Cricbaba is one of the safest and most reliable sports betting platforms in the world, including India. The platform is licensed by Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ). In the review we will tell you all the necessary information about the platform and you can start playing right away. Join Cricbaba and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000!

Cricbaba is a proven and reliable bookmaker, which has been operating on the betting market since 2016. Over such a long period of time, the platform has won a leading position on the market and is one of the most popular. Cricbaba assortment includes the most popular entertainment, as well as lucrative offers. Since the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, you can not worry about your safety when using it. The platform is developed by the best experts, so it provides full comfort and smooth operation. Cricbaba gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india , the best online football betting sites , the best badminton betting sites , kabaddi betting sites in india and other ratings. In the table below, we have briefly described the basic information about the platform Cricbaba study carefully:

Especially for new users, we have prepared a short video review, which clearly shows how to complete the registration process and start playing on the Cricbaba platform. Study the information presented in the video review carefully and you will surely do everything correctly and save your time. Enjoy watching!

In the screenshots presented in the review you can see how the Cricbaba platform design looks like. The combination of green and white shades does not overwhelm your eyes and ensures comfortable use for a long time. Also, this color combination makes the platform aesthetically appealing, fashionable and modern. You can see that all the functionality of Cricbaba is arranged in such a way that you will not have to look for the right section or information for a long time, because everything is easily accessible.

Among the main advantages of the Cricbaba platform when analyzing its performance, we identified the following points:

While studying the work and analyzing the functionality of the Cricbaba platform, we were able to find its main advantages and also highlight some minor disadvantages. The table below provides basic information about the available benefits of the Cricbaba platform. You can also find a few minor disadvantages, which we have already reported to the developers of the platform and we are sure that they will be corrected in the near future. Read the information below carefully:

Since the Cricbaba platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, its portfolio includes a separate Cricbaba mobile app for users of Android and iOS devices. You can download the app to your device completely free of charge. The assortment of Cricbaba apps fully corresponds to the official page, so you can fully use the services of the platform. Also, the app is supported by the best software providers, which ensures smooth operation and comfortable use. To download the app to your device, it must meet the minimum specifications. With Cricbaba you can bet anywhere and anytime you have access to the Internet!

The Cricbaba team cares about each of their users, so for those who for some reason won't help using a separate app, they suggest using the Mobile Website! It is accessible from any installed browser on your device, and requires no technical specifications. The entire Mobile Website range is fully in line with the official page, so you can use any service and place bets without any problems. Individual graphics may take a little longer to sink into the Mobile Website, so you will need to be connected to a stable Internet network to use it.

Unfortunately at the moment Cricbaba bookmaker does not have in the range of services a separate application for users of PC devices, but the team offers to use the Browser Website! You will be able to navigate and access the platform from any installed browser on your device, with no free space or technical specifications required from your computer. You will be able to bet at any time with a stable Internet connection!

Registration

Since Cricbaba is a licensed platform, you need to go through the registration process when using it. Only if you are a registered user you will be able to access services and make bets. In order to create an account on Cricbaba platform you must be at least 18 years old. For beginners, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction that will help you save time and do everything correctly:

1 Access to the Official Site Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join Cricbaba" in the header. Go to website 2 Start the Cricbaba Registration Process Click the green "Join" button. 3 Fill in Your Details Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.). 4 Complete the Registration Process Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button. Sign up now

Done! After successfully completing the registration process, you will receive a confirmation email to your email address indicated during registration and you will immediately have access to your personal account, as well as be able to start betting and using all the available services of Cricbaba platform!

Welcome Bonus One of the main benefits of Cricbaba platform is the Welcome Bonus for every new Indian user! The bonus is active only for new, registered users and is valid for the two main sections of the platform, such as Betting on Sports and Casino. We'll cover each of the bonuses in detail below, so read the information below carefully. Sports Bonus For users who prefer sports betting there is a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000! With the bonus you will be able to make your deposit amount higher, as well as get the opportunity to use the platform on special conditions. Read all of Cricbaba Welcome Bonus rules carefully: The minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000;

The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 25,000;

The bonus is only active for registered users;

The wagering amount is 15 times;

Bets must be placed at odds of at least 1.8;

