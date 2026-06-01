Cricket betting in India is particularly popular, especially on the IPL. This popularity is due to the special fame of the tournament, which is why all interested users can choose Melbet as their main gaming platform for IPL betting. All new users can also take part in a welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR and you can also use an exclusive promo code that can increase the bonus amount.
The Melbet IPL is an annual cricket championship that is extremely popular among Indian users as the matches played during this event are exciting and unpredictable. Melbet IPL betting games take place from March to May, during which time users can bet on over 74 matches at varying odds and choose their own markets and bet types. But for this you need to discover the world of betting with Melbet IPL 2026. The company gets into ratings of the best IPL betting apps, the best IPL betting sites and other ratings.
Advantages and disadvantages
The Melbet company has many advantages that attract new players. Below you can familiarize yourself with them, and also see a few disadvantages in the form of a comparative table.
Pros
Cons
Free live cricket and IPL live streaming daily
The wagering conditions for some bonuses are quite tough
High odds on all IPL events
Technical customer support service responds with delays.
Android and iOS mobile app are available for download and installation
Intuitive interface
Instant payouts and deposits
Live cricket betting
A variety of markets and bet types
Melbet IPL Bonus
The site does not have a special bonus dedicated to IPL. However, users can get a welcome bonus on the first deposit of 150% up to 40,000 INR. To get it, you need to deposit from 75 INR.
It is also important to mention that you need to fulfill the wagering requirements before you can withdraw the money. To do this, you need to wager the bonus 8 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections. At least 5 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.90 or higher. But if you use the promo code “SCAFE30”, your reward will increase.
How to Bet Online on IPL at Melbet?
Melbet is a client-oriented betting company that cares about the convenience of its users and that is why the navigation on the platform is intuitive and all processes are instant. You can easily go through not only the registration process but also replenish your game balance and then go straight to betting on the IPL. To make sure you can place your bet without any difficulties, use our step-by-step instructions below:
1
Go Through the Registration Process
Open the Melbet app or the official webpage in any browser you prefer. Find and click on the "Register" button and fill in all the blank fields with valid contact and personal data.
Find the deposit section at Melbet, choose one of the available payment methods, select the currency, enter the amount you want to credit in the special window, and specify the account details from which the debit will be made.
3
Go to the Sports Betting Section
On the left side of the main page, you will see a list of all the sports you can bet on, select cricket.
4
Select an Event
When you open the cricket betting section you will see all the available events, find the IPL and click on it, then select the match you want to bet on.
5
Decide on the Betting Market
Once you click on the IPL match you want to bet on you will be presented with the available market bet types and odds, choose whatever suits you best.
6
Register Your Bet
Once you have decided on the terms and conditions of your bet, check the data you have entered and register your bet.
In the IPL betting section, players can see the live betting feature available. Live Melbet IPL betting is best suited for events, as during matches the events on the playing field develop extremely quickly and it is very important to place a winning bet on time. On the platform, you will also have the opportunity to watch Melbet's live IPL betting broadcasts in high definition every day for any IPL matches.
Payments Methods for the Deposit Account
Depositing and withdrawing funds from Melbet is an extremely simple and reliable process. The bookmaker is focused on the Indian market and provides various payment methods, which are very convenient for players from India to use. The main currency on the platform is Indian rupees, which further simplifies all transactions. Below is the list of payment systems that are available at Melbet:
Before betting on the IPL we recommend punters to familiarize themselves with some Meblet IPL tips and strategies that will help you guarantee you will profit from your bet:
Analyze the weather conditions and venue of upcoming IPL matches;
Keep an eye on your bankroll;
Choose events to bet on with the highest odds;
Place live bets;
Learn more about the tournament rules;
Follow players' lives off the field of play;
Analyze past matches played and team preparations;
Keep track of betting statistics;
Melbet IPL Odds
It is no secret that the higher the odds for a game event, the greater the winnings the user can receive if his bet turns out to be profitable. Melbet odds are calculated by professional analysts and are presented in decimal form for the convenience of Indian players. Users will find the most favorable IPL betting odds in the cricket section for tournaments such as the IPL right after the registration process.
FAQ
Is It Legal to Bet on IPL at Melbet?
Betting on IPL in India is legal, as there are no central laws in the country that prohibit betting or gambling. Melbet is licensed by Curacao and provides all its services legally.
Can I Watch Live IPL Matches on Melbet?
Melbet allows its users to watch live IPL matches daily in the highest resolution even if your internet connection is poor. You will also be able to bet live with high odds and win regularly at Melbet.
Can I Use a Smartphone for Betting on IPL?
Of course, you can use any device you want to bet on the IPL. Melbet offers several available options to bet on the IPL: through the mobile app or through the mobile version of the platform. Users can choose which is more convenient to use, the mobile vers
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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1 Comments
usch0aty0
As someone based in India who closely follows the IPL every season, I can say that Melbet has proven to be a fairly reliable platform. The coverage of Indian Premier League matches is quite extensive, with a good variety of markets available for each game. In addition to the basic outcomes, there are bets on player performance, totals, and various live markets, which makes watching the matches even more engaging.
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