Cricbaba Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Cricbaba App: 3.8 ★★★★★ Download APP Cricbaba Cricbaba is one of the most popular apps on the betting market in India. The app is legal and safe to use, the app has an official Curacao license (license number 8048/JAZ). In the review we will provide you with all the necessary information and tell you about all the functionalities of the application. Join the Cricbaba app and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 25,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Cricbaba

Cricbaba App Short Overview of General Points

The Cricbaba app was released to the betting market worldwide, including India in 2022. The app works on two major operating systems, such as Android and iOS. Since the app is presented by a licensed bookmaker it is available for download absolutely free. The range of the app includes a large number of functionalities that provide comfort from the use. With the application you will be able to bet wherever and whenever you want having only access to the Internet. Also, the application is supported by the best software providers and includes more than 33 quality providers, which ensures a smooth and comfortable operation of the application. In the table below we have collected the basic information about the Cricbaba app study carefully:

Current version of application 1.2.0 APK filesize 50.1 MB Installed client size 90 MB Supported operating systems Android and IOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License License Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ) Welcome bonus 100% to INR 25,000 Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Mastercard,Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Jeton, Webmoney and others!

The Cricbaba app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best badminton betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Cricbaba App

In the presented screenshots you can see how the design of the Cricbaba app looks like for Android and iOS devices. The combination of green and white color will not overload your eyes, and provides comfort during prolonged use. Also this color scheme makes the application attractive and one looks fashionable. You can see that all the functionality of the app is arranged in such a way that you can easily find the section or information you need.

Features

When analyzing the Cricbaba app, we were able to find and note its strengths, which undoubtedly distinguish it from other similar offers in the betting services market. We also highlighted some disadvantages. Carefully study the information presented below.

Advantages:

In the Cricbaba app for Android and iOS, we noted the following main advantages:

A large range of betting entertainment;

Different types of bets in a couple of clicks;

Instant registration process;

Live and Line mode;

Wide range of payment systems (Mastercard,Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay);

Support for foreign currencies, including Rupees;

Availability of a Welcome Bonus (100% up to INR 25,000) and others!

Disadvantages:

We also pointed out some minor shortcomings of the Cricbaba app, which we immediately reported to the bookmaker and they will be fixed soon:

The large size of the minimum deposit amount;

No hot line of support;

Large size of the APK file.

The Cricbaba App Functionality and Design

Since the Cricbaba app was developed by the best specialists in its assortment you will find many functionalities that provide full comfort of use and satisfy all the emerging needs. We have pointed out a few of these features:

Availability of Live and Line mode for the main sections;

Instant deposit accrual for Indian players;

Large range of entertainment for Online Casino section;

24 Hour Customer Service;

Sending informative notifications about any changes on the platform and much more!

You'll get all of this immediately after downloading the Cricbaba app! You will be able to register and use any service of the platform.

Cricbaba APK Download for Android

The Cricbaba app is available for download for Android devices absolutely free of charge. Therefore, anyone can download the application to their device. We have prepared a special step-by-step instruction, using which you will facilitate the download process and save your time. Follow the instructions to download the Cricbaba app for Android devices.

1 Download Cricbaba App Use the direct download link from your Android device, leading to the official source of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the header of the review and click on "Join the Cricbaba app". Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings on your device, then in the "Security" section you need to give your consent to download and install files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process By following the direct link from the first point, you get to the official site of the bookmaker. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section, select the required type of Android device and start the process of downloading the application. 4 Confirm the File Installation Wait a few minutes. After successfully downloading all the apk files, go to "Downloads" on your device and start the process of installing all the downloaded files. Download the app

Done! Once you have completed all of the above steps, the Cricbaba app icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your Android device.

Cricbaba App for Android

Highly qualified specialists worked on the development of the Cricbaba app for Android, which is why the application provides excellent smooth operation. The app is available for download completely free of charge and its range includes the most popular sports disciplines for betting and a large number of entertainments.

System Requirements

The Cricbaba app requires minimum system specifications for your device, because it is supported by the best software vendors. We have prepared information about the most essential system requirements that your device must have in order for the Cricbaba app to run smoothly. Read the information in the table below carefully:

Android Available Versions Android 6.0 or higher APK File Size, memory space 50.1 MB RAM 4 GB + Processor 1,6 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Before the Cricbaba app was released to the betting market, it was tested on several Android devices. We were able to find up-to-date information and prepare a list of these devices. All of the devices on the list provide high quality and smooth operation of the app. If you have found your device here, you can safely install the application and it will work perfectly:

Samsung A50, A52 or higher, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

Realme X50 Pro;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual;.