Bonus is available for 30 days after activation. If you follow all of these rules, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties when using the platform. Now you can join the Cricbaba platform with confidence and don't miss your chance to activate the Welcome Bonus! Casino Bonus For users who prefer to play at the Casino, the Cricbaba team has also prepared a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000! The bonus will give you the opportunity to use the platform under special conditions, as well as make more of your winnings. Check out all of Cricbaba Welcome Bonus rules for the Casino section: The minimum deposit amount is INR 2,000;

The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 25,000;

The bonus is only active for registered users;

The wagering amount is 35 times;

Bonus is available for 14 days after activation. Done! Now you know all the basic information about the two offers from Cricbaba platform and you can choose the option that's right for you. Join Cricbaba and activate the Welcome Bonus to make your winnings bigger!

Login Once you have successfully completed the registration process on the Cricbaba platform, you will need to log in to gain access to your personal account. This process is very quick and easy and will only take a few minutes of your time. Follow the step-by-step instructions for logging into the Cricbaba platform to get it right: Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button. Done! Immediately after all these steps, you will have access to your personal Cricbaba account and you can start playing!

Verification Another important condition when using the Cricbaba platform is to go through the process of verification. Verification of the account is the main condition for withdrawing bonus funds, because only a registered and verified account can withdraw them. The verification of the account will also give you the opportunity to further secure your personal information. Use the step-by-step instructions to verify your account on Cricbaba platform: Access to the official website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website Cricbaba; Login to my personal account. Click on "Login" and enter the username and password you created earlier to access your account; Start to fill in your personal details. Go to the "Personal Data" section and start filling in the information (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.); Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Cricbaba; Complete the verification. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the account verification process by clicking on the "Confirm" button; Wait for confirmation. Once you have completed the account verification process, you will have to wait for the bookmaker's security service to verify and identify you. Done! After that your application will be sent for consideration and you should expect a positive response. It will come to your email address as soon as a decision is made, usually the verification process takes 1-2 days.

Cricbaba Video Review Especially for new users, we have prepared a short video review, which clearly shows how to complete the registration process and start playing on the Cricbaba platform. Study the information presented in the video review carefully and you will surely do everything correctly and save your time. Enjoy watching!

Deposit / Withdrawal For so many years of existence in the betting services market, Cricbaba platform has included the most popular and best methods of depositing and withdrawing money in India. All presented options of payment systems are proven and safe, because they are presented by a licensed bookmaker. At the moment, you can use the following payment system options on Cricbaba platform: UPI;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Jeton Card;

Webmoney;

Bitcoin;

Instant Bank Transfer;

EcoPayz and others! It is important to know that all the money you made as a deposit will be credited to your account instantly, and the withdrawal takes 1-3 days. You can choose any Cricbaba deposit and withdrawal method you like and start earning today with Cricbaba!

Cashback (VIP) Weekly cashback offer of 10% up to INR 10,000! Cashback is calculated on your activity level, so fund your account and play during the week. Weekly cashback will be automatically credited to the most active members every Tuesday. Wagering cashback will be only 1 time. Minimum amount of the cashback is INR 500. Bonus is active only for registered users.

Official Website The Cricbaba platform operates legally, safely and openly in the betting market and is a licensed platform. We found some basic facts that confirm the reliability of using the Cricbaba platform: License of Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ);

The latest systems to ensure data encryption 128 bit SSL; Processing of Transactions Aspire Global International LD and others. When you use Cricbaba official platform, you don't have to worry about the safety of your personal data and your security. Join Cricbaba because it's the safest place to bet!

Cricbaba Sportsbook The range of the Cricbaba platform includes the most popular sports for sports betting and there are more than 25 different sports disciplines. In the Sports section, you can bet at the best odds as well as on the biggest sports markets. Below, we will briefly cover the most popular sports according to Indian users, so study the information below carefully. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports for betting in India. Every Indian user bets on this sport. Cricbaba platform offers the best odds and sports markets on cricket. You will also find a separate section on the platform with all the necessary information on the discipline of Cricket. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as: Indian Premier League;

T20;

One Day International and others! Football Soccer is a classic sport for betting. On the Cricbaba platform you will also find a separate page with all the necessary information about the sport. For example, about upcoming events, odds and much more. On the Cricbaba platform you will be able to bet on the following soccer sporting events: Premier Division;

