Happistar — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 245% Bonus

Happistar App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Registration Happistar Happistar is one of the newest and most popular sports betting sites in India. The platform is completely safe and legal to use as it is officially licensed by Curacao (license No. 8048/JAZ). The range of the platform includes popular sports, high odds, a variety of games and a lot of profitable bonuses. Join Happistar and get Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS! Welcome bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS Promocode: No promo Join Happistar

Happistar Overview

The Happistar platform is quite young, because it was created in 2021. During this time, its functionality has included the best features and popular entertainment, so in such a short period of time the platform is already in demand. You will be able to bet on the most popular sports in India, as well as find something suitable for you in the Casino section. The platform has been developed by the best experts and supported by the most renowned software providers, which gives every customer the full comfort of use. The company Happistar gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, kabaddi betting site and other ratings. Also, more information about the Happistar platform is presented in the table below:

Quick Facts about Happistar

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Blackbox Group BV Founded Year 2021 Headquarters Curaçao License Curacao License № 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, Crypto, Netbanking and others Hindi language Yes

Happistar Score

In our analysis of the Happistar platform, we studied in detail all of its functionalities. We were able to identify several distinctive features that provide comfort of use and are the main advantages of the platform. We also noted a few minor drawbacks. All the information we have described below in detail, read it carefully.

Advantages:

On the Happistar platform, we have highlighted the following key advantages that set the platform apart from other similar offerings in the betting market in India:

Rupees currency support;

Hindi Language;

Legality and safety (Curacao license);

LIVE betting;

Wide range of bonuses and promotions;

Wide selection of sports disciplines;

A wide variety of support options;

Instant withdrawals;

Welcome bonus for all players.

Disadvantages:

Also, the platform Happistar has a few minor drawbacks, which will soon be corrected by the bookmaker:

A small number of payment systems for deposit and withdrawal;

No support hotline phone number;

No separate mobile application for devices with Android and iOS.

Screenshots of Happistar

In the presented screenshots, you can clearly see how the design of the Happistar platform looks like. The combination of white shades makes it incredibly attractive, fashionable and modern. The right color combinations don't overwhelm your eyes and allow for comfortable use. Also, the platform has an intuitive interface that adjusts itself to the screen of your device. You can also see that the functionality is quite handy, allowing you to quickly find the necessary section or information.

Video Review

For new customers, we have prepared a special video review, which explains in detail how to properly complete the registration process on the platform Happistar. This will help you save time, as well as do everything quickly and correctly. Watch the information presented in the video carefully and you'll be sure to get through it all. Enjoy watching!

Happistar for Android and iOS

Unfortunately, at the moment the bookmaker Happistar does not have a separate application for users of devices with Android and iOS, but it is already under development. Therefore, as soon as the app is released on the market, you will be able to download it absolutely for free, because it is presented by a licensed bookmaker! You will also be able to play and use all the services of the platform, because the range of the application is fully consistent with the official page. You will be able to bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. And also get notifications about the latest changes on the platform and be the first to know the news!

Happistar Mobile Website

While the bookmaker does not have a separate app to download, the team offers to use the Mobile Website! This is a great option to try an alternative to the app. Also, the Mobile Website is accessible from any installed browser on your device and does not require any system specifications or free space. You'll be able to take advantage of all the services of the platform and place your bets at any time. The only thing is that some of the platform's individual graphics may take longer to sink in, so you will need a stable Internet connection to use the Mobile Website.

Happistar for PC

Also, the Happistar platform doesn't have a separate app for PC users at the moment. But you can always use the Browser Website! It doesn't require a download and can be accessed from any browser on your computer. You also don't need free space and minimum specifications to use the Browser Website. You will also be able to make bets and use any services of the platform having only access to the Internet!

Registration

As the Happistar platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker in order to start playing and using any of its services you must be a registered user. In order to register on the platform you must be strictly older than 18 years. Also, according to the rules of using the platform, you have the right to create only one account. We are sure that every experienced player will definitely be able to cope with this process. But for beginners, we suggest using the step-by-step instructions to save time and do everything correctly:

Access to the official site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join Happistar" in the header; Start the registration process. Click the green "Join" button; Fill in your details. Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button.

