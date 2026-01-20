Krikya Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Krikya App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Krikya The Krikya app for Android and iOS is one of the most popular betting apps in India. The application is represented by a licensed bookmaker, as evidenced by the presence of an official license of the Curacao Gambling Commission. Join the Krikya app for Android and iOS and receive a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) using the promo code "KKCAFE"! Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) Promocode: KKCAFE Join Krikya

Krikya App Short Overview of General Points

The Krikya app was developed by a licensed bookmaker and released in 2023. This app works on the two main operating systems Android and iOS, so you will be able to use it from any device without any problems. The functionality of the app includes the latest technology and it is supported by the best software vendors to ensure a smooth experience for customers. The application has a number of functionalities that will make you even more comfortable to use. In the table below we have tried to briefly describe all the basic information about the Krikya app, study it carefully:

Current version of application 1.0.0 APK filesize 30 MB Installed client size 80,2 MB Supported operating systems Android (5.0+) / iOS (11.0+) Cost of loading Free License Curacao Gambling Commission Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) Hindi language support Yes Deposit methods Nagad, Rocket, Bkash, Upay and others!

Now you know the basic information about the Krikya mobile app for Android and iOS users and we can move on! The Krikya app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Krikya App

In the following screenshots you can see how the design of the Krikya app looks like. It is hard not to notice that all the colors used provide maximum comfort and do not overload the eyes. It can also be noted that the entire functionality of the application is arranged in such a way that finding the necessary section or information does not cause difficulties. Another advantage that can be considered is the presence of an intuitive interface, which independently adjusts to your device.

Features

While studying the Krikya application, we conducted a detailed analysis and found its strengths, which are its advantages and set it apart from similar offerings on the market. We have also noted some minor drawbacks as well. To find out about them, study the information provided below.

Advantages:

In our opinion, we have singled out the following main advantages of the Krikya platform, which provide clients with even more comfort and convenience when using it:

Over a hundred high quality latest games in the online casino section

Most popular payment systems (Nagad, Rocket, Bkash, Upay and others);

Great loyalty system for customers;

Super fast withdrawals and deposits;

Foreign language support (Hindi);

Two modes of Live and Line;

24x7 customer support and more!

Disadvantages:

We also noted some minor shortcomings of the Krikya app, which will soon be corrected by its developers:

No hotline phone number;

The Rupee currency is not supported;

No Virtual Sports section.

The Krikya App Functionality and Design

Once you've downloaded the Krikya app to your device and registered, you'll have access to all of the app's features. The range of the Krikya app includes a number of convenient and distinctive features that will make your use even more convenient and useful. The main features presented in the Krikya app for Android and iOS:

Instant registration process;

Live and Line mode for the sports betting section;

The possibility of playing with a live dealer for the online casino section;

A wide range of different promotions and bonuses for all players;

Instant withdrawals through the most popular payment systems and much more.

All of this you can use as soon as you successfully download the Krikya app to your device and go through the registration process to get access to the platform!

Krikya APK Download for Android

Krikya app can be downloaded by almost all users and also owners of Android devices. We have prepared a step-by-step instruction on how to download all the necessary apk-files to simplify the installation process. Use the instructions and you will not have any difficulties.

1 Download Krikya App Follow the link we prepared in advance, which leads to the official site of the bookmaker, from your Android device. The link is located in the header of the review, you need to click on "Join Krikya". Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App To successfully install the Krikya app, go from your device to "Settings", then to "Security" and allow access to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process After you follow the link from point one, you will find yourself on the bookmaker's official website. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section, choose your Android device type and start the process of downloading the application. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation After downloading all the files. Go to the "Downloads" section of your device, find all the downloaded apk-files and run the installation process.

After the successful completion of the installation, the Krikya application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your Android device.

Krikya App for Android

Users of the separate Krikya mobile app for Android devices, will be able to use any service of the platform after downloading. After all, the application is presented by a licensed bookmaker, which means that its range is fully consistent with the official page. The application is available for downloading completely free of charge and ensures smooth operation.

System Requirements

Since the Krikya app has been developed by the best highly qualified professionals and is supported by the most renowned software vendors, your device must meet some system specifications in order to install it. In the table below we have described all the necessary technical specifications for downloading the Krikya app to your Android device:

Android Available Versions Android 5.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 30 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The Krikya team tested the app on several Android devices before releasing it to the market. We have prepared a list of devices that guarantee smooth operation of the application without glitches and hangs.

