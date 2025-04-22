All services provided by Bons Bet are provided online, which is not contrary to the laws of India. You can bet on sports both in real time and online. Gambling lovers can enjoy the online casino section where they can take part in games from the best gaming providers. Each new player will be able to receive a bonus of up to 5,000 INR. For more details, read our review to the end.

Bons Bet Overview

The Bons Bet began its history in 2019. Bons Bet has already gained the necessary experience to provide a quality level of service. Our review will introduce you to the main features and options for Indian players. The company attracts at least a generous welcome bonus that can be used for betting on IPL, T20 World Cup, Champions League, and other international championships. For the convenience of Indian players, the platform provides convenient payment methods such as UPI; PayUMoney; Mastercard; VISA, and others. Each of the provided methods is suitable for withdrawals and deposits using Indian rupees. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india.

Quick Facts about Bons Bet

Game types Sports betting: Tennis; Basketball; Volleyball; Cricket; Golf and so on. eSports betting: Dota2; Counter-Strike; League of Legends; StarCraft; Overwatch and so on. Virtual Sports: eBaseball; eTennis; eFighting and more. Live Dealers: Boom City; MegaWheel; Blackjack; Roulette and so on.Casinos: Slots; Bons Mine; Book of Bons; Tropical Tiki; Cash Truck and so on. Table games: Poker; Teen Patti; Dream Catcher; Baccarat; and so on. Founder NestlingCorn Limited Founded Year 2019 Headquarters Chytron, 30, 2nd Floor, Flat/Office A22, 1075, Nicosia, Cyprus, License Curacao gaming license 8048/JAZ 2019-055 Welcome bonus +200% up to INR 5,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Skrill; Visa; MasterCard; AstroPay; ecoPayz; Cryptocurrencies and so on. Hindi language Yes

Bons Bet Score

Bons Bet provides all the necessary services for players in India. We have reviewed the main features of the platform and can clearly show you in the table the main advantages and disadvantages we have been able to discover.

Advantages Disadvantages Hindi language support Withdrawals are slower than deposits Deposit facility in Indian rupees Long sign up process Wide selection of over 35 sports disciplines. No customer care number Generous welcome bonus Unique range of online casino games from top providers Intuitive platform interface

Screenshots of Bons Bet

Bons Bet's website has a clear and pleasant design. It uses predominantly dark colors with white text. Each section and text is accompanied by 16-bit pictures, like in old console games. All in all, a very interesting site with a pleasant interface and easy navigation.

Video Review

To start playing for real money, you will need to create an account on the Bons Bet website. To make the registration process easier for you, our team has prepared a short video for you with detailed information. Enjoy watching it!

Bons Bet for Android and iOS

For the convenience of all players, Bons Bet has a mobile app that works with Android phones. You will be able to use the full range of online services offered using your mobile phone, which will take your game to a whole new level. For IOS phone users the Bons Bet app is still under development. We will update the availability of the iOS Bons Bet app as soon as it becomes available.

For Android

To get the Bons Bet app on your gadget you need to take a few minutes of your time and carefully follow our step-by-step guide to install the app on Android:

Free up space. To properly install the Bons Bet app, you need to free up enough space to download the app. The installation apk file is smaller than the final app. We recommend that you free up at least 10% of the maximum available space, for the app to run correctly; Internet connection. You will need a reliable internet connection of 3G, 4G, 5G. If you do not have such a connection, connect to a wifi network or postpone the installation process; Changing settings. You will need to go into your phone's settings and allow it to download files from an unknown source; Downloading. Go to the official website using your mobile browser. You'll automatically be prompted to download the app for your phone. You can use our link to save time; Installing. The Apk file Bons Bet will be downloaded to your device. You will need to locate the recently downloaded file and run the installation yourself; Launching the Bons Bet app. A shortcut to the app will appear on the desktop of your device. All you have to do to launch the app is to tap on it once.Once the app has launched, you will need to create or sign in to an existing account. If you have created an account on the website, don't worry: all your details will be synchronized and displayed in your profile on your mobile phone.

