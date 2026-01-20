Jeetwin Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
Jeetwin
App:
Jeetwin
The Jeetwin app has become one of the top choices for Indian gambling enthusiasts seeking a reliable and trustworthy platform for their betting and gaming needs. With a focus on providing a professional and secure experience, the app offers generous bonuses and a wide range of casino games for its users to enjoy. One of the unique features of Jeetwin is that it is a local company, meaning that it caters specifically to Indian customers and offers the ability to transact in Indian rupees. The app is also available in Hindi and other Indian languages. It is licensed and regulated by the Curacao gaming authority. The Jeetwin app is a good option for people who enjoy betting on sports because it provides live sports events from around the globe.
Welcome bonus
20% up to 50,000 INR
Promocode:
No promo
About Jeetwin App
The Jeetwin app is a trusted website for sports news and online entertainment in India. It is well-known for its reliability and is a popular choice for people who enjoy sports. The app is user-friendly and can be easily used on Android devices.
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Jeetwin App
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Jeetwin mobile app features
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Application size
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37.01 Mb
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App version
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v. 96
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Installed application size
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90 Mb
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Supported operating systems
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Android, iOS
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Welcome bonus
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Yes
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Hindi language support
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Yes
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Deposit / Withdrawal methods
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Credit/debit cards, e-wallets and bank transfer
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License
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Curacao
The Jeetwin app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
The Jeetwin app is a versatile platform that grants users access to a variety of global casinos. With the user-friendly Jeetwin mobile app, players can effortlessly engage in online casinos right from the convenience of their own homes. Nonetheless, like any platform, Jeetwin has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.
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Jeetwin App Advantages
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Jeetwin App Disadvantages
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The app is functional on both iOS and Android devices
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The app size is heavy(37 mb)
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There are special offers and welcome bonuses
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The app may lags and does not function properly on some devices
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The Jeetwin app offers lots of different sports events to choose from
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The app may not be functional in all countries.
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Multiple withdrawal and deposit options available
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The Jeetwin app is not available on google play store
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24x7 customer support is available
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The support service does not speak Hindi language
The Jeetwin App Functionality and Design
Similar to the official website, the Jeetwin app has all the essential functions that users need to enjoy their betting experience. The app's designers have taken great care to create a user-friendly interface that even beginners can navigate with ease. The Jeetwin app design is optimized for various mobile devices, including both iOS and Android platforms.
Jeetwin App for Android
Jeetwin, a renowned online betting platform, has introduced a top-notch mobile app for Android users to enjoy a seamless gambling experience. As smartphones continue to improve every year, more and more people are opting to use their mobile devices for all their daily tasks, including betting. Jeetwin's mobile app is designed using the latest technology and software, offering users access to a wide range of betting options and casino games.
System Requirements for Android
The Jeetwin mobile app has been designed to work on most android devices. However, it is essential to take into account the minimum system requirements below to guarantee a seamless and expeditious user experience
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Features
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Recommended value
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Android version
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6.0 or higher
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RAM
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4 Gb+
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Free memory space
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108 Mb or more
Supported Android Devices
The Jeetwin Android App has been tested for smooth operation on several devices by our team. It requires Android software version 6.0 or later and is available for download.
- Samsung Galaxy M41, A12, A20, A30, S20, Note 10, 20, Z Flip 3.
- Google Pixel 3, 5a, 6.
- OnePlus 7, 9.
- Huawei P30, Mate 20.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 8, 9, 10.
- Honor 50.
- ASUS Zenfone 8.
Download Jeetwin APK for Android
Due to the restrictions set by Google Play, the Jeetwin app apk is not available for download from the platform. Instead, users can download the app directly from the official Jeetwin website.
The Jeetwin app for android can be downloaded by following the given steps:
Download Jeetwin APK
Start by visiting the official website of Jeetwin and navigate to the download section. Click on the Android icon to initiate the download of the Jeetwin app APK file.Download APK
Allow Installation from Unknown Sources
Once the file has finished downloading, open it and make sure that the option for "Allow installation from unknown sources" is enabled on your device.
Complete the Download Process
Follow the on-screen instructions and make sure to complete the installation process. It should only take only 2-3 minutes to complete the download process.
Confirm the File Installation
After clicking on "Install," the Jeetwin app will be fully installed on your device.
Start Playing Jeetwin App
You are now ready to enjoy all the exciting casino games and betting options available on the Jeetwin app.Download for Android
Jeetwin App For IOS
JeetWin now has a sports betting app for iOS. The app is even better than their website, with good graphics and everything is easy to find. You can use the app to view bets, make bets, deposit money, and do other things.