List of Android devices tested by the Krikya app:

Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10, M50, A51, A52 etc.;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

If you don't find your device model here, don't worry. Just read the information provided and check the minimum system requirements of your device. If they match, the Krikya app will work on your device.

Download Krikya App for iOS

You will be pleasantly surprised by the fact that owners of devices with the iOS operating system can also download the Krikya application to their device completely free of charge. For new users, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction on how to download the Krikya app for iOS. Use it step by step and you will definitely do everything right and save your time:

1 Go to Official Website Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker from your IOS device. You need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join Krikya". Sign Up Now 2 Go to Registration To get access to all the necessary files to download, start the registration process on the platform. 3 Downloading Applications Go to section Mobile Apps, select your IOS device type, and start downloading all the necessary files.

After successful installation, the Krikya application icon will automatically appear on the desktop screen of your IOS device.

Krikya App for iOS

Iphone and iPad users can also download the app to their device for free and use it. Using the application you will get access to all the services provided by the official page. Here you can bet on sports and play online casinos with only an Internet connection. The app is perfectly optimized to run on almost any IOS device, so it provides excellent performance without crashing or freezing. You can download the Krikya app and start playing right away!

System Requirements

In the table below we have collected the basic data about the specifications that iOS devices must have in order to use the Krikya app. Study carefully and you will definitely not encounter any difficulties:

iOS Available Versions iOS 11.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 80,2 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Before the Krikya app was released to the betting market, it was tested on several IOS devices. We have prepared a list of devices that guarantee the smooth operation of the application and ensure the process of use without glitches and hangs. Models of IOS devices on which the Krikya app was tested:

iPhone 4/4S;

iPhone 5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7, 7 Plus;

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4)4

iPad Mini 2/3/44

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc;

iPhone 11, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro;

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro;

iPhone 14 / 14 Pro.

If you don't find your iOS device model listed, don't worry. Chances are the app will work just as well on your device. Check it against the minimum specifications in the table above.

How to Install Krikya App?

The process of installing the Krikya app for Android and iOS is very simple and fast. We are sure that every experienced user will definitely cope with it. But for new customers we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction. Follow the instructions step by step and you will be sure to do everything right:

Go to the "Downloads" section on your device; Find all the downloaded files and start the installation process of the application; Wait a few minutes until the files are fully installed.

Done! After that you can immediately start playing and betting if you already have an account, and if not then you need to register. Further we will tell you how to do it correctly.

How to Register in Krikya App?

The registration process on the Krikya platform is one of the most important, because the platform is licensed. In order to register and start playing, you must be at least 18 years old. Creating an account will enable you to start betting and access any of the services offered on the platform. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the Krikya app to save time and get it right:

Access the app. Log in to the Krikya app already downloaded on your device; Start the registration process. Click on the green "Register" button in the upper right corner; Fill in your personal information. Start filling all the registration fields with your personal data (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. After entering all the data, confirm your registration.

After completing all of the above steps, you will receive a confirmation email to your email address specified during registration and you will immediately get access to your personal account. After that you will be able to refill your account and start betting with the Krikya app!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The Krikya team takes care of each of its users and even new customers. Therefore, when registering on the platform, every new Indian user gets to take advantage of a unique offer such as the Welcome Bonus. Bonus will give the opportunity to use the platform on special conditions and get the maximum benefit. Below we will tell you all the necessary information in detail.

Betting Bonus

For those who prefer the sports betting section, the team offers to activate a welcome bonus of 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) when you sign up for the Krikya app. With the bonus, you will be able to make your deposit amount bigger and more. Explore the basic information on how to use the welcome bonus:

The minimum deposit amount for a BDT 200;

Maximum winnings of BDT 15,000;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

Done! Now you know all the basic information about the availability and use of the Krikya Welcome Bonus for Sports section. So you can join the Krikya app now and activate your bonus!

Casino Bonus

The Krikya team cares about each of its users, so for fans of the Casino section there is also an opportunity to activate the Krikya Welcome Bonus! With the bonus you will be able to use the app on special conditions, as well as make more of your deposit amount. In the table below we have described in detail all the conditions for using the Krikya bonus for the Casino section, study carefully:

Deposit Bonus Minimum deposit Maximum bonus amount Terms and conditions First 50% BDT 200 BDT 5,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 15 times. Second 30% BDT 200 BDT 3,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 15 times. Third 120% BDT 200 BDT 12,000 Bonus is active for 30 days after activation. The size of the wagering is 18 times.