For iOS

As previously mentioned, the app for iOS phones is still under development. For the time being, you can use the mobile web version of the website. As soon as the app is available, you will be able to download it as soon as possible using our instructions:

Advice. Make sure you have free space on your phone and connect to a reliable internet source; Visit the official site. Use the Safari browser to go to Bons Bet's official website; Download and install. Go to the Applications section and select the required operating system. The download and installation process on IOS will start automatically. You can use our link to quickly start the download; Launch the app. A shortcut will appear on your desktop to launch the app, just tap on it once. You can start using the app right away! Once the app is launched you have unlimited access to Bons Bet online services.

Bons Bet Mobile Website

For all users who don't want to install any app on their smartphone, Bons Bet offers a mobile version of its website. The website is fully optimized and easily adapts to devices of any diagonal. The main advantage is that you do not need to download any app to use all of Bons Bet's services through your phone. As the mobile site has the same functionality as the website, you can use the following services:

Register your account;

Run identity checks;

Deposit your account;

Place sports bets;

Play online casino;

Withdraw funds;

Contact support and much more.

Using the mobile version of the Bons Bet website, you will have the same mobility as app users. The only annoyance of using it will be the constant internet traffic, in the app, it is much lower. If you have unlimited internet, this won't be a problem for you.

Bons Bet for PC

To make sports betting simple from your computer, Bons Bet is actively developing an app. The company claims that you will get a unique app that will open up your access to the world of sports betting and online casinos with a whole new level of service. The app will work with both iMAC and Windows operating systems. You can purchase the app for free by going to Bons Bet's official website or using our link.

Registration

To start playing for real money, you must complete the registration process on Bons Bet's official website or use the mobile app. Only users of legal age are allowed to play on the platform. If you are of legal age, you can start the Bons Bet registration process by following our guidelines:

Visit Bons Bet. Go to Bons Bet's official website and click on the "Sign Up" button. Fill in your account details. A new window will appear, where you will need to enter your email and password for your account. Confirm your details and go to the next step. Fill in your data. Now you have to fill in your data: First name, Last name, Date of birth, Gender, and Username. Go to the next step. Fill in your residence data. You have to fill in your residence details. You have to write your country, and your city, choose your currency and use a promotion code. Confirmation and Familiarization. Read the terms and conditions of Bons Bet and the privacy policy. Give your consent that you are an adult player and do not object to the verification of the data you provide. Completing the registration. When you have completed all the steps, check your details and complete the registration process. Congratulations, you now have an account on the Bons Bet platform. To gain full access to the platform you will need to confirm your identity by sending the necessary photos to the security team.

Welcome Bonus

Bons Bet has developed a special Bons Bet bonus offer for all its new players. You will be able to get a welcome bonus to play at the online casino or for betting on sports. It is worth noting that the company bonus is valid for the first five deposits. Below we will tell you in more detail about each type of bonus.

Sports Bonus

For sports betting, you will be able to take advantage of the Bons Bet welcome bonus up to 200% up to INR 5000. Depending on the amount of your deposit, the bonus amount may vary. The Welcome Pack includes bonuses for the first five deposits The money is credited to your account instantly upon completion of the transaction. You can use the day to bet on popular sports in international or local championships. In the table below you will find details of each deposit.

Completed deposits Bonus amount in percentage points Required deposit amount Maximum amount of bonus 1st deposit 200% deposit from INR 1,500 to INR 3,900 INR 5,000 1st deposit 150% deposit from INR 4,000 to INR 39,000 INR 24,000 1st deposit 100% deposit over INR 40,000 INR 160,000 2nd deposit 100% deposit over INR 3,100 INR 24,000 3rd deposit 50% deposit over INR 4,000 INR 32,000 4th deposit 50% deposit over INR 4,000 INR 40,000 5th deposit 25% deposit over 4,000 INR 60,000

Casino Bonus

Gambling enthusiasts can take advantage of Bons Bet's generous welcome bonus of +200% up to INR 5,000 to play at the online casino. As soon as you make your first deposit, you will automatically be credited with the bonus funds. In addition to the generous reward, you will be awarded 20 free spins to play slots for 10 days. Based on simple maths, you will be awarded 200 free spins to play the slots and have a positive experience. You will find an overview of the deposit features in the table below.