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.

If you don't find your device on the list, don't worry. Most likely, it will also work well on your device. To do this, check the minimum system requirements of your Android device, if it matches install the app.

Download Cricbaba App for iOS

The Cricbaba app can also be quickly and easily installed on your iOS device. Devices with this iOS operating system, such as iPads and iPhones, also make the app work smoothly. We have prepared separate instructions on how to download the app for owners of iOS devices. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and do everything right.

1 Go to the Official Site From your IOS go to our pre-prepared link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the header of the review and click on "Join the Cricbaba app". Go to Website 2 Go to Registration Start the registration process by clicking on the green "Registration" button, then fill in all the registration fields with the necessary information. 3 Downloading the Application Once you have access to the platform, go to "Mobile Apps" select your IOS device type and start the application installation process. Wait a couple of minutes.

After successfully installing all the necessary files, the Cricbaba app icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your IOS device.

Cricbaba App for iOS

The Cricbaba app works great on IOS devices. The app includes the entire range of the official page and satisfies to the fullest the needs of customers. With the Cricbaba app, you can not worry about the security and legality of its use, as it is presented by a licensed bookmaker. Here you will be able to make bets at any time convenient for you having only access to the Internet!

System Requirements

The application is developed by highly qualified specialists and supported by the most famous providers, of which there are more than 33, so it requires minimum system requirements from IOS devices. The basic system requirements for IOS devices can be found in the table below:

IOS Available Versions IOS 6.0 or higher APK File Size, memory space 90 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

We have also prepared a list of IOS devices on which the Cricbaba app was also tested before it was released to the betting market. All devices on the list will have the necessary system requirements and will ensure that the app will run smoothly. If you see the name of your device in the list, then it will work on your device without any problems. List of tested IOS devices of the Cricbaba app:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 and newer;

iPad Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc.

If you don't find your device name in the list, don't worry. The app will also work well on any IOS device that meets the minimum system specifications.

How to Install Cricbaba App?

Once you have successfully downloaded the Cricbaba app to your device, you will need to go through the installation process. The installation process is very quick and easy and will only take a couple of minutes. For new users, we have prepared a step-by-step instruction to help you do it right and save time:

Go to "Downloads" from your device and find all the files you downloaded earlier there; Start the process of installing all the apk files; Wait a couple of minutes and the Cricbaba app icon will automatically appear on the screen of your device.

Done! Once you've completed these steps, the Cricbaba app icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen and you can start using the app!

How to Register in Cricbaba App?

In order to start playing and using all the services of the Cricbaba app you must be a registered user. As Cricbaba app is represented by a licensed bookmaker, you must be at least 18 years old to create a personal account. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and complete the registration process correctly in the Cricbaba app:

Access to the official site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join Cricbaba" in the header; Start the registration process. Click the green "Join" button; Fill in your details. Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button.

Done! Immediately after completing all of the above steps, you will receive a notification email to the email address you provided during registration. You will then have access to your personal account and will be able to use any of the services presented in the range, as well as start playing together with Cricbaba!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

One of the main benefits of the Cricbaba app is that for all new Indian users, they offer to activate the Welcome Bonus! The Cricbaba Bonus is available for the two main sections of the platform and gives you the opportunity to take advantage of the app's services on special terms, as well as making more of your winnings. Below we will tell you in detail about each Welcome Bonus option, study carefully.

Sports Bonus

For users who prefer sports betting, there is a welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000! The bonus gives every new Indian user the opportunity to make their deposit amount higher. You will be able to use the services of the app on special conditions. Read all Cricbaba welcome bonus rules carefully:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000;

The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 25,000;

The bonus is only active for registered users;

The wagering amount is 15 times;

Bets must be placed at odds of at least 1.8;

Bonus is available for 30 days after activation.

Now you know the basic rules for using the Cricbaba Welcome Bonus for Sports section, which means that if you follow them, you will definitely not run into any difficulties. Now you can go to download the Cricbaba app for Android and iOS right now and don't miss your chance to activate your welcome bonus!