Super League; UEFA Champions League;

FIFA World Cup and others! Tennis Lately, such a sports discipline as Tennis is rapidly gaining popularity among bettors. More and more Indian users are interested in this discipline and place bets. The platform has a special page with all the necessary information on upcoming events and odds. Also, this sport has such a direction as Table Tennis, which is no less popular than the usual. You will be able to bet on events such as: Grand Slam Futures;;

ATP Challengers;

ITF Women;

ITF Men and others! Basketball Another popular sports discipline among Indian users is Basketball. All the necessary information about this sport you will also find on a separate page presented on the Cricbaba platform. The platform offers the best odds and markets for this sport. This discipline also supports Live mode, which allows you to bet in real time. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as: European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

eSports The Cricbaba team strives to follow the latest developments and trends in sports betting and to evolve in them in order to provide customers with a full range of services. That is why on the platform you will find such an area as cyber sports. Today, this trend is considered to be the trendiest among young bettors. On the Cricbaba platform, you will be able to bet on cyber sports disciplines such as: Dota 2;

League of Legend and much more! Below we have briefly described each of the available disciplines in the section Esports on the platform Cricbaba, study carefully to choose what is right for you! Dota This cyber discipline is one of the most popular in Esports, because every player knows it. Every year the developers make changes to it and hold international tournaments. Cricbaba platform offers users the most popular tournaments and favorable odds. You will be able to bet on matches such as: Dota Pro Circuit;

European Pro League;

Riyadh Masters and others! LOL This discipline is also one of the most in-demand in cyber sports. The scenario of the game is similar to MOBA, only with fantasy motifs. The aim of the game is to win the enemy's throne, while defending your own. Two teams of five people take part in the game. Cricbaba offers the following betting options for this discipline: LCK;

Prime League;

LSC;

LCO;

LVP Super Liga Summer and more!

Virtual Sports In addition to the typical sports betting the Cricbaba platform offers the "Virtual Sports" section. This will give you the opportunity to bet on any computer simulated sporting event. The outcome of each match is determined by a random number generator. Therefore, this is a great chance to test your luck. In the "Virtual Sports" section of the Cricbaba platform you will be able to bet on the following sports: V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more! Join Cricbaba platform, fund your account and bet on Virtual Sports!

Popular Betting Options at Cricbaba The Cricbaba platform aims to fully meet all the needs of its users as well as provide them with maximum comfort when using it. Therefore, here you will find a number of distinctive options that enable you to make the most of the platform's functionality. Below we have briefly described each of the available options on Cricbaba, study carefully to take advantage of each of them! Live Betting This option gives you the opportunity to bet on almost any sport in real time. In this case, you will be able to follow all the changes of the game in real time, watching through the online broadcast of high quality. This will give the opportunity to more accurately predict the outcome, as well as you will be able to get unforgettable realistic emotions! Line (Prematch) This option is a classic, because it allows you to bet only strictly before the match with pre-fixed odds on a particular outcome. You will be able to bet on a victory of one of the teams or a draw. Also, the higher the odds, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Types of Bets You will find not just one, but several types of sports betting on the Cricbaba platform. This will give you the opportunity to bet with even more profitability, and in a way that is convenient for you. Study carefully the information below, where we have briefly described each of the types of bets offered. Single A classic type of bet, which gives the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match, on a certain outcome and with a pre-fixed odds. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of winnings. Combo This type of bet allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all odds are multiplied. If you lose even one bet, all other bets are void. This type of bet is one of the riskiest bets on the Cricbaba platform. System (Express) This type of bet is one of the most profitable bets on the Cricbaba platform, because it allows you to bet on several unrelated events, with all odds added up. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on the Cricbaba platform is quick and easy. You need to be a registered user and have a positive balance account. Use the step-by-step instructions that will help you save time and do everything correctly: Access to the official website. Go to the direct link leading to the bookmaker's website; Login. Enter the username and password you thought up earlier; Refill your account. Make a deposit of at least INR 1,000; Make a bet. Go to sports betting, choose the sport, check the variants, choose the outcome and confirm the bet. Now you know how to make a bet, which means you can now register on the Cricbaba platform and start playing. After a successfully played bet, the money will be automatically credited to your account balance.

