Melbet Kabaddi Betting 2026

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet The bookmaker operates under the official Curaçao license No. 8048/JAZ2020-060, which confirms its legality. The most popular among Indian users is Melbet kabaddi betting. In addition, all new registered users receive a Melbet welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR for sports. Don't forget to use our unique promo code SCAFE30 to maximize the maximum possible bonus! Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Overview of Melbet for Kabaddi Betting

Kabaddi is one of the most popular sports in India, which is why betting on it is one of the main activities at Melbet, one of the leading pro kabaddi betting sites. The bookmaker keeps bettors interested in kabaddi, as evidenced by the excellent league selection, high odds and diverse markets. Melbet covers all official matches in kabaddi tournaments of all levels and offers a full range of options to make betting on this discipline easy and potentially lucrative. The company constantly gets into the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites.

We have analyzed and presented for you the main advantages and disadvantages of Melbet kabaddi betting:

Advantages

A large welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR which can be used in kabaddi betting;

Availability of an exclusive promo code SCAFE30 which increases the welcome bonus by 30%;

Coverage of popular sports events like Pro Kabaddi League, Bangabandhu Cup, Asian Kabaddi Championship and others;

Variety of betting markets including match winner, point total, double chance and others;

Availability of Pre-match and In-match (Live Betting);

Free live streaming of real-time matches;

Melbet app for Android and iOS for mobile kabaddi betting.

Disadvantages

Withdrawing winnings from kabaddi betting may take some time.

Melbet Kabaddi Betting Offer

Melbet offers an extensive bonus program for Indian users to make their stay on the site more interesting and their winnings bigger. All new players after registration can count on a 150% bonus of up to 65,200 INR on their first deposit. To get it, the minimum deposit must be at least 75 INR. To get the maximum bonus, think a little before you fund your account for the first time.

The Melbet sign up offer can be applied to betting on all sports disciplines including kabaddi. Before you can successfully withdraw your winnings, the bonus amount must be wagered 10 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must include a minimum of 3 events, and at least 3 of them must have odds of 2.10 or higher.

Exclusive Melbet Kabaddi Promo Code up to 65,200 INR

If you are a first time user at Melbet, take advantage of our exclusive promo code "SCAFE30" when registering to increase your welcome bonus. As a result of using Melbet kabaddi promo code, you will receive an increased bonus of up to 65,200 INR on your first deposit, which will greatly improve your betting experience. Before you can claim the Melbet bonus, you need to activate the valid code "SCAFE30" by entering it in the corresponding field during registration and depositing at least 75 INR to your account.

How to Bet Online on Kabaddi at Melbet?

Melbet has a user-friendly interface and simple mechanisms, making it easy to place bets. Kabaddi has a separate page on the site that lists all available tournaments and matches for betting. Use our step-by-step instructions to place a successful kabaddi bet at Melbet:

1 Create an account Open the official Melbet website, click the registration button, select the registration method and fill in all the details in the Melbet registration form. Also, don't forget to enter the promo code SCAFE30 to increase the welcome bonus. Go to Website 2 Make a deposit Go to the Melbet deposit section, choose the most convenient payment method for you, deposit the amount and confirm the transaction. 3 Go to the "Sports" section On the left you will see a long list of available sports and select kabaddi. 4 Select the event and match On the sports page, you will see all the available kabaddi events available for betting. Select the event and then choose the match. 5 Select a betting market A list of available betting markets and odds will appear for the selected match. Select one or more. 6 Confirm your bet Decide on the size and type of your bet and confirm it. Make a Bet

Your kabaddi bet has been successfully placed! Wait until the end of the sports match. If successful, the money won will be automatically credited to your Melbet account.

Exclusive Promo Code Melbet for Asian Kabaddi Championship

MelBet is listed as one of the best Kabaddi betting sites and Kabaddi betting apps in the world and in India, so you will get the best conditions for betting on this popular sport. Rest assured that all major kabaddi tournaments will be covered here, including the Asian Kabaddi Championship. It is well known to all Indian kabaddi lovers as it is really interesting to watch and place bets. To get even more excitement from betting on the Asian Kabaddi Championship, use our promo code "SCAFE30". It will increase your welcome bonus by 30% so that you can enjoy big winnings.