Completed deposits Bonus amount in percentage points Required deposit amount Maximum amount of bonus 1st deposit 200% deposit from INR 1,500 to INR 3,900 INR 5,000 1st deposit 150% deposit from INR 4,000 to INR 39,000 INR 24,000 1st deposit 100% deposit over INR 40,000 INR 160,000 2nd deposit 100% deposit over INR 3,100 INR 24,000 3rd deposit 50% deposit over INR 4,000 INR 32,000 4th deposit 50% deposit over INR 4,000 INR 40,000 5th deposit 25% deposit over 4,000 INR 60,000

Live Reward with Evolution

For gambling enthusiasts and those who love to play a variety of games, Bons Bet Casino has partnered with Evolution Gaming to present a Live Reward with Evolution promotion. The promotion is aimed at rewarding active players with a variety of rewards. In order to receive the prizes and bonuses, you have to play a certain game on a certain day of the week. We have listed the games in the table below.

Day of the week Necessary game Monday Blackjack Of Hearts; 40x Money Wheel Tuesday Royal Pair; Crazy Bonus Wednesday Lucky 8 Pair; Mission Blackjack Thursday Flush Of Hearts; 777 Jackpot Friday Roulette Happy hour (Lucky 7); Baccarat Weekend Race

Login

Once you have created an account on the Bons Bet platform, you can log in at any time to play online casino games or bet on sports. Follow the instructions to log into your account:

Visit Bons Bet. You will need to go to Bons Bet's official website; Login to the site. Click the login button; Account Details. You need to fill in your e-mail address and password to log into your account; Confirm your login. Log in to your account by clicking the confirm button.Do not use automatic registration of your account details to prevent them from being inadvertently shared with third parties.

Verification

The verification procedure at Bons Bet is a prerequisite for cooperation. This procedure is aimed at increasing the safety of the Bons Bet community. Through verification, the security team can weed out underage, unscrupulous players, cheaters, professional players, etc. To be verified, you need to send Bons Bet's security team photos of the following documents: Passport, driving license, utility bill, and bank statement. Security may ask for additional photos to confirm your identity. You need to go through the Bons Bet verification process:

Go to the official website; Login to your account; Go to your profile; Go to verification; Upload your details for each of the above items; Wait for confirmation.

Your details will be verified by Bons Bet's security team as soon as possible. Once they verify your details, you will receive an email notification and you can start playing for real money immediately. Please note, however, that the security team may ask you to confirm your identity when you make a withdrawal.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Bons Bet is a betting company fully geared toward the Indian market. Especially for Indian players, the company has added the most convenient and popular payment methods. You can use them both for Bons Bet deposits and withdrawals. Each payment method supports the Indian rupee, which of course makes the platform convenient for players from India. You won't have to spend money on currency conversions. The following payment systems are available for all Bons Bet players:

Visa;

MasterCard;

Skrill;

Neteller;

EcoPayz;

Much better;

AstroPay;

eZeeWallet;

Cryptocurrency (Ethereum; Bitcoin; Litecoin; Ripple; USDT; Cardano; BinanceCoin; USDC).

All deposit transactions are instant. Withdrawals by Bons Bet take a little longer. Such duration is due to the careful check of each withdrawal operation. All actions are aimed at increasing the safety of Bons Bet players. The minimum withdrawal amount is INR 500.

Cashback (VIP)

There is a VIP loyalty program for all Bons Bet players. You will be able to receive various bonuses. We will now take a look at one of the main ways to reward players, and that is with cashback. Depending on the section you play in, you will be able to get different cashback rates. In the casino section, it is 10%-20%, in the live dealer section 5%-10%, and in the sports betting section 5%-12.5%. The more you play in the respective sections, the higher your level and therefore the higher your bonus. You will have to confirm your level every month. Both real money and bonus funds are included in the calculation program.