Done! Now you know all the information you need to know about using the Krikya Welcome Bonus, which means you can choose now which option is right for you. Don't miss your chance!

Exclusive Krikya Promo Code for the App Up to 25,000

Another nice bonus is the special promo code! The Krikya team has prepared a unique promo code "KKCAFE" when registering every new customer. With it, you can get great deals on online casino or sports betting, such as:

Welcome Bonus 100% up to 18,000 BDT (12,500 INR);

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important condition when using a promo code is that it can only be used once. So join Krikya and activate your unique promo code!

How to Get a Bonus in the Krikya App?

In order to receive a bonus in the Krikya app, you must be of legal age and a registered user. Then the process of activating the bonus is very fast and simple, we are sure that every experienced player will definitely cope. For new users we prepared a special step by step instruction, use it and save your time:

Log in to the app you've already downloaded earlier on your device; Start the registration process. While filling in your details, select the sports betting or online casino section you want; Fund your account with at least BDT 200; Get your bonus!

It is important to know that only new registered users can activate the bonus, and the bonus can also be used once. If you follow this information, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties when using the Krikya app.

Payment Methods

As of today, the Krikya application includes the following payment systems. Since the Krikya app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, all payment systems available in the app are safe and secure. Therefore, you can not worry about the safety of your funds. In the Krikya app you will be able to make a deposit or withdraw bonus money using:

Nagad;

Rocket;

Bkash;

Upay and others!

You will be pleasantly surprised by the fact that all the money you made as a deposit will be credited to your account instantly, and the withdrawal can take from 1 to 2 working days. Choose your preferred payment system and start playing with the Krikya app right now!

How to Update Krikya App to the Latest Version?

The Krikya app is highly technological, so it has a self-updating feature. This will make it even easier and simpler for you to use the app. When a new update is released, you will be notified and you will only need to confirm the update process. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to update the Krikya app:

After successfully installing the application on your device, you will be sent an information notification when there is an update; You need to log in to the app and agree to the update, after which the app will be updated automatically.

Done! You are now the owner of the latest version of the standalone Krikya mobile app for Android and iOS!

Login

Once you have successfully completed the registration process in the Krikya app, you will need to log in in order to access your personal account. The login process is very quick and easy, and will not take up much of your time. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to log in to the Krikya app:

Log in to the app already downloaded on your device; Enter your personal information. In the empty fields, enter the username and password you created earlier; Confirm your login.

Done! After completing all of the above steps, you will immediately have access to your personal account and be able to use any Krikya app service!

Sports Betting

One of the main sections in the Krikya app is sports betting. Here you can bet on dozens of different sports disciplines. Each of the presented disciplines has a separate page with all the necessary information about odds and upcoming events and sports markets. The most popular sports disciplines among Indian users are considered to be the following:

Cricket;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

UFC;

Boxing and many more!

Join the Krikya app, choose the sport discipline you are interested in and get the opportunity to bet on sports anywhere and anytime!

Cricket App

Cricket is the most popular sports discipline in India. That's why in the Krikya app you will find a separate section with this sport. The bookmaker offers a wide range of different sports markets and favorable odds. The main sporting events offered in the Krikya cricket betting app are:

Indian Premier League;

BBL;

D20 League;

The Hundred and more.

Tennis App

Recently in the world of betting, such a sport as tennis is beginning to be in great demand among Indian bettors and not only. The Krikya app presents both the classic tennis betting option and the table tennis direction. You will be able to choose the option that suits you. Also in the Krikya app you will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

Wimbledon;

US Open;

ATP Finals;

French Open and others!

Football App

Soccer is a classic option for sports betting around the world, so Indian bettors are no exception. In the app you will find a large variant of events and expected outcomes for this sport, as well as favorable odds. In the Krikya app, you will be able to want to bet on the following sports markets:

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA European Championship;

UEFA Europa League;

Copa Libertadores and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

Today in the world of sports betting one of the most popular directions is Esport. In the Krikya app, this type is a separate section, as the team follows the latest trends and strives to fully meet the needs of customers. The E-sports section offers the following types of cyber sports for Indian users:

E-Cricket;

E-Football;

League of Legends;

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Kings of Glory and much more!