Casino Bonus

For users who prefer to play casino games, the Cricbaba team has also prepared a welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 25,000! With the bonus, you can make your first deposit amount bigger and therefore your winnings more. Check out all of Cricbaba welcome bonus rules in the Casino section:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 2,000;

The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 25,000;

The bonus is only active for registered users;

The wagering amount is 35 times;

Bonus is available for 14 days after activation.

Done! Now you know about all the best deals in the Cricaba app, which means you can now download the app to your device and choose the bonus option that's right for you!

How to Get a Bonus in the Cricbaba App?

Get a bonus in the Cricbaba app is very quick and easy, all you need to do is download the app to your device and follow the step-by-step instructions:

Log in to the already downloaded Cricaba app on your device; Go through the registration process, filling in all the necessary information; Make your first deposit of at least INR 1,000; Select the section to receive the bonus (Sports Betting or Online Casino); Get your bonus!

Done! Now you can start playing in conjunction with the Cricbaba app, activating your bonus to be able to make more of your winnings!

Payment Methods

Since the Cricbaba app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, its assortment is fully consistent with the official page. All variants of payment systems presented in the Cricbaba app are verified and safe. It is important to know that all the money you made as a deposit will be credited to your account instantly, and the withdrawal takes 1-3 days. Today you can use the following payment system options in the Cricbaba app:

UPI;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Jeton Card;

Webmoney;

Bitcoin;

Instant Bank Transfer;

EcoPayz and others!

Now you know all the payment options available in the Cricbaba app. You can choose any deposit and withdrawal method you like and start earning today with Cricbaba!

How to Update Cricbaba App to the Latest Version?

The Cricbaba app is high-tech, so it can update itself. All you have to do is agree to the update. Use the step-by-step instructions to update the Cricbaba app to the latest version:

After successfully installing the app on your device and when there is an update, you will be sent an information notification; Login to the app and agree to the asthmatic app update feature.

Done! You are now the owner of the latest version of the standalone Cricbaba mobile app for Android and iOS users!

Login

Once you have successfully completed the registration process and become a registered user, you will need to log in to start playing. The login process is very quick and easy, taking only a few minutes of your time. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to sign in to the Cricbaba app:

Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button.

Done! Immediately after completing these steps, you will have access to your personal account and be able to start playing together with the Cricbaba app!

Sports Betting

In the Cricbaba app, you will be able to bet in a separate Sports section, which offers each user the most popular sports disciplines. In the sports betting section you will find more than 35 different sports and even more large-scale markets to bet on. This section works in two main modes Live and Line. Live mode allows you to bet in real time and watch the game via high quality live streaming. The main sports disciplines available in the Cricbaba app:

Cricket;

Baseball;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

Volleyball;

Horse Racing;

Table tennis and others!

Download the Cricbaba app on your device, go to the sports betting section, choose your favorite sport and bet on the biggest events on the betting market!

Cricket App

Cricket is the most popular sport for betting among Indian players. It is this section that is in great demand in India and has the highest odds. In the app you will find a separate page with all the necessary information about the sport. In the Cricbaba app, you will get the opportunity to bet on sports events such as:

Indian Premier League;

T20;

One Day International and others!

Football App

Football is a classic option for sports betting all over the world and India is no exception. This sport has the largest markets to bet on and nice odds. This section supports several options like live betting where you can place your bets in real time. As of today, the Cricbaba app allows you to bet on Football on the following sporting events:

Premier Division;

Super League;

UEFA Champions League;

FIFA World Cup and others!

Tennis App

Another no less popular discipline in the world of sports betting among Indian users is Tennis. The section has a separate page in the app, which contains all the necessary information. This section includes the largest number of different sports competitions and tournaments, also has a separate direction Table Tennis. In the Cricbaba app, you will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

Grand Slam Futures;;

ATP Challengers;

ITF Women;

ITF Men and others!

Basketball App

A less popular sports discipline for betting on sports is also considered Basketball. This sport also supports Live mode, which will give the opportunity to feel the realism of the game. The platform offers the best odds and markets for this sport. All the necessary information you can find on a separate page Basketball. In the Cricbaba app you will be able to bet on sporting events such as:

European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

Recently in the world of sports betting there has started to be such a popular direction as Esports. That is why you will find on the platform such a direction as cyber sports. E-sports is popular all over the world and every confident bettor, at least once, has bet on the cyber discipline. On the Cricbaba platform you will be able to bet on cyber sports disciplines such as:

Dota 2;

League of Legend and much more!