Official Website

Bons Bet does its best to provide a safe and, most importantly, legal service. There is no law regulating online betting in India. All Bons Bet services are offered exclusively online on an independent betting site. Hence, all Bons Bet services are regulated by Indian law. There are a few more reasons why you can trust Bons Bet:

Curacao gaming license 8048/JAZ 2019-055;

Protection of players' data with SSL encryption;

Compliance with the rules of fair play;

Compliance with the privacy policy;

Use only licensed software;

Careful verification of users and much more.

Based on the above points, it is safe to say that Bons Bet is a safe and legal company for players in India. Trusting your funds and information to the company gives you peace of mind.

Bons Bet Sportsbook

Sports betting fans will find a wide range of sports on the Bons Bet portal. There are over 30 sports to choose from at different times of the year. You will be able to bet on both international and local championships held in India. You will be able to see a wide range of betting options in each discipline. With such a wide selection, you will be able to find great and lucrative odds to bet on. Below we take a closer look at the most popular sports at Bons Bet.

Cricket

For Indian players, Bons Bet offers the widest selection of cricket championships to bet on. You will be able to find many betting options with the best offer in the Indian market. You will find the following championships:

T20 World Cup;

Indian Premier League;

Test Series;

County Championship;

Premier League SRL;

Caribbean Premier League SRL;

Pakistan Super League SRL;

Big Bash League SRL;

ECS Italy Super Series and many more.

Most matches are available live, so you can place your bets without taking your eyes off the screen.

Football

Bons Bet gives you access to the biggest events in the world of football with the option to watch the matches live in high definition. The following championships are available:

Brasileiro Serie A (Brazil);

UEFA Champions League;

Allsvenskan (Sweden);

Super League (Denmark);

First Division (Norway);

League Cup (Wells) etc.

For every game event, you can find statistics. Thanks to this free feature you will be able to place more accurate bets.

Tennis

The most spectacular individual sport is available in a wide range on the Bons Bet platform. You can watch the most exciting battles on different courts at the same time. Competitions available to you include:

ITF Men Circuit;

Grand Slam;

Davis Cup;

ATP World Tour;

US Open;

Rolex Paris Masters;

ITF Pro Circuit and many more.

In the tennis section, you will always find a wide range of events in terms of skill levels. You can enjoy watching the game together with Bons Bet.

Baseball

At Bons Bet, baseball fans can watch a wide variety of baseball tournaments in the world's strongest championships. The following championships will be available to you:

Professional Baseball (Japan);

KBO League (Republic of Korea);

Mexican League (Mexico);

Chinese Taipei (CPBL);

MLB (USA).

In each league, you will find an assortment of teams and find favorites. The most colorful championship will be the MLB.

Table Tennis

Table tennis, or ping pong as it is known in its home country, is available at Bons Bet for all fans of this exciting sport. A variety of match results with the best conditions will be available for you. You will be able to watch the following championships:

Challenger Series;

TT Cup;

Liga Pro (Russia);

Ukraine Win Cup;

TT Elite Series and many more.

With a huge selection of betting options, you'll be able to bet at high odds. It's worth noting that table tennis rarely has favorites, so you'll find overpriced odds on the outcomes here.

Boxing

At Bons Bet you can watch the best boxers from all over the world sparring. Boxing is one of the oldest martial arts. It is worth noting that boxing is included in the Olympic Games. You can bet on fights of interest in real-time from the comfort of your own home.

UFC

The popular martial arts trend is provided by Bons Bet. You can watch bouts in a variety of weight classes, from the lightest to the heaviest. Both men's and women's bouts are presented. It is worth noting that the UFC is known for its brutality and impressive fights, with fighters being paid big money, making them fight as if they were fighting for the last time. You can find the following fights:

UFC 277;

UFC 278;

UFC Fight Night;

UFC 280 and many more.

These fights have gained popularity thanks to UFC ambassador Conor McGregor. He is a bright personality who has attracted many investors and fans to the UFC.

eSports

eSports are gaining popularity all over the world, and Bons Bet could not ignore it. A variety of tournaments draw stadiums of fans. You can join this atmosphere with Bons Bet and watch games such as:

Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and more.

