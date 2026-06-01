Melbet Horse Racing: How to Bet on the Best Events in with an Exclusive Promo Code SCAFE30

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is one of the biggest bookmakers in the world. Horse racing betting is in high demand among Indian bettors, and Melbet provides them with a full set of tools. Don't forget to use our unique promo code SCAFE30 to increase your maximum possible bonus by 150% and get up to 40,000 INR to bet on horse racing today! Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Melbet Welcome Offer for Horse Racing Betting

Every new Indian user who has just created a Melbet account can get a welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR if you use our exclusive bonus code "SCAFE30" when you sign up. This money goes into your separate bonus balance after you make your first deposit. You can use them for betting on horse racing and other sports to significantly increase your profits.

More terms and conditions of Melbet horse racing bonus can be found below:

The minimum amount of the first deposit to qualify for the promotion is 75 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 40,000 INR;

Only express bets with odds of at least 1.40 will be taken into account. Each parlay must contain a minimum of three events;

This offer will be valid for 30 days after registration.

Exclusive Melbet Promo Code for Horse Racing up to Rs. 20,000 INR

If you're about to start betting on horse racing at Melbet official website, don't forget to specify our exclusive bonus code "SCAFE30" when you create your account to get extra benefits. It increases your maximum welcome bonus. The promotion code can only be applied once by new players who have not registered with Melbet before. Simply enter "SCAFE30" in the promo code field when you create your account and deposit a minimum of 75 INR.

Current Offers from Melbet for Horse Racing

Melbet provides a generous program of bonuses and promotions for all its Indian users. This also includes sports offers that can be used on horse racing betting. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Safe Bet

If your first eligible bet loses, you will receive a promo code for a free bet equal to the value of your losing bet, up to a maximum of 857 INR. The bonus will be in the form of a promo code for a free bet equal to the value of your losing bet, up to a maximum of 856 INR. For example, if you place a bet of INR 1027 on an event featured on the offer page and it loses, you will receive a promo code for a free bet of INR 856.

100% refund

Under this promotion, you need to place an accumulator bet with a minimum of 7 events and odds of at least 1.7 on any sporting event, including horse racing. If all your predictions are correct, your accumulator bet wins. If only one of the selections in your accumulator loses, your bet will be refunded.

Melbet Horse Racing Betting Tips

At first glance, Melbet horse racing betting may seem complicated and incomprehensible. Nevertheless, we have prepared a few horse racing tips and predictions for you to help you better understand the mechanics of betting and increase your chances of winning:

Consider the physical shape of each horse by evaluating weight and strength;

Take into account the form of the jockey and trainer/trainer staff;

Analysis of weather conditions and the playing field;

Preparatory training on groups if they are any;

Use data comparisons from various previous team meetings and matches;

Use comparison of data from different expert sources;

Use the data of Horse Racing prediction odds;

Use software for prediction;

Place your bets with an appropriate budget in mind, and don't try to win back if you lose several bets in a row.

If you follow these simple tips, you'll greatly increase your chances of winning and make more informed decisions in betting on horse racing at Melbet.

How to Bet Online on Horse Racing at Melbet?

Remember that only Indian players over the age of 18 can create an account and bet on horse racing at Melbet. Here's a little step-by-step guide for you:

1 Register Open the official Melbet website, click the registration button, choose the registration method and fill in all the data in the Melbet registration form. Also don't forget to enter promo code SCAFE30 to get an increased welcome bonus. Go to Website 2 Make a deposit Go to Melbet's deposits section, choose the payment method most convenient for you, deposit the amount and confirm the transaction. 3 Go to the "Sports" section On the left you will see a long list of available sports, among which you have to choose horse racing. 4 Select a match All horse racing events available for betting will appear in front of you. Choose an event and click on it, you will see a list of available matches, both live and scheduled. Choose a match and click on it. 5 Choose a betting market For the match you selected, you will see a list of available betting markets and odds. Select one or more. 6 Confirm your bet Fill in the betting slip, decide on the type and size of the bet and then confirm your bet. Make a Bet

Your bet is placed! Now you just have to wait for the result of the match, to see if your bet is successful.

Melbet Payment Methods and Depositing Options for Horse Racing

For Indian users Melbet has added a large number of payment options for secure deposits. You can deposit your balance in rupees with any of them and start getting your winnings in horse racing betting.

The list of available methods you can see below:

PhonePe;

UPI;

PayTM;

Gpay;

Bank Transfer;

Skrill;

MoneyGo;

Binance Pay;

NetBanking;

AstroPay;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

AirTM;

Amazon Pay and others!

All deposit transfers are fast and secure, and there are no service fees.

Exclusive Grand National Promo Code from Melbet

If you are a fan of the Grand National tournament then you will be glad to know that MelBet is among the best horse racing betting sites and horse racing betting apps around the world. So when you choose Melbet, you get the best conditions and options for horse racing betting. In addition, our exclusive promo code "SCAFE30" applies to betting on matches of the Grand National tournament. Enter it to increase your maximum winnings by as much as 30% and enjoy extra benefits!

