. There you will find all the information you need about sports betting: all the standings, upcoming matches, odds, outcomes and much more. You will be able to compare, analyze and bet even more rationally and thoughtfully. This will enable you to increase your chances of success, as well as increase the amount of your winnings!

Support

One of the main advantages of the Krikya platform is the 24-hour customer service. If you encounter any difficulties, you will be able to contact the service and you will receive immediate assistance. Usually it takes from 2 to 5 minutes for a specialist to respond. In the table below we have listed all the ways of contacting the support team, study it carefully to know where to go:

The ways to contact Details E-mail CS@krikya.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Telegram @Krikya88 https://t.me/krikya88 Instagram @Krikyaofficial https://instagram.com/krikyaofficial?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion of the review, I would like to say that during the analysis of the Krikya platform, it has fully proven to be safe and legal to use. All games are presented in high quality and also provide uninterrupted operation. All of the payment system methods presented are also proven. Therefore, we confidently give Krikya platform the Sportscafe label, which proves its full legality and safety for use!

The Most Common Questions about the Krikya Bookmaker

If you still have any questions about using the Krikya platform, you can study the information below. Below we have answered the most popular questions from Indian users, study the information and you will definitely have no questions at all!

Is Krikya a Safe Sportsbook?

Yes, of course. The Krikya team incorporates the latest technology into the security system to ensure complete security for its users. With Krikya, you can bet without worrying about your security.

Is Krikya Legal in India?

Yes, the Krikya platform is legal. This is confirmed by the existence of an official license of the Curacao Gambling Commission. Also, the platform adheres to a fair play policy, which will allow you to use all the services of the platform reliably.