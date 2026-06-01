Melbet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is a leading provider of ѕportѕ betting and casino opportunities, the operation of which is regulated by the Curacao Gaming license. Every Indian user, who wants to use the bookie's services, has to create a personal account. This page contains main details on how to pass Melbet registration via computer or app, verify an account and start playing with a welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR. Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

How to Register a New Account at Melbet? Every new player has to create a unique Melbet account,in order to deposit money into his balance and have access to all the necessary functions. Take note that only persons, who have reached the age of 18, are allowed to register. The interface and tools of Melbet are as simple as possible, so it only takes a couple of minutes to sign up. Use our detailed guide, so you can do it quickly and correctly: 1 Visit Melbet Go to the Melbet official website of the bookie through any browser on your PC. Save time by using our direct link. Go to Website 2 Press "Registration" Button The button will transfer you to the Melbet registration page, where you will be offered several ways of registration: in one click, by phone number, e-mail or via social media. 3 Fill in the Fields Depending on the registration method you choose, enter your data (email or phone number). Indicate the country of your residence and choose the currency of your account. 4 Melbet Create Account In the empty field, enter a promo code, if you have one. Complete your registration by clicking the confirmation button. Sign Up Now After that you will be successfully logged in Melbet and asked to make a deposit or head to the homepage. You can select one of the many sections of the platform and start betting on cricket or playing casino games.

Verification of Account Verification exists as one of the main rules for using your Melbet account and also as a measure to additional protection of the platform against fraud. This means you need to prove your identity with one of the following documents: Passport, driver's license, ID card, and etc. That's why it's so important to provide honest information during registration. Account verification in Melbet comes down to filling out your profile and requires the next steps: Open Melbet's website or mobile app and log in to your account with your credentials. In your account settings, you will find the "Personal profile" section, navigate to it. Fill in the blank fields with contact and personal information: name, surname, date of birth, type and number of ID, and residence address. Take clear pictures of the document proving your identity and confirming the information you provided in your personal profile. Send them to security@melbet.com. Within 3 days, your verification request will be reviewed and approved by Melbet. As soon as it happens, you will receive an email to your address. Once the verification is completed, your Melbet account will be fully active and withdrawals will be possible.

Registration Process via the Melbet App So that you can play and earn on the go, the Melbet developers have released a high-tech app for iOS and Android Melbet apk. It has a similar interface and the same functionality as the desktop website, so you can quickly sign up, fund your account and start playing. Use our step-by-step guide to quickly pass Melbet registration via mobile app: Go to Melbet mobile website via any browser on your smartphone. Move to Melbet app page through the menu and select the version corresponding to your operating system (Android or iOS). Download it, and then install the application. Login to the Melbet app through the icon in your device's menu, and then click on the "Registration" button. From offered 4 ways of registration choose one and fill in all required data: phone number or e-mail address, account currency. If you have a Melbet promo code, enter it into the corresponding field and finish your registration. As soon as you become a Melbet client, all the functions and features of the platform become available to you. With the application everything you need for betting on sports and casino games is always at your fingertips!

Login at Melbet You can log in to your profile at any time to place bets and make any monetary transactions. That said, you only need to have one account to sign in to all Melbet platforms. In order to perform a Melbet login, follow the instructions below: Open the official website through any browser on your PC. Find and press the "Login" button, and select one of the authorization methods. Provide your email address, phone number or ID, and account password. Log in to your account by pressing the confirm button. After that, you will be logged in and get to the Melbet home page, from where you will have access to all the sections of the bookie. Don't worry, if you forget your password, Melbet will help you restore it via email or phone number. Just click on "Forgot your password" and continue with the instructions. Login via App It's just simply to sign into your account using the Melbet mobile app for Android and iOS as it is on the desktop site. To do so, take a couple of steps: Run the downloaded Melbet app on your mobile gadget; Get the login form by clicking the appropriate button; Choose one of the presented ways of authorization: via email, phone number or social networks; Provide the necessary data and confirm the action to log in. The Melbet app keeps your login details in mind. This way you won't have to sign in again every time you want to place a mobile bet.

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering? New Melbet customers can activate the "SCAFE30" promo code during registration. It is valid once and gives you access to a welcome offer and other exclusive bonuses and promotions. Here's what you can get with Melbet promo code: 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus on your first deposit;

Free bets;

Free spins on slot machines;

Cashback offer and more. To take advantage of this fantastic deal, simply enter the bonus code in the registration form during account creation.

Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration All new users from India can count on exclusive offers from Melbet for their first game. The company takes into account the preferences of all types of players and for this reason has developed two welcome bonuses at once: for sports and casino. Sport bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus Sports betting enthusiasts can take into consideration Melbet's sign-up offer of a 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus on their first Melbet deposit. This is a great opportunity not only to learn the mechanics of betting on Melbet but also to get some extra winnings. The minimum deposit required to activate the bonus is 75 INR. To successfully withdraw winnings, the Melbet bonus amount must be wagered 8 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections. At least 5 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.90 or higher. Casino Package 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS For fans of casino entertainment there is a generous Melbet joining bonus of up to 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS. The offer applies to the first 3 deposits of at least 480 INR. All deposit bonuses must be wagered 40 times within 7 days in Melbet casino games. The company Melbet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best tennis betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites and other ratings.