Download the Cricbaba app, register and don't miss your chance to bet on Esports!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Cricbaba team tries to fully meet all the needs of its users, so in addition to the typical sports betting in the app you will find such a section as "Virtual Sports". This gives you the opportunity to bet on any sporting event simulated on your computer. This is a great chance to test your luck as the outcome is decided by a random number generator. The Virtual Sports section of the Cricbaba platform allows you to bet on the following sports:

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more!

Now you know all the information about what sports disciplines you can bet on, join the Cricbaba app, choose the direction you like and bet!

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Cricbaba App?

Betting in the Cricbaba app is very easy, and most importantly, quick. To do this you need to download the application to your device, register and have a positive balance. We are sure that every experienced player will definitely be able to cope with it. And for new users we prepared a special step by step instruction, use it and save your time:

Log in to the app you've already downloaded on your device; Log in. Enter the username and password you made up earlier; Refill your wallet. Go to the "Account" section and replenish it with an amount not less than INR 1,000; Choose a sport. Go to the sports betting section and select Cricket and study the events and odds; Make a bet. After selecting the event, enter the desired amount and confirm your bet!

Done! Now you know how to bet correctly, which means you can now download the Cricbaba app and bet on Cricket!

Available Type of Bets at the App

The Cricbaba team strives to fully meet all the needs of its users and provide them with a full range of services. That's why the range of applications includes not just one, but several types of sports betting. This will help you to diversify your leisure time, as well as to choose the best option for you. In the Cricaba app, you will be able to bet using the following types of bets:

Single. It is considered a classic type and gives the opportunity to bet on a certain outcome with already pre-fixed odds. The higher the odds, the greater the winnings.

Combination. This type of bet gives the opportunity to bet simultaneously on several unrelated sporting events, with all odds multiplied with each other. But if you lose at least one of them, all bets are canceled.

System. This type of bet is one of the most profitable in the Cricaba app, as it allows you to bet simultaneously on several sporting events, but if you lose one or more, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Done! Now you know all the types of bets available in the Cricbaba app. Download the app and choose the type of bet that's right for you!

Betting Options at the App

The range of Cricbaba apps includes a large number of special options, which provide maximum comfort when using it. We have identified a list of the main distinctive options that set the app apart from other competitive offers on the betting market. List of available options in the Cricbaba app:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

The following is a brief introduction to each of the available options in the Cricbaba app. Study the information below carefully to be able to take advantage of each of them!

Live Streaming

This option gives you the opportunity to monitor the game in real time, as well as to make bets during the game. Almost every sport discipline represented in the app has this option.

Push Notifications

This option allows you to receive information notifications on the latest changes on the platform on your device. You'll be the first to know about upcoming matches, best offers, updates and more!

Online Casino Games

A wide variety of entertainment in the Cricbaba app is provided by the Online Casino section. Each game has an individual and exciting scenario. Top up your wallet, go to the Online Casino section and test your luck!

Live Casino

This option gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You'll get incredible excitement from such a realistic game, as well as the opportunity to watch the outcome of the game. Top up your wallet, go to the Live Casino section and have an unforgettable experience.

Live Cricket Betting

You can bet on India's most popular sport, cricket, in real time in Live mode, which will leave you with unforgettable emotions. This will add even more excitement to your bets. Fill your wallet and place a live cricket bet to get a realistic feel for the game!

Esports Betting

This option gives you the ability to bet on the most popular cyber disciplines around the world, including India. This mode supports almost all sports disciplines available in the Cricbaba app. Download the Cricbaba app, top up your wallet and try any entertainment from the Esports section!

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

The Virtual Sports section gives you the opportunity to bet on simulated sports events in computer graphics. This is a great chance to test your luck, because the outcome of the game is decided by a random number generator. Refill your wallet and get a chance to bet on any major sporting event in virtual sports!

Pre-Match Betting

This option gives the opportunity to bet with fixed odds before the start of the match. You can also bet on a certain outcome, for example on a victory of one of the teams or a draw.

Multi-Betting

This option gives a great advantage for bettors, because with this option you can bet on several unrelated events simultaneously and if you lose even one of them you will still get some winnings.

Live Match Statistics

This option provides access to all tournament tables, which allows you to bet more correctly and intelligently, using the basic information about tournaments. This will help you better predict the outcome of the game.