Melbet Horse Racing App and APK

Melbet has released a sports app for its mobile users on Android and iOS devices. It's high-tech, has low system requirements and loads quickly on all modern devices. Melbet app is on the list of the best horse racing betting apps around the world. It's no wonder, as it combines a full set of functions and tools for comfortable betting in a high-tech shell.

With the Melbet mobile app you can win at any time and here's what you need to install it in a couple of clicks:

Open Melbet's mobile site in any browser on your smartphone; Go to the "apps" section and choose the version of the app you want: the apk file for Android or the version for iOS; Download the file and in the settings of your smartphone allow downloading applications from unknown sources; Open the downloaded file to start the installation process of the Melbet app.

Within a few minutes the installation will finish and you'll see the Melbet app icon on the main screen of your smartphone. Open it, log in to your personal account and bet on horse racing directly from your smartphone!

Melbet Horse Racing Betting on Different Championships and Tournaments

Fans of horse racing in India are many, so Melbet covers numerous tournaments of this sport of varying fame and scale around the world. Each match is filled with many markets and good odds on which you can bet in LINE and LIVE mode. Here are some of the popular competitions available on Melbet:

Grand National (UK);

Cheltenham Festival (UK);

The Derby (UK);

Royal Ascot (UK);

South Africa (South Africa);

Kentucky Derby (United States);

Breeder’s Cup (United States);

Irish Grand National (Ireland);

Australia Cup (Australia);

Melbourne Cup (Australia);

AJC Derby (Australia);

The BMW stakes (Australia);

Dubai World Cup (Dubai);

Grand Pix de Paris (Paris);

Prix du Jockey Club (Paris);

Prix de Diane (Paris);

Deutsches Derby (Germany);

Deutschland-Preis (Germany);

Hong Kong Cup (Hong Kong);

Hong Kong Derby (Hong Kong);

Hong Kong Vase (Hong Kong);

Champions Cup (Japan);

Kikuka Sho (Japan);

Tokyo Yushun (Japan);

LvRC Classic (New Zealand);

Easter Handicap (New Zealand);

Auckland Cup (New Zealand).

On the respective event page, you'll find Melbet statistics to help you better predict your horse racing bet and minimize the risk of losing.

Live Horse Racing Betting and Live Score at Melbet

Being one of the most reliable bookmakers, Melbet provides all the tools for players to bet during the match when it has already started. The odds change every second, so the process requires close attention and peace of mind. You can also watch the broadcasts and view all the key moments to make informed decisions during live horse racing betting.

Other Horse Racing Betting Opportunity at Melbet

Melbet has a complete set of betting tools so that you can play and win with maximum comfort. In addition to classic horse racing betting, the bookmaker has added other options that a modern player may need. We would like to highlight a few of the most important ones:

Melbet Virtual Horse Racing Betting;

Melbet Bet Builder;

Melbet Cash Out.

Melbet Virtual Horse Racing Betting

At Melbet you can bet on virtual horse races. Matches in these disciplines are generated by artificial intelligence with the participation of real players, and the outcome is random. Melbet virtual horse racing is generated around the clock, 24/7, and lasts for 3 minutes. The betting process is almost the same as for the real sport, as all tools are preserved.

Melbet Bet Builder

Melbet bet builder is a useful feature that allows players to create unique combinations of bets for a particular sporting event. You can create any bet by adding several outcomes of the same match into one bet with high odds . The more outcomes you add, the higher the chances and your potential payout if you win.

Melbet Cash Out

Melbet has also introduced a Cash Out system. This is a useful tool that gives bettors more control over their current bets. So, you can get an early payout on your bets before they are settled. This means that you can get your money back before the event is over and your bet is complete.

Melbet Horse Racing Odds

Melbet uses the European odds format, which denotes the probability of winning in decimal numbers. Talking about the horse racing odds, it's safe to say that they are quite competitive and compiled by the best bookmaker's analysts. To calculate the total profit at these odds, you just need to multiply your bet by the odds. In addition, Melbet offers several odds formats to suit different types of bettors, including:

American odds;

British odds;

Hong Kong odds;

Indonesian odds;

Malaysian odds.

FAQ

We've compiled a few of the questions Indian users get most often about Melbet horse racing betting. Read our answers to learn more about the bookmaker's features.

Is Melbet a Legal Bookmaker in India?

Yes, Melbet is a legal horse betting site in India. The company has no offices in the country and offers its betting services online to users over 18 years old. This is also confirmed by the international Curacao license № 8048/JAZ2020-060.

Does Melbet have a Horse Racing Betting Welcome Bonus for Indian Players?

Every new Melbet player from India can get a 100% bonus of up to 20,000 INR for betting on all sports and sports events, including horse racing. With our unique promo code SCAFE30 upon registration, you can get a welcome bonus increased by 30% to win even more!

Can I Use Rupees for my Horse Racing Bets at Melbet?

Yes, INR is the main currency on the Melbet website, which you choose as your account currency during registration. You can use UPI, PayTM, cryptocurrencies, and other methods for your deposits before betting on horse racing.