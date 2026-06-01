Melbet Football Betting 2026

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is a world famous sports betting site, which provides its users with a lot of features and benefits. The bookmaker operates under official Curacao license number 8048/JAZ2020-060. Plus, all new members get a 150% up to 40,000 INR sports welcome bonus, and don’t forget to use our unique promo code SCAFE30 to increase your maximum possible bonus! Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

How to Bet Online on Football at Melbet?

It's very easy to start betting on football at Melbet. All you have to do is to register and make an initial deposit, which will allow you not only to start betting with real money but also to enjoy all the benefits of the Melbet platform. To do that, follow the steps below:

1 Register and Create a Personal Profile Open the official Melbet website, click the registration button, select the registration method and fill in all the details in the Melbet registration form. Also, don't forget to enter promo code SCAFE30 to increase your welcome bonus! Go to Website 2 Top up Your Balance Go to the Melbet deposit section, choose the payment method that is most convenient for you, deposit the amount and confirm the transaction. 3 Go to the Sports Section On the left you will see a long list of available sports, choose football. 4 Select the Event and the Match In front of you will see all available football events such as championships, leagues, cups and others. Select an event, then click on it, you will see a list of available matches, both live and scheduled. Select the match and click on it. 5 Choose a Betting Market For the match you selected you will see a list of available betting markets and odds. Choose one or more. 6 Confirm Your Bet Decide on the size of your bet and confirm it. Make a Bet

Your bet is placed! Now you just have to wait for the result of the match to see if your bet is successful.

Melbet Football Bonus for New Players

Melbet provides a generous system of bonuses and promotions to all its users, which includes sports bonuses that can be used on football betting, such as:

A 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus on the first deposit for all new users! To receive the bonus, the minimum deposit must be at least 75 INR. The bonus must be used within 30 days of registration and bonus amount must be wagered 10 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must include a minimum of 3 events, and at least 3 of the events must have odds of 1.40 or higher;

Accumulator of the Day. If your Accumulator of the Day wins, your odds will be increased by 10%. To take part in this promotion you have to go to the Sports or Live sections, choose an Accumulator of the Day, place a bet and wait for a win.

You can find other available bonuses and special offers in the Promo section.

Exclusive Melbet Football Promo Code up to 40,000 INR!

All new members can take advantage of our exclusive football MelBet promo code SCAFE30, which increases your maximum welcome bonus by 30%! To activate your welcome bonus your minimum deposit amount must be 75 INR. The higher the amount of your deposit, the higher the amount of bonus you will receive. So, using promo code SCAFE30, you can get a maximum welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR!

Exclusive UEFA Promo Code from Melbet

If you are a UEFA fan, then we have two great pieces of news for you at once!

Firstly, MelBet is included in the list of the best football betting sites and football betting apps around the world, so by choosing MelBet you get the best football betting conditions.

Secondly, our promo code SCAFE30 applies to bets on UEFA! When you place a bet, in the bet slip you will see a promo code section where you can enter SCAFE30 and increase your maximum winnings by as much as 30%!

Melbet Football Betting App and APK Download

Melbet provides its users with a high-tech mobile application for Android and iOS, through which they can place bets on the go, anywhere and anytime. Melbet app has a user-friendly interface, simple and clear navigation, works fast even with a low Internet connection, has an alert function and is included in the list of the best football betting apps around the world.

To download and install Melbet app or Melbet apk follow the step-by-step instruction below:

Open the Melbet website from your mobile browser. Go to the App section and choose the app version you need: apk-file for Android or iOS version. Download the app and in the settings of your smartphone, allow downloading of applications from unknown sources. Open the downloaded file to start the installation process, which only takes a minute. Once the installation is complete, you will see the Melbet app icon on the home screen of your smartphone. Open it, log into your personal profile and place a football bet right from your smartphone!

Melbet Football Betting on Different Championships and Leagues

Melbet offers more than 1,000 different sporting events on which you can bet daily, among which are also soccer competitions, leagues, championships, cups and others. You can make pre-match or live bets both on the website and via Melbet mobile app. Events such as:

UEFA;

World Cup;

Premier League;

FIFA;

National League;

India Championship;

The English Football League One / League One in England / EFL League One / League One;

The English Football League Two / League Two in England / EFL League Two / League Two;

Spanish (Barcelona) Kings League / King's League;

Spanish La Liga;

German Bundesliga, and many others.

Other Football Betting Opportunity at Melbet

In addition to traditional soccer, at Melbet you can want to bet on:

Melbet Esports Football Betting;

Melbet Virtual Football Betting;

Melbet Football Live Score and Live Football Betting.

We will discuss each of these options in more detail below.

Melbet Esports Football Betting

Esports is a simulation of real-life sports where you also pick a team you want to bet on, choose betting markets, place bets and wait for the results. As a rule, the odds for such matches are a little bit lower than for the traditional sports.

Melbet Virtual Football Betting

Virtual football is a computer simulation of a football match which allows bettors to watch and bet on football matches 24 hours a day. The outcome of virtual football matches is based on a complex algorithm around random number generators.

Melbet Football Live Score and Live Football Betting

When you choose live betting it means that you bet on matches that are underway. The risks for such matches are higher as they are more unpredictable so the odds are also higher in comparison to the pre-match bets.

Melbet Football Betting Tips

No one can guarantee you the exact result of your bet, but you can do everything you can to increase the chances of its success. To do this, we suggest you use the following football tips:

Check experts' football predictions before the match;

Use comparison of data from different expert sources;

Analyze teams and players;

Analyze previous matches of the teams;

Check the forecast on the day of the match;

Use various methods of analysis;

Use the data of football prediction odds;

Use machine learning;

Use variable bets.

You can also use your own tips in order to make a confident bet.

Melbet Football Odds

Melbet uses European odds which are presented as decimal odds (3.98, 4.02, 6.50, etc.). To calculate your total profit at these odds, you just need to multiply your bet by the odds, you get the following formula: Total profit = bet amount * odds.

Besides the European odds, you can also choose other odds which are the most convenient for you, such as:

American odds;

British odds;

Hong Kong odds;

Indonesian odds;

Malaysian odds.

FAQ

We have prepared answers to the most frequently asked questions we receive from Indian users. You may find valuable information here for yourself.

What Payment Methods Can I Use to Withdraw Money?

You can find 80 different payment methods which are available to withdraw funds from Melbet, among which are UPI, PhonePe, Skrill, Perfect Money and others.

Is It Legal to Bet on Football in India?

Yes, as there is no official law which prohibits betting in India. Moreover, Melbet is a legal bookmaker which operates under the license.