Cricbaba Casino App

In addition to the typical sports betting in the Cricbaba app, you will be able to use a separate section of the Casino. The section is supported by the best providers, which ensures that the games work at a high level. Here you are sure to find something that suits your needs. Also, the section works in two modes Line and Live. Live mode will give you the opportunity to play with a live dealer and get unforgettable emotions from the game!

Entertainment at the Casino App

The Casino section offers a wide variety of entertainment for all tastes. All games have an individual scenario and are not similar to each other. Only the section with Slots has more than a hundred different entertainments. The most popular entertainment in the Cricbaba app is considered to be:

Andar Night;

Teen Patti

Fire Joker;

Book of Dead;

Big Bamboo and others.

Cricbaba Mobile Version (Website version)

For users who don't have the ability to download the Cricbaba app to their device, the team suggests using the Mobile Website. It is accessible from any browser installed on your device and does not require any system specifications from your device. You will have access to all the services available on the official platform with only an Internet connection.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Although the separate Cricbaba app for Android and iOS users is almost similar to the Mobile Website, there is still a difference between them. In the table below, we have briefly compared the two options and highlighted their differences. Study carefully and choose the option that is right for you:

Cricbaba Mobile App Cricbaba Mobile Website Has the ability to send informational notifications No ability to send notifications Needs to be downloaded and installed Available from any browser installed on your device Requires minimal system characteristics from the device Does not need free space and specifications to use Does not require a separate download of graphics Longer process of loading individual platform elements

Download Cricbaba for PC

To date, the Cricbaba team does not have a separate app in the range for PC device users. But you will be able to use the Browser Site, which is accessible from any installed browser on your computer. The Browser Website does not require free space on your PC device, nor does it require any system specifications. Individual elements of the platform may take longer to load, so you will need a stable Internet connection to play comfortably.

Features of Cricbaba App

As we studied how the Cricbaba app works, we also found several distinctive features that provide even more comfort from using the app. We have selected a few major features and briefly described them, studying them carefully to be able to take advantage of each of them.

Notifications

This feature will enable you to be the first to know about any changes on the platform. You'll be the first to know about upcoming matches and tournaments, the hottest and best offers, odds changes and much more!

Live Mode

This feature will give you the opportunity to enjoy a realistic game in the two main sections of the platform. In the sports betting section, you will be able to watch the game in real time, as well as predict the outcome more accurately. And in the casino section, you'll get the chance to play with a live dealer, which will give you an incredible experience.

24-hour Customer Service

A 24-hour customer support service will give you the opportunity to get an immediate answer to any of your questions. You can choose any convenient way of communication, it is very convenient, because you can contact highly qualified specialists at any time!

Security of the App

The Cricbaba team has done a tremendous amount of work in developing the security system in the app. All methods used ensure maximum security and privacy for players. And here are a few proven facts about the security of the Cricbaba app:

License Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ);

Internet security protocol TLS 1.2;

All submitted data is processed in accordance with the Privacy Policy;

Registration with identity management organizations at sites;

Digital storage of submitted data on encrypted hard disks.

Using the Cricbaba app, you can not worry about the safety and security of your personal data, and spend your time in comfort and enjoyment!

Support

The Cricbaba team cares about each of its users, so the app has a 24-hour support service for the bookmaker. In case of any difficulties, you will be able to contact highly qualified specialists and get immediate help. The answer usually takes from 5-10 minutes. In the table below we have listed all the ways of contacting the support service:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@cricbaba.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Instagram @Thecricbaba https://instagram.com/thecricbaba?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Cricbaba App

In conclusion of the review, we would like to point out that the Cricbaba app is fully compliant with all certified standards and provides a full range of services. We confidently give the Cricbaba app the Sportscafe badge, which confirms its legality and safety for use!

The Most Common Questions about the Cricbaba App

If you still have any questions about using the Cricbaba app, check out the information below. Below we have compiled the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers.

Is the Cricbaba App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course. The Cricbaba app is available for download absolutely free, as it is presented by a licensed bookmaker. In the review section "" there are instructions with the official download link, study carefully and install the Cricbaba app absolutely free.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Cricbaba APK?

The Cricbaba app is high-tech and has an auto-update feature. The review section "How to Update Cricbaba App to the Latest Version?" provides step-by-step instructions on how to update the Cricbaba app to the latest version.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you can't install the Cricbaba app on your device, you need to check the source from which you are installing it. It must be official. Also check that your device meets the minimum system specifications. In the review in the section "How to Install Cricbaba App?" you will find a step-by-step instruction where you can check if your actions are correct.