Successful! After completing all of the above steps, you will receive a confirmation email to your email address provided during registration. Then you will immediately get access to your personal account and can access the full range of services of the platform to start!

Welcome Bonus

The Happistar team cares and appreciates every one of their clients, including new clients. That's why when registering on the Happistar platform, every new Indian user gets the opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus. The bonus is available for the two main sections of the platform, such as Sports and Casino. With the bonus you will be able to use the services of the platform on special conditions, because it is a chance to make more of your deposit! Below we will tell you in detail about all the conditions for using the Welcome Bonus for each of the sections of the platform.

Sports Bonus

For fans of the Sports section, the team Happistar offers to take advantage of the Welcome Bonus Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS! With the bonus you will be able to make your deposit amount higher, thereby increasing your winnings. In the table below, take a closer look at the Happistar Welcome Bonus for Sports:

Deposit Maximum Bonus Terms and Conditions First 120% up to INR 10,000 + 70 FS The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 15 times; The wagering amount of Free Spins is 40 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Second 75% up to INR 10,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 12 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Third 50% up to INR 10,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 10 times; Bonus can be activated only once.

Casino Bonus

For users who prefer the Casino section, the Happistar platform gives you the opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 80,000 + 30FS! It is important to know that the bonus is only available to new users. Read carefully all the rules for the Welcome Bonus for the Casino section, presented in the table below:

Deposit Maximum Bonus Terms and Conditions First 120% up to INR 30,000 + 30 FS The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 16 times; The wagering amount of Free Spins is 40 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Second 75% up to INR 25,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 13 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Third 50% up to INR 25,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 10 times; Bonus can be activated only once.

Cash-Out

A cash-out offer is a real-time offer to give the player a portion of the total payout from the bet that is currently in play. You agree to cancel the rest of the bet in exchange for a certain amount of money. Markets that have this option are marked with a cash ($) icon. Cashout can occur at any time throughout the event. Cashing out using the original bet provided no changes have occurred at the time of the cashout request. This is good when a player has made a mistake, such as betting on the wrong team or selection.

Login

Once you have successfully completed the registration phase and become a full-fledged platform user, in order to access your personal account you will need to perform the login process. This is the standard procedure that will enable you to start playing. The login process is very quick and easy, use the step-by-step instructions on how to log in to the Happistar platform to get it right:

Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button.

Done! Once you've completed all of these steps, you'll be able to access your personal account and therefore start playing with Happistar right away!

Verification

Account verification is a standard process for a licensed platform, because it allows you to further secure your personal data and easily withdraw money. After all, only users who have successfully verified their account can withdraw bonus funds without problems. The verification process is simple and fast enough. We have prepared a step by step instruction on account verification on the platform Happistar, which will help you quickly and easily do it:

Access to the official website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Login to my personal account. Click on "Login" and enter the username and password you created earlier to access your account; Start to fill in your personal details. Go to the "Personal Data" section and start filling in the information (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.); Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Happistar; Complete the verification. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the account verification process by clicking on the "Confirm" button; Wait for confirmation. Once you have completed the account verification process, you will have to wait for the bookmaker's security service to verify and identify you.

Successful! Once you have completed all of these steps, your application will be submitted for review. Once the Happistar team makes a decision, a notification email will be sent to your email address. It usually takes 24 to 48 hours to process your account verification.

Happistar Video Review

For new customers, we have prepared a special video review, which explains in detail how to properly complete the registration process on the platform Happistar. This will help you save time, as well as do everything quickly and correctly. Watch the information presented in the video carefully and you'll be sure to get through it all. Enjoy watching!

Deposit / Withdrawal

The Happistar platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so all presented payment systems are verified and safe. You will be able to make a deposit or withdraw bonus money any way you like. Today on the platform Happistar you can use several payment options to make a deposit or withdrawal:

UPI;

Crypto;

Netbanking and others!