In eSports matches, it is very difficult to pick favorites because the outcome of the game will depend on one wrong decision. That's why you'll find great odds here. If you know the game, you can increase your capital.

Dota 2

It is a multiplayer team-based MOBA game. The game is developed by Valve and is an extension of Dota. The game is played by 10 players at a time, 5 from each team. Players must choose their desired avatar heroes. The aim of the game is very simple you need to pump your hero by killing enemy units and destroying the enemy's main structure. Championships available for betting include:

Winline Dota 2 Champions League;

Riyadh Master;

DPC SA;

PGL Dota 2 Major;

ESL ONE;

The International and many more.

The gaming industry has become so popular that various championships can offer prize pools of over $1,000,000. The best part is that anyone can become a cyber athlete, and that is what makes the cyber sport so attractive.

League of Legend

This game is also a team game in the MOBA genre. The game is the counterpart of the PC team game Dota 2. The game has similar objectives for players, the differences in the game are in the mechanics and the way the objectives are achieved. The game is also very popular amongst players. You can find the following tournaments to determine the best LoL teams:

TLC Summer;

LEC Summer;

Prime League Summer;

LLA Closing;

LCS Summer;

LCO Split 2;

CBLOL 2023 Split 2 and many more.

You can find current competitions on Bons Bet by going to the eSports section.

CS:GO

The highly acclaimed and one of the first eSports games, CS:GO, is available to everyone on Bons Bet. You'll be able to watch the best teams battle it out. As before, players are divided into two teams: terrorists and special forces. After a few rounds, the winner is decided. Whoever wins the most rounds wins the game. You will be able to watch the championships such as:

Elite Series;

EGL Premier;

WePlay Academic League;

Game Show Arena and many others.

You can follow your favorite team with ease and keep up to date with the latest developments.

StarCraft 2

The game is a real-time strategy game. The game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Battles in the game take place between three races, the Terrans, the Protoss, and the Zerg. The game is one of the leading disciplines in the RTS genre. With Bons Bet you get to watch the championships like:

World Team League;

ESL Open;

DH SC2 Masters;

Sunrise Cup;

OlimoLeague Invitational and many more.

With Bons Bet you get access to the most important events in the world of StarCraft 2 at the best odds.

Virtual Sports

Bons Bet provides a varied range of services and is constantly striving to improve and increase it. For example, you will be able to bet on various virtual sporting events. You will have access to the same betting options as for real sporting events. The difference will be that the odds in virtual sports will be higher. You will be able to bet on virtual sports such as:

eBaseball;

eTennis;

eFighting;

eCricet;

FIFA.

You can easily find Virtual Sports on the official Bons Bet website by selecting 'Sports' and using the search box to quickly find the sport of your choice.

Popular Betting Options at Bons Bet

For sports betting enthusiasts, Bons Bet offers a wide range of modes and betting options. Bons Bet's clear and straightforward menu makes it easy to select your options and place your bets. Regardless of your choice, you will be able to know at a glance the approximate amount of your winnings. Read on to find out more about the full range of betting options available.

Live Betting

On the Bons Bet platform, you will be able to bet on events that have already started. It is worth noting that you will be able to place such a bet while the game event is being broadcast. These games use dynamic odds that change according to the events in the game.

Line (Prematch)

This section on Bons Bet allows players from India to bet on events that are about to start. The 'Line' section is usually published 12 hours before the event starts. This allows you to place your bet long before the event starts and go about your business. All live events published on Bons Bet are first posted in the 'Line' section and then moved to the 'Live' section when they begin.

Types of Bets

For a mutually beneficial relationship on the Bons Bet platform, you will be able to observe a selection of betting types. This choice will allow you to place bets with the best possible terms and conditions. This approach will allow every player to multiply their capital in the shortest possible time.

Single

From the name, it can be deduced that the bet is on only one selected outcome. This type of bet is the least risky for new players.

Combo

This is a bet on an unlimited number of events that are independent of each other. To win in a Combo bet, all outcomes in the bet must be winnable. It is worth noting that Bons Bet offers Combo bet fans extra odds. The more events you add to the bet, the higher the odds.