System Requirements for iOS
The Jeetwin mobile app has been designed to work on most iOS devices. However, it's essential to consider the following minimum system requirements to ensure a smooth and faster experience:
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Features
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Recommended value
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iOS version
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iOS 8.0 or higher
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RAM
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1 GB +
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Memory Space
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85 Mb+
Supported iOS Devices
The Jeetwin Android App has been tested for smooth operation on several devices by our team. It requires iOS software version 8.0 or later and is available for download.
- Apple iPhone X;
- Apple iPhone SE, SE 2;
- Apple iPhone 11;
- Apple iPhone 12;
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini;
- Other iOS 8+ Devices.
Download Jeetwin App for iOS
Jeetwin is an online casino, so you can't find it on the App Store. If you're in India and want to use the Jeetwin app, just follow the instructions below.
Visit the Jeetwin Website
First, you need to visit the official Jeetwin website using your preferred web browser.Go to Website
Download the Jeetwin App
Once you're on the website, you'll need to download the Jeetwin app to start playing. You can do this by clicking on the app file on the website and following the prompts.
Create an Account
After downloading the Jeetwin app, you'll need to create an account. This involves providing your personal details, choosing your welcome bonus, and making a deposit to activate your account.
Start Playing
Once you've created an account, you can start playing casino games on Jeetwin. Simply go to the casino page and choose the game you want to play.Download for iOS
Download Jeetwin App for Free
To download the Jeetwin app for free, simply search for "Jeetwin apk download", "Jeetwin app download apk",” jeetwin apk download android” or “ Jeetwin download” on your preferred search engine. The app is available for Android devices, so make sure that you have an Android device before downloading the app. You can download the Jeetwin app from the official website or from other trusted sources.
Do I Need to Update Jeetwin App to the Latest Version?
Yes, it is recommended that you update the Jeetwin online app whenever a new update becomes available. Updates often include bug fixes, security improvements, and new features that can enhance your overall gaming experience. To update the Jeetwin app, simply visit the official Jeetwin website to download the latest version of the app.
How to Register in Jeetwin App?
If you're a new user of the Jeetwin app and want to register, the process is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:
- Open the Jeetwin app and click on the green "Register" button.
- Fill in your details such as your email address, mobile phone number, full name, and create a password.
- Select your country and currency.
- Double-check that you have filled in all fields correctly.
- Click the "Create my account" button to complete the Jeetwin registration process.
- You will receive a confirmation email or message, so make sure to check your inbox and follow any further instructions.
- Once your account has been created, you can login and start playing at Jeetwin club through the app.
Login to the Jeetwin App
To log in to your account, follow these simple steps:
- Find the app icon on your device and click on it.
- Enter your username and password.
- Click the "Login" button.
How to Get a Bonus in Jeetwin App?
If you're a new user of the Jeetwin app, you can receive a welcome bonus of up to INR 20,000 on your first deposit. Here's how you can claim your bonus:
- Make your first deposit into your Jeetwin account through the app.
- Once you've made your deposit, go to the "Bonuses" section in the app.
- Claim your welcome offer or deposit bonus from the available options.
- Read the terms and conditions carefully before accepting the bonus.
- Wager the bonus amount at least 20 times within 30 days.
- Enjoy your Jeetwin bonus and use it to play your favourite games on the Jeetwin app.
Welcome Bonus
When you sign up for a new account on Jeetwin, you can take advantage of their welcome bonus, which is available for the first deposit made by the user.
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Type of Welcome Bonus
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Size of Bonus
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Conditions
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Sports betting
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Up to INR 3,000
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Minimum deposit of INR 500
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Casino
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Up to INR 10,000
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Minimum deposit of INR 500
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
Upon receiving the welcome bonus in Jeetwin app, players must complete the wagering requirements before they can withdraw any winnings earned from the bonus. Here are the conditions for wagering:
- The bonus must be wagered a certain number of times, usually 20 times or more.
- Different games contribute different percentages towards the wagering requirements.
- Players must complete the wagering within a certain period, typically within 30 days of receiving the bonus.
- Make sure to read all the terms and conditions carefully before accepting any bonus.
Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App
Apart from the exciting Welcome Bonus, Jeetwin App live also offers various other promotions and bonuses to its customers. Some of them are mentioned below:-
- Extra 2.2% Amount On Every Deposit
- Unlimited Referral Bonus
- Daily Slot Tournaments
- 10% Weekly Sports Cashback
Extra 2.2% Amount On Every Deposit
If you make a deposit using, you can get up to ₹35,000 as a bonus. This means that for every deposit you make, you'll get an additional 2.2% as a bonus, up to a maximum of ₹35,000.