Join Happistar choose a deposit option that is convenient for you and you can start playing right now. After all, all the money you deposited will be credited to your account immediately, but it will take 1-3 business days to withdraw.

Cashback (VIP)

You can win up to 1000 times your bet. The prize multiplier will be used to determine the final prize amount (bet amount x multiplier won). The maximum bet amount to be calculated for a prize is INR 500. If the stake exceeds INR 500, no additional value will be used to calculate the prize. The minimum bet for participation is INR 50.

Official Website

The Happistar platform provides complete security for its users. The team incorporates the latest technology into the security of its platform. So when you use Happistar you don't have to worry about your security, because we've gathered some facts to prove it:

Legality officially licensed by Curacao (license No. 8048/JAZ);

Use of the latest security technologies, such as 128 bit SSL encryption;

Storing personal user data on encrypted hard drives;

Several stages of data verification and more.

Knowing all these facts gives you confidence in the legality and safety of the services provided by the Happistar platform!

Happistar Sportsbook

The Happistar platform is known for its large assortment of sports disciplines. Here you will find the most popular sports among Indian users and be able to bet on sports disciplines such as Cricket. The Sports section has a separate page with all the necessary information about upcoming matches and odds. Below, we'll tell you briefly about the most popular sports disciplines according to Indian players.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular Happistar in India. Every experienced bettor has bet on Cricket at least once. The Happistar platform offers favorable odds for its users and large-scale markets. The following sports events will be available for you to bet on Cricket on the Happistar platform:

Indian Premier League;

One Day International;

ICC T20 and more!

Football

Football is a classic option for sports betting all over the world including India. Here you will find the possibility of live mode, which gives you the opportunity to watch the game in real time, make bets and change them. So you can better predict the outcome and enjoy a realistic game. The bookmaker offers great odds for the sport and the higher the odds, the bigger your winnings. On the Happistar platform, you will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

I-League;

Indian Super League;

Santosh and others!

Basketball

Basketball fans will also be able to bet on the sport. The Happistar team tried to accommodate all the major areas of world sports, so that absolutely every player will be most satisfied. Section Basketball has a separate page where you will find all the necessary information about the upcoming tournaments and odds. The main international basketball tournaments on which you can bet on the platform Happistar:

NCAA;

NBA;

CBA and much more!

Tennis

Tennis is another rapidly developing sports discipline on the Happistar platform.

The main feature of this section is the availability of not only classic, but also Table Tennis. The platform offers a separate page with all the necessary information about the sport and nice odds. On the platform Happistar you will be able to bet on Tennis on the following sporting events:

ATP;

ITT M25;

ITF W60 and much more!

Esports

The Happistar platform was developed by highly qualified specialists. Therefore, the policy of this platform is constant development and improvement. The Esports section proves once again that it is high-tech and meets all new development standards. After all, it is one of the newest and most popular trends in the world of sports betting. On the Happistar platform, the Esports section offers the following entertainment options:

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends and others!

Recently in the world of gambling, the growth of interested players in computer games has increased significantly, and those who prefer to bet on Esports, even more! The section features the most popular games according to Indian users, so you're sure to pick something for yourself! Below we will briefly tell you about each of the cyber disciplines represented on the Happistar platform.

CS:GO

CS:GO is one of the oldest cyber disciplines. This game has a fascinating scenario, which is as follows: the game is always 5 on 5, one team attacks, the second makes the defense, the winner is the one who kills all the enemies. After 15 games are played, the teams switch sides. The Esports section also contains a live mode, which allows you to experience the realism of the game and make bets in real time.

Dota 2

This game is one of the most famous cyber disciplines in the world. The developers of the game annually hold an international tournament, which brings together the strongest teams from around the world. This is a chance to join the international event and make a bet! The mode will give you the opportunity to get the most out of the game.