System (Express)

This type of bet is a combination of multiple parlays. The betting amount is split equally between the jacks. For example, System 3/4. The second number is the number of outcomes in the system, the first number is the number of events in each express.

How to Place a Bet?

The Bons Bet platform offers a straightforward interface for players in India. Thanks to these terms and conditions, every player can easily bet on the sport of his interest. Our team has prepared clear and simple instructions for you:

1 Registration First of all, you need to go through the registration and identity verification process. Go to website 2 Login to the site After registering, verify your account and log in the way you want. 3 Deposit To start playing, you need to deposit your account by any convenient payment method. 4 Selecting a sports discipline You need to go to the "Sports" section, where you will be offered the whole range of disciplines. 5 Match selection Now you need to choose the match or fight you are interested in. 6 Select a bet Go to the match you are interested in, you will see a list of predictions. 7 Bet size On the right-hand side of the screen, you will see a list of bets where you can select your bet type and enter the amount you want to wager. 8 Confirm your bet Check the information you have entered and confirm your bet.When your bet is accepted, you will just have to wait for the event to end. You can go about your business as you will be notified when the event is over. It is worth noting that every player can buy back his bet from Bons Bet. The redemption conditions are calculated individually for each bet. Make your bet

Betting Odds

Each game event and each outcome has individual odds. The odds directly affect your winnings. The higher the odds in your bet, the higher your winnings. Don't forget that higher odds carry a higher risk. With Bons Bet you can create different odds combinations so you can multiply your capital in the shortest possible time. The more bets you place, the more likely you are to win.

Bons Bet Live Streaming

Live streaming is available for Bons Bet players. Broadcasts are available for both sports and online casinos. You can follow your favorite team via the Bons Bet platform and place your bets without any distractions. Near the streaming service, you will find stats on game events, which, combined with the live stream, will allow you to make winning predictions. Live streaming is also used for live dealer games. You'll be able to watch the dealer's actions from different angles, which will certainly add to the realism. The cameras support HD mode, which guarantees a high-quality picture.

Bons Bet Casino

For gambling enthusiasts, the Bons Bet casino offers a wide range of games from some of the best providers in the gaming industry. These include Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Elk Studios, Yggdrasil, QuickSpin, and others. The presence of such providers guarantees the availability of quality graphics. You will be able to enjoy the graphics elements by using the full-screen mode. The variety of bonus programs makes playing at Bons Bet online casino even more rewarding. You can participate in games using artificial intelligence or with a live dealer. The live dealer features allow you to experience a more realistic online casino experience. Read on to find out more about the main trends at Bons Bet online casino.

Popular Bons Bet Games

The quality of the interface makes it easy to navigate Bons Bet online casino and find the games that interest you. Let's take a look at the main games featured here:

Slots

It's hard to imagine an online casino without slots. Bons Bet offers a wide range of slot machines with generous jackpots. The following games are available at Bons Bet online casino:

Big Bass Bonanza;

Book of Bons;

Gates of Olympus;

Fat Banker;

Moon Princess;

Dinopolis;

Sevens&Fruits and many others.

Games such as slots will help you have an unforgettable experience and promote your relaxation.

Poker

One of the most popular card games is available in different variations on the Bons Bet platform. You can compete against different players at different tables or take part in tournaments. Some of the games you can find here include:

Caribbean Poker;

Joker Poker;

Hold'em Poker;

Triple Edge Poker;

Trey poker and many more.

With such a selection, every poker lover can find a table to their liking and enjoy playing at Bons Bet online casino.

Baccarat

Another popular card game baccarat is available on the Bons Bet platform in a variety of variations. The game aims to get a combination of cards with a score closer to 9 points. You can find a wide range of baccarat games with a live dealer on the platform. Live dealer games are managed by a specially trained person. You can choose your dealer and have a good time at his table.