Unlimited Referral Bonus
If you refer a friend to Jeetwin and they sign up using your referral code, you'll earn up to INR 5,000 for each friend you refer. The sum of the bonus depends on the VIP level. The best part is that you can refer as many friends as you want and earn unlimited referral bonuses.
Daily Slot Tournaments
Jeetwin offers daily slot tournaments where you can compete against other players to win exciting rewards. To participate, all you need to do is play the specified slot games during the tournament period and accumulate points. The players with the most points at the end of the tournament win the rewards.
10% Weekly Sports Cashback
Every week you can get bonus 10% up to INR 35,000. To claim money, you just have to make bets on sports. There is no wagering requirements. The bonus is credited every Monday.
How to Bet on Cricket Using Jeetwin App?
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India, and the Jeetwin app offers a convenient platform to place your bets. Here are the steps you need to follow to make a bet on cricket using the Jeetwin app:
- Download and install the Jeetwin app on your mobile device.
- Create an account on the app and log in.
- Navigate to the sports betting section and select cricket.
- Choose the cricket match you want to bet on and select the type of bet you want to make.
- Enter the amount you want to bet and confirm the bet.
Which Cricket Could I Bet on?
Cricket is one of the most popular sports for online betting, and the Jeetwin app offers a wide range of cricket betting options. Here are the different types of cricket you can bet on using the app:
- International cricket matches and tournaments
- Indian Premier League (IPL)
- Local championships and competitions
- Virtual cricket matches
- Live cricket matches and events
- Indian teams and leagues
- International teams and leagues
Other Available Sports for Betting
Jeetwin is a popular app for betting on sports, especially cricket. However, there are many other sports available for betting on the app. The following sports are available for betting:
- Football
- Golf
- Horse racing
- Table tennis
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Rugby
- Esports.
Bet Types at Jeetwin App
Here is the list of different Bet Types at Jeetwin App:
Asian Handicap - This is a popular betting market for Indian players, offering two options for betting. With a positive Asian handicap, you bet on the underdog but still win if they lose by a smaller margin. It is ideal for matches where the team can win by a more comfortable margin.
Over/Under - This bet is based on whether a team will exceed a certain number of indicators, such as goals or points, or not. It is available in various modalities like football, basketball, and others.
Both Teams to Score - This is popular among cricket bettors, where the result doesn't matter as long as both teams score goals.
Betting Options in Jeetwin App
At Jeetwin app, you can enjoy various options for sports and cricket betting, along with casino entertainment features. The app offers bonuses for active use of the sports section, including cricket as a favorite sport among Indian users. You can make real-time bets, watch live broadcasts, and take advantage of your knowledge of the sport.
Here is the list of different features and Batting options in Jeetwin App:
- Live Streamin
- Push Notifications
- Online Casino Games
- Live Casino
- Cash-Out
- Live Cricket Betting
- Esports Betting
- Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
- Pre-Match Betting
- Lucrative Offers
- Multi-Betting
- Live Match Statistics
Live Streaming
The Jeetwin app offers live streaming of various sports events, including cricket, football, basketball, and more. Users can watch the live matches and place bets at the same time.
Push Notifications
Users can enable push notifications on the Jeetwin app to receive real-time updates related to their favourite sports.
Online Casino Games
Jeetwin app provides an extensive selection of online casino games, including slots, table games, and video poker.
Live Casino
Jeetwin app offers a range of casino games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. Users can enjoy a non stop casino experience.
Cash-Out
The cash-out feature on the Jeetwin app allows users to settle their bets before the event's conclusion, giving them more control over their wagers and potentially minimizing losses.
Live Cricket Betting
Users can place bets on live cricket matches in real-time using the Jeetwin app. The app offers a range of betting options and features to enhance the live betting experience.
Esports Betting
Jeetwin app provides users with the opportunity to bet on various esports events.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
Jeetwin app offers virtual betting options, including virtual cricket betting, providing users with a unique and engaging betting experience.
Pre-Match Betting
Users can place bets on pre-match events in various sports, including cricket, football, basketball, and more, using the Jeetwin app.
Lucrative Offers
Jeetwin app provides users with various lucrative offers and promotions, including welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and more, to enhance their betting experience.
Multi-Betting
The multi-betting feature on the Jeetwin app allows users to combine multiple bets into one, increasing the potential payout and enhancing the betting experience.
Live Match Statistics
Users can access live match statistics on the Jeetwin app, providing them with real-time information and insights to inform their bets.