King of Glory

King of Glory is a multiplayer game, similar in scenario to a MOBA game. The scenario of the game unfolds as follows: two teams of 5 people, each team is trying to destroy the enemy's base. The winner is the one who first destroys the enemy. This direction has a live mode that will give you the opportunity to bet in real time.

LOL

Another one of the 5 most popular cyber disciplines in the world. It was developed back in 2011. The scenario of the game is very simple and exciting. The game involves two teams of 5 people and each must win the throne. The team that first gets to the throne will be the winner. You will be able to bet on one of the teams or a draw. Live mode gives you the chance to get the most out of the game and feel a part of it, it also gives you the opportunity to bet in real time on the tournament.

Virtual Sports

In addition to the standard option of betting on sports, the platform Happistar, also offers its users to bet on Virtual Sports. Virtual Sports is an imitation of a real sporting event taking place in reality in computer graphics. All odds in this direction are fixed and the winner is selected by a random number generator. Therefore, this is a great chance to test your luck. On the Happistar platform you can find the following types of entertainment in the Virtual Sports section:

V-Football;

V-Basketball;

V-Tennis;

V-League and others!

Join Happistar and don't miss the opportunity to test your luck by betting on Virtual Sports!

Popular Betting Options at Happistar

There are many options in the Happistar platform range that allow you to use the platform with great comfort. When analyzing the platform, we found several of these options and described them briefly. Study the information below carefully to be able to take advantage of each of them.

Live Betting

This option invites you to bet in real time on a tournament or match. You can also bet during the game, watching the outcome of the game. Each sport discipline that has this mode is marked at the top with a red "live" inscription. This mode will give you the opportunity to feel the realism of the game and get even more pleasure from the process, because this direction will add even more excitement to the game.

Line (Prematch)

A classic option that gives you the opportunity to bet only before the start of a sporting event. After the start of the match, you cannot change your bet or make it during the match. Prematch bets are valid for almost all sports presented on the platform. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of winnings.

Types of Bets

The Happistar team strives to fully meet the needs of its users and provide them with the most comfortable user experience. Therefore, on the platform you will be able to make bets of several types. This will give you the opportunity to make more profitable bets and find a suitable option for yourself. Below we will briefly talk about each of the types of bets presented on the platform Happistar.

Single

This type of betting is a classic for the Sports section. You will be able to bet on a particular sport discipline, with predetermined odds. You will be able to bet on a victory of one of the teams or a draw. Remember that the higher the odds offered, the bigger your final winnings.

Combo

This type of betting allows you to bet on several independent of each other the outcome of a particular game. All odds are multiplied with each other and in case of winning you get the biggest amount of money.

System (Express)

This type of betting makes it possible to bet on a wide variety of matches. It is also one of the most profitable options. The advantage is that all odds are summed up, and if you win at least one outcome, you get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

Betting on the Happistar platform is quick and, most importantly, easy. You need to be of legal age and a registered user. We have prepared a special step-by-step instruction to help you do everything correctly and save time:

Access to the official website. Go to the direct link leading to the bookmaker's website; Login. Enter the username and password you thought up earlier; Refill your account. Make a deposit of at least INR 300; Make a bet. Go to sports betting, choose the sport, check the variants, choose the outcome and confirm the bet.

Successful! Now you know how to activate your bonus on the Happistar platform, which means you can join the platform now and start betting!

Betting Odds

The Happistar team offers its users only favorable odds and nice bonuses. On the platform you will find a huge variety of sports markets, large-scale events with the most favorable odds offers. The main thing to remember is that the higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Happistar Live Streaming

This option gives you the opportunity to follow the game via a high quality online broadcast. You will be able to bet more correctly, because you will follow the game in real time. Also, this feature gives you the opportunity to feel even more excitement and get realistic emotions.

Happistar Casino

For users who are bored with the usual sports betting, the Happistar platform offers to go to a separate section of the Casino. Casino has a huge number of options for entertainment for all tastes, so you will never get bored here. You will also be pleasantly surprised by the LIVE mode, it gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer, which will bring you maximum enjoyment from such a realistic game.