Esport supports a wide selection of bet types and outcomes as well as favorable odds. You can also use the Live function and follow the game in real time. This feature will add even more excitement and leave you with unbelievable emotions.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Krikya App?

Betting in the Krikya app is quick and easy. To do so, you must be at least 18 years old, you must be a registered user and your balance account must be positive. Use the step-by-step instructions and you'll be sure to get it right and save time:

Log in to the app already downloaded on your device; Log in. Enter the login and password you made up earlier; Refill your wallet. Under "Accounts" make a deposit of at least BDT 200; Choose a discipline. Go to sports betting and select Cricket. Study the upcoming events and odds; Make a bet. Deposit the desired amount on the outcome of your choice and confirm the bet.

Done! After the match is over you will receive a notification about the outcome of your bet and in case of a positive result the money will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

In order to make Krikya app users feel comfortable, the team offers several types of sports betting. This will help you choose what is right for you and also provide even more comfort. The following types of sports betting are available in the Krikya app:

Single. This type of bet is considered a classic. You bet on a certain outcome and with fixed odds in advance. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of your winnings.

Combination. With this type of bet you will be able to make a prediction on several unrelated sporting events. The downside of this type of bet is that if at least one of your bets fails to play, all remaining bets are void.

System. This type of bet is one of the most profitable for bettors, as with it you can bet on several sports events simultaneously, and all odds are multiplied and if you lose one or more bets, you still get some winnings.

Now you know about all the available types of bets in the Krikya app, so join in, choose the option that suits you and start playing!

Betting Options at the App

When analyzing the Krikya app, we were able to find a number of distinctive options included in its functionality. Here you will find everything for comfortable use and even more. The main options offered by the Krikya app:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

When you sign up for the Krikya app you get access to all of these options, don't miss your chance! The following is a brief introduction to each of these options.

Live Streaming

In the Krikya app, as well as on the official page of the platform, you will find a live broadcast function, which will allow you to watch the game from your device at any time and anywhere. You will feel the realism of the game and get even more excitement from the process.

Push Notifications

After installing the Krikya app on your device, you will be able to receive notifications. This option will let you be the first to know about upcoming tournaments, current bonuses and promotions, and any changes to the platform!

Online Casino Games

In a separate section of the online casino you will be presented with a huge range of different gambling entertainment for all tastes. Here you are sure to find something for yourself. You will be able to take advantage of such entertainments as:

Slots;

Roulette;

Poker;

Baccarat and much more!

Live Casino

This option gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer, who will accompany you through the whole process. You will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino and feel incredible emotions.

Live Cricket Betting

By betting on cricket with the live option, you get the opportunity to follow the outcome of the game and make bets during the match. Agree, it gives a special excitement and interest, as well as an opportunity to more accurately predict the outcome of the game. Fill up your wallet and bet on cricket in Live mode!

Esports Betting

The option offers a whole separate Esports section with the most popular cyber disciplines. Here you will find a large number of different markets to bet on and the most attractive odds. Be sure to use the Live option for the Esports section to follow the outcome of the game in real time and even better predict its outcome!

Pre-Match Betting

This option gives you the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match on a particular outcome. All odds are known before the start of the match. And remember, the higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your winnings.

Multi-Betting

This option gives users the opportunity to get the most benefit. Because you can bet on several unrelated events, and in this case, if you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

After registering in the Krikya app, you will have access to your personal account and can use the "Statistics" section. Here you can see and analyze all the standings. This will help you make future bets rationally and with the best chances for a positive outcome.

Krikya Casino App

For users who are bored with regular sports betting, the team suggests moving to the Casino section in the Krikya app. Here you will find more than a hundred different entertainment options for all tastes and will surely have an unforgettable time!

Entertainment at the Casino App

You will never get bored in the Krikya app in the Casino section, because each game is individual and has a different scenario. All games are of high quality and provide maximum enjoyment. The most popular entertainment in India for the Casino section is considered to be:

Andar Bahar;

Dragon Tiger;

Night Roller;

Crazy Time;

Light Night Roulette;

Blackjack ;

Poker and much more!