Blackjack

This card game is very similar to baccarat. The game aims to score points with a combination of cards as close to 21 points as possible. The winner is the player with the highest number of points closest to this number. The difference between the two games is that in Blackjack, the loser is the player who exceeds this number. Most of the blackjack games at Bons Bet are played with a live dealer. This feature will allow you to immerse yourself in the game.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a wonderful game that allows you to relax and have a great time. At Bons Bet you can find a wide range of this game. The idea of the game is very simple. In front of the players, there is a table with lots of numbers having black, red, and green colors. The player has to choose the right number or simply specify the color they want. Once the bet is made, the ball is launched into the roulette wheel, if the ball hits your number or color, you win.

Jackpot Games

At Bons Bet, jackpot games are particularly popular with players. This is because with small bets you can win big prizes. On the Bons Bet platform, you will find games such as:

Cash Volt;

Age of the Gods,

Rainbow Jackpots;

Grand Spin;

Reel Keeper and many more.

To take part in the jackpot draw, you need to fund your account and only play games from the Jackpot section.

Bingo

Bons Bet hasn't hurt bingo lovers either. There's a wide variety of bingo games to choose from. As a reminder, the essence of bingo is the random selection of numbers, and players fill in the numbers on their cards. The player who closes all the numbers first wins. At Bons Bet you will find the following games:

Banana Bingo;

Bingo Bruxaria,

Bingo Hortinha;

Circus Bingo;

Bingo Igloo;

Bingo Pirata and many others.

Each game has its special graphics and will allow you to get only positive emotions from your time spent.

TV Games

On the Bons Bet platform, you can take part in TV games. Each game in this section has its own rules. To enable you to play, familiarise yourself with them first. TV Games are a special genre of online casino where the host interacts with the players. All the action takes place in real-time, and you can watch the live dealer's actions. The following games are available at Bons Bet online casino:

Dream Catcher;

Boom City;

Monopoly;

Crazy Time;

Mega Ball;

Mega Wheel and others.

The category of these games does not have a specific game strategy, which is why there are impressive prizes to be found here. Every Bons Bet player can relax and get new emotions here.

Results and Statistics

Sports betting fans on the Bons Bet platform can take advantage of the free event statistics feature. You can find it easily by going directly to the event you are interested in and selecting the "Statistics" tab. In the window that opens you will be able to find information such as:

The total number of meetings between the opponents;

Results of the last meetings;

Team/player position in the table;

Line-up;

The number of actions taken in the game and so on.

Thanks to such high-quality statistics, you will be able to make more accurate predictions with Bons Bet. It is worth mentioning that the stats are updated almost instantly.

Support

Despite the simple functionality and interface of the Bons Bet platform, the average player may have everyday questions of various kinds. There is online customer support specifically for such issues. You can ask for expert help at any time, and you will soon receive an answer in a language you understand. Usually, an answer is provided within 15 minutes. In the table below you can find the ways of contacting the support team.

Type of contact Contact For which questions e-mail support@Bons.com For complicated issues, where screenshots and documents need to be sent. online chat available on the official website For simple questions that do not require a lengthy investigation.

SportsCafe Verdict

After thorough testing of the Bons Bet platform, we can conclude that the platform is excellent for betting with players from India. Our team is honored to have the only positive final say about Bons Bet's platform. After this thorough testing, Bons Bet is ranked at the top of our sportscafe website.

The Most Common Questions about the Bons Bet

Our team has tried to conduct a thorough review of the Bons Bet platform and provide you with reliable and up-to-date information. If you still have questions after reading the review, feel free to leave your comments and we will try to answer them. Below we provide answers to the most common questions.

Is Bons Bet Legal in India?

Yes, right. Bons Bet is completely legal in India due to Curacao gaming license 8048/JAZ 2019-055. The laws of India do not prohibit online betting services, hence all the company's activities do not violate the laws of India.

Is Bons Bet safe for betting in India?

Yes, absolutely. Bons Bet adheres to the principle of fair play and provides safe and reliable sports betting services. You can rest assured that your funds and data are safe and secure with the company. After a thorough check, Bons Bet is entitled to receive the Sportcafe seal of approval.

Can I create a second account to claim the bonus?

No, if you already have a verified account on the Bons Bet platform, creating a terms second account with similar details is an abuse and a violation of the platform rules. Bons Bet will block your accounts pending further investigation.