Popular Happistar Games

The assortment of the section Casinos on the platform Happistar includes a wide variety of games for all tastes. All games are supported by the best providers, so they are of high quality and provide a comfortable gaming experience. Below we will tell you about the most popular games according to Indian users on the Happistar platform.

Slots

In the casino section you will find a wide range of slots, it's a great alternative if you're bored with betting and want variety. You are sure to find something for yourself. Every slot has a unique scenario and leaves incredible emotions. The most popular Slots on the Happistar platform at the moment are the following:

Super Fast;

Super Lucky;

Sweet Bonanza;

Ultra Wheel and others!

Poker

Poker is one of the most popular forms of entertainment among Indian players. The scenario of the game develops as follows: a certain number of players play at one table, the winner is the one who collects the strongest combination of cards. Also in this direction is the possibility of playing with a real dealer, which allows you to feel the realism of the game. On the platform Happistar are the following variants of the game of Poker:

Jackpot Poker;

Three Card Poker;

Joker Poker;

Hold’em Poker and much more!

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a type of bookmaker's entertainment, which is a spinning wheel with 36 sectors of red and black and 37 sectors of green (zero). This type of game is the most gambling to the section Casino. Players are given the opportunity to bet on any outcome, number or color. Popular types of roulette in India are the following:

Roulette Lightning;

Roulette VIP;

European Roulette;

French Roulette and much more!

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the popular games among Indian users. This game attracts users by its simplicity, because the goal of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards with a number close to or equal to 9. The Happistar platform also offers several options for playing baccarat:

Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Zero Commission;

Baccarat Cricket and much more!

Blackjack

Blackjack is the most popular entertainment in the online casino section. The aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. If you manage to collect it first, you win. The platform also offers this game in real time with a live dealer. At Happistar, you can play the following blackjack variants:

Blackjack Double European;

Blackjack VIP;

Cashback Blackjack;

Premier Blackjack and others!

Bingo

Bingo is one of the most exciting games! It's a great chance to test your luck, because the outcome of the game depends on a random number generator. Each player draws a certain universal number, which he must not tell anyone. Then the organizer of the game randomly draws cards with numbers and if the number you drew earlier matches the number drawn by the organizer, you win! You can play the following Bingo variations on the Happistar platform:

Rio Bingo.

Extra Bingo;

Park Bingo and much more!

Results and Statistics

Once you become a registered user, you will have access to your personal account and all of the platform's services. You will be able to go to the "Statistics" section and observe all the outcomes of past matches, all the standings and upcoming events. This will give you the opportunity to analyze the game and better predict the outcome of matches!

Support

The team Happistar cares about each of its users, so the platform has a round the clock support service bookmaker. You can contact a highly skilled specialist at any time and get an immediate response. Usually, the answer comes within 10 minutes. On the platform Happistar you poured the following ways of contacting the support service:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@happistar.com Online Chat The opportunity to write personally to the administrator and get an answer to your question, the icon is in the lower left corner when you log on to the platform. Telegram @Happistar_bot

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion of the review, we can confidently say that the Haspitar platform fully meets all the characteristics and ensures smooth operation. You will be able to play games enjoying the comfort as well as to bet on big sporting events. We confidently give the Happistar platform the Sportscafe badge, which means that it is fully proven to be safe and legal to use!

The Most Common Questions about the Happistar Bookmakert

In order to provide you with all the information about the Happistar platform, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and given detailed answers to them. Study carefully and you won't have any questions for sure!

Is Happistar a Safe Sportsbook?

Yes, of course. The Happistar platform incorporates the latest security technology such as SSL encryption and more. So you don't have to worry about your security when you use a Sportsbook.

Is Happistar Legal in India?

Yes, the Happistar platform is legal. It operates openly, cleanly and safely. This is confirmed by the fact that the platform has an official Curacao license (license No. 8048/JAZ). So you don't have to worry about its legality when using Happistar.