Betting Odds Today's betting services market is overflowing with various one-size-fits-all offers from various bookmakers. Therefore, it is very difficult to choose a reliable, legal, safe and profitable platform. Cricbaba platform offers its users the best odds, which are worked on daily by the best and most famous analysts around the world. The lucrative offers that are presented on the platform are sure to interest you. It is important to know that the higher the odds, the higher your winnings!

Cricbaba Live Streaming This feature, available on the Cricbaba platform, allows you to bet on almost all the sports that are available in the platform's range, in real-time match mode. Live mode adds even more excitement. You'll be able to bet while watching the game as it progresses through high quality online broadcasts. This feature will help you better predict the outcome of the game, as well as give you a chance to make more of your winnings!

Cricbaba Casino In addition to the typical sports betting, Cricbaba platform offers a large Casino section with a huge variety of games for every taste. In the Casino section you will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of big money and also find something suitable for yourself. The Casino section features two modes: Live and Live mode, giving you the chance to play with a live dealer. You will get just unforgettable from the realism of the game!

Popular Cricbaba Games In the Casino section of the Cricbaba platform you will find over a hundred different games for all tastes. Each game has an individual and exciting scenario. You will definitely never get bored here. Below we have briefly described each of the available games in the Cricbaba Casino section, study carefully and find the right one for you! Slots The Slots section is one of the largest on the Cricbaba platform, here you will find more than a hundred different offers. Each slot is different and unlike any other, which is what attracts users. The most popular games on the Cricbaba platform among Indian players are: Andar Night;

Teen Patti

Fire Joker;

Book of Dead;

Big Bamboo and others. Poker Poker is one of the most famous forms of entertainment among players in the "Casino" section. This game is known by every user, because it attracts everyone with its simple rules. The aim of the game is to collect the strongest possible combination of cards and force your opponents to surrender. If you are the first to collect them, you win. The following variants of the game of Poker are available on the Cricbaba platform: Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker, and others. Baccarat One of the most popular games among Indian users in the "Casino" section. The rules of the game are very simple and clear, because you need to collect a combination of cards, the sum of which will be close to or equal to the number 9. On the platform Cricbaba you will find the following variants of the game of baccarat: Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Cricket Baccarat and many more. Blackjack This type of game is still one of the most polarizing among Indian players. The rules of the game are insanely simple. All you have to do is get a combination of cards with a number equal to 21, but not higher. The following variations of the game are available on the Cricbaba platform: American Blackjack;

Royale Blackjack;

Premier Blackjack;

Perfect Blackjack and others. Roulette Roulette is one of the most gambling and popular games among all users. The aim of the game is to guess in which section the ball will fall. You will be able to bet on a certain number, it can be even or odd, as well as a combination of numbers. Or on the color of the section - red or black. This game is a great chance to test your luck. The following roulette variants exist on the Cricbaba platform: European Roulette;

Three Wheel Roulette;

Turbo Roulette;

Astro Roulette;

French Roulette and others. Bingo This game has an entertaining character, which is why it is loved by Indian users. Here everything depends only on your luck. After all, the aim of the game is to choose a chain and successively cross out the numbers from it. All numbers are chosen by a random number generator. The following Bingo game options are available on the Cricbaba platform: Extra Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo and many others!

Results and Statistics Once you become a registered user, you will have access to all services of the platform and you can use a separate section "Statistics". This section contains all the necessary information about odds, tournaments, outcomes and much more. You will be able to analyze all the information and make bets more correctly and it will help you to better predict the outcome.

Support On the Cricbaba platform you will be able to solve any of your problems, because there is a round-the-clock support service of the bookmaker. Therefore, in case of any problem, you will be able to write to the support service and after describing the problem, the first available manager will contact you. Usually, the answer time takes from 5-10 minutes. In the table below we have indicated the main ways of contacting the 24-hour support: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@cricbaba.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Instagram @Thecricbaba https://instagram.com/thecricbaba?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=

SportsCafe Verdict In conclusion, we confidently award the Cricbaba platform the Sportscafe badge! This means that the platform is fully compliant with all certified functionalities and ensures smooth operation, without freezes or glitches. You'll also find a wide range of entertainment and games for all tastes on Cricbaba. The platform is legal and safe, so we confidently recommend it for use!