Jeetwin Casino App
JeetWin casino app is a leading provider of live casino games, offering users an immersive and thrilling experience with over 200 live entertainment options. The app also offers live games like poker, baccarat, and dream catcher, allowing players to escape reality and immerse themselves in the world of emotions. Just select a game and start playing your favourite Jeetwin casino.
Follow the steps to download Jeetwin Casino App:
- Visit the official site.
- Allow installation from unknown sources.
- Complete the download process.
- Install the app on your android device.
Casino Games in the Jeetwin App
The Jeetwin app offers a wide range of exciting casino games for users to enjoy. From table games to video slots.
Popular types of casino entertainment at Jeetwin include:
- Live casino games such as poker and blackjack;
- Video slots with various themes and bonus features;
- Roulette, including American, European, and French versions;
- Andar Bahar and Teen Patti, popular Indian card games;
- Sports betting on a variety of events and matches;
- E-sports betting on popular games like Dota 2 and CS:GO.
Jeetwin Mobile Version (Website)
If you prefer not to download the Jeetwin app, you can still enjoy the excitement of mobile betting with the responsive version of the website. The mobile site is optimized for smaller screens, making it easy to navigate and place bets through your device's browser. Whether you use an Android, iOS, or KaiOS device, you'll have access to all the features and functionality of the site without any restrictions.
Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website
The mobile app and desktop website work together. The app is good for betting when you're not at home, while the desktop site looks better on bigger screens. Most people like using the app because it lets them bet from anywhere.
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Jeetwin Mobile App
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Jeetwin Mobile Website
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Need to download the Jeetwin app apk
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No need to download the apk
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Need to download updates
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No updates
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App does not save Gaming history
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Saves Gaming history
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High Power consumption
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Low power consumption
No matter which version you choose, whether it's the app or the website, you can still enjoy the excitement of betting on both.
Payment Methods at the App
Jeetwin app provides secure and convenient payment methods such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. All financial transactions are processed securely using the latest encryption technology.
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Deposit Methods
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Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, etc
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Withdrawal Methods
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Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, etc
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Banking Options
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INR
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Min Deposit
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1000 INR
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Max Deposit
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Depends on payment method
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Withdrawal Time
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1-3 business days
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Fees
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No fees
How to Make a Deposit?
Making a deposit on the Jeetwin app is a simple process that can be completed in a few easy steps. The app accepts several payment methods, including Visa/Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, and UPI.
To make a deposit in the Jeetwin app, follow these steps:
- Log in to your account on the Jeetwin app.
- Click on the "Deposit" button.
- Choose your preferred deposit method.
- Enter the amount you wish to deposit.
- Once the Jeetwin deposit is complete, the funds will be added to your account balance and you can start playing the games.
Customer Support Service on Jeetwin Mobile App
Jeetwin provides 24/7 customer support to its users via its support team. Users can contact the support team through the mobile app or mobile site. There are several ways to get in touch with customer support, including live chat, email, and phone.
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The ways to contact
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Details
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Live Chat
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Available on the app and mobile site
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support@jeetwin.com.
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Telegram Contact
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@jwinrtgsupport, available 24/7
Sports Cafe Final Words About the Jeetwin App
In conclusion, Sports Cafe Jeetwin App reviews that the Jeetwin app is a reliable and secure option for online casino and sports betting. With a valid license from the Government of Curacao, players can trust the app and the protection of their personal and payment information. The app also offers a wide selection of games, deposit and withdrawal methods, responsive customer support, and attractive bonus offers.
The Most Common Questions about the Jeetwin App
The following section contains the answers to the most commonly asked questions about the Jeetwin mobile app.
Is Jeetwin App Legal in India?
Yes, Jeetwin App is a legal and licensed online casino in India. It operates under the jurisdiction of Curacao eGaming.
Is Jeetwin App Safe or Not?
Jeetwin App is safe to use, and the app uses SSL encryption to protect user data. The app is also regularly updated to ensure security vulnerabilities are quickly identified and patched.
How to Download Jeetwin App?
To download Jeetwin App, go to the Jeetwin website and click on the 'Download' button. The app is available for Android and iOS devices.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Jeetwin APK?
The latest version of the Jeetwin APK can be downloaded from the Jeetwin website.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
If the app won't install, ensure your device meets the app's requirements. Clear the cache and data of the App Store, and try reinstalling the app.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No, you can use your existing Jeetwin account to log in and start playing on the mobile app.
I Can't Manage to Install the Jeetwin App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?
If you can't install the Jeetwin app and receive an error message, contact the Jeetwin customer support team for assistance.
What Should I Do If the Jeetwin App Doesn't Work?
If the app isn't working correctly, ensure you have the latest version of the app installed. If the issue persists, try clearing the app's cache and data or contact the Jeetwin support team for further assistance.