Download the Krikya app, go to the online casino section, choose the entertainment to your liking and have an unforgettable experience! Also, don't forget to use the Live function, which will give you a game with a live dealer.

Krikya Mobile Version (Website version)

For users who, for whatever reason, are unable to download the Krikya app to their devices, the team suggests using the Mobile Website. It does not require any technical specifications from your device and can be accessed from any installed browser. You will also be able to bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Now we'll tell you the difference between the standalone Krikya app and the Mobile Website, because there is one after all. Study the information in the table carefully and you will be able to choose the option that is right for you:

Krikya Mobile App Krikya Mobile Website Requires download and installation Accessible from any installed browser Provides instant data download Requires a longer download time Needs minimum system requirements Does not require any system features Has the ability to send automatic notifications No notification feature Must be updated continuously Does not support updates

Now you know the basic differences between the standalone app and the Mobile Website, so choose the option that is convenient for you and start playing with Krikya now!

Download Krikya for PC

Unfortunately, the Krikya team doesn't have a separate app for PC devices at the moment. But you can use the Browser Website, which is accessible from any installed browser on your computer. Also this version requires no free space from your PC device and no technical specifications.

Features of Krikya App

Also, when analyzing the performance of the Krikya app, we highlighted several other distinctive features that are part of its range. All of these features will ensure maximum comfort of use and below we will briefly describe each of them.

Automatic Notifications

This feature allows customers to be instantly notified of any changes, such as free spins, information about upcoming matches and tournaments, notifications of available updates, and more!

Access Speed

The Krikya app was developed by highly skilled professionals and provides a seamless experience. You don't have to wait for individual elements of the platform to load, you can instantly navigate to any desired section or find the information you need.

Live mode

Live mode in the sports betting section gives you the opportunity to bet in real time, which comes with even more excitement and the ability to better predict the outcome. And in the casino section, this feature gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer.

How to Use a Krikya App?

Since the Krikya app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it has a few basic rules that must be followed when using it. We have prepared a list of basic rules to follow:

Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;

The app must be downloaded and installed on your device;

You must be a registered user;

You must have only one valid account;

All personal information you have entered must be true and correct for successful account verification;

For sports betting and online casino games, your account must be at least BDT 200;

You must be connected to the Internet.

If you follow and adhere to all of these rules, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties and will be able to fully enjoy the services of the Krikya app!

Security of the App

The Krikya app is one of the most secure apps to use all over the world, including India. It ensures complete privacy of all your personal data. The main security methods used in the Krikya app:

The existence of the Curacao Gambling Commission;

The presence of SSL and DSS systems;

Data transmission security protocol TLS 1.2;

The storage of users' personal data is ensured by encrypted hard disks.

When using the Krikya app, you don't have to worry about the security of your personal data or the legality of your use.

Customer Support Service on the Krikya Mobile App

The Krikya team cares about each of its users, so when you use the app you will be able to contact the bookmaker's support team around the clock. At any time of the day or night you will be contacted by a highly qualified specialist and will help in solving any problem. In the table below we have provided the main ways of contacting Krikya support team:

The ways to contact Details E-mail CS@krikya.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Telegram @Krikya88 https://t.me/krikya88 Instagram @Krikyaofficial https://instagram.com/krikyaofficial?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Krikya App

To conclude the review of the Krikya app, I would like to note that it is fully compliant with all standards of use. The application has proven to work smoothly, as well as being of high quality. All games are perfectly optimized and work quickly and without stuttering. We confidently give the Krikya app the Sportscafe badge, which once again proves its safety, legality and reliability when using it!

The Most Common Questions about the Krikya App

If you still have any questions about using the Krikya app, review the information below. There we have collected the most popular questions from Indian users and answered them in detail.

Is the Krikya App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course. The Krikya app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is reliable to use. Therefore, everyone can download it absolutely for free. The review section "Krikya APK Download for Android" describes detailed instructions on how to properly download the application to your device.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Krikya APK?

The Krikya app is high-tech and has a self-updating feature. In order to enable it, please refer to the review section "How to Update Krikya App to the Latest Version?" where we have described step-by-step how to update the Krikya app to the latest version.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you can't install the Krikya app on your device, first make sure you are doing it correctly. You can find step-by-step instructions on how to install the app in the overview section "How to Install Krikya App?". If the problem persists, check if your device meets the minimum specifications or contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support service.