Other Tournaments and Championships on Which You Can Use the Promo Code

Kabaddi, like any other sport at Melbet, has its own section. It contains information about all upcoming / LIVE events available for betting. The kabaddi odds at Melbet are usually quite high and the markets are diverse, so users will be able to make a decent profit from their bets.Here are the most popular competitions that you will surely be interested in watching and betting at Melbet:

Asian Games Kabaddi Championship (Women's);

Other Women’s Kabaddi Competitions;

Pro Kabaddi League;

National Kabaddi Championship;

Federation Cup;

Beach National Kabaddi Championship;

Departmental National Kabaddi Championship;

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Memorial All India National Style Kabaddi Championship;

Telangana Premier kabaddi League.

On each match page you will find statistics to help you better predict your kabaddi bet and minimize the risk of losing.

Melbet Kabaddi Betting App and APK Download

There is a separate Melbet app, which allows you to use all the features of the bookmaker, including mobile betting on kabaddi at any time. The app has low system requirements and runs fast on most modern devices. At the same time, it has a simplified interface that will allow you to analyze kabaddi markets, view team statistics and place bets wherever you are.

Indian users can install and download the Melbet kabaddi app completely free of charge by following our detailed instructions below:

Open the Melbet website via any browser on your smartphone; Go to the "Apps" section or ask the support team for a link to the app; After downloading the file, open it to start the app installation process, which will take a few minutes; Once the installation is complete, the Melbet icon will appear on your smartphone's home screen.

Now you can launch the app, log in to your personal account and start betting on Melbet kabaddi right from your smartphone!

Available Payment Methods for the Deposit Account

For Indian users, Melbet has added many popular payment methods for depositing funds. This includes e-wallets, debit cards and even cryptocurrency. You can top up your balance with rupees by any of these methods and start receiving your winnings from kabaddi betting. Here are the main deposit options you can choose at Melbet:

PhonePe;

UPI;

PayTM;

Gpay;

Bank Transfer;

Skrill;

MoneyGo;

Binance Pay;

NetBanking;

AstroPay;

Bitcoin;

Amazon Pay and others!

Melbet does not charge any fees and the money is credited instantly. The minimum deposit is just Rs. 100, so even a newbie with a small bankroll can start betting on kabaddi.

Other Kabaddi Betting Opportunity at Melbet

Melbet has a full suite of betting tools to ensure you can play and win with maximum comfort. The bookmaker has done a great job and added all the options necessary for a modern player. In addition to classic kabaddi betting, you can choose:

Melbet Virtual Kabaddi Betting;

Melbet Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting;

Melbet Cash Out.

Let's look at each of the options in more detail.

Melbet Virtual Kabaddi Betting

At Melbet, Indian players can bet on virtual kabaddi events. These matches are generated by artificial intelligence with real players and events that can happen on the field. The set of markets is exactly the same as when betting on a classic sports match, and the odds are based on real statistics. Virtual matches are designed to be played quickly and are held every 5 minutes. Thus, you can quickly place a bet on Melbet virtual kabaddi and find out whether you win or lose in the shortest possible time.

Melbet Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting

You can bet on a Melbet kabaddi match as soon as it starts. The markets and odds in live betting are determined by what is happening on the field at the moment. In addition, such useful features as Live Score and Live Streaming allow you to see all the key moments that happened in the match and help you better predict the future outcome.

Melbet Cash Out

Melbet's cash out feature gives users more control over his bets. When the cash out function is available, you can either cash out the bet in full or cash out a part of it, leaving the remainder of your bet to run. It can be used for both single and multiple bets on a variety of sports including kabaddi.

Melbet Kabaddi Betting Tips

Before placing a bet, experienced bettors follow a certain strategy and use tips to increase their chances of a successful outcome. This is a great decision, especially if you are going to bet a large amount of money. Here are some of the most important Melbet kabaddi betting tips and predictions that you should know:

Study the team's lineup, their latest form and health;

Analyze statistical information about the team's past matches, their latest form and H2H;

Take into account the opinion of sports analysts, who often share their predictions on social networks or on various resources;

Analysis of weather conditions and the playing field before starting the match;

Preparatory training on groups if they are any;

Use data comparisons from various previous team meetings and matches;

Use various methods of analysis;

Use the data of Kabaddi prediction odds;

Use software for prediction;

Use machine learning;

Use variable bets.

If you take a couple of minutes to prepare, these useful tips will definitely increase your chances of winning during Melbet kabaddi betting!

Melbet Kabaddi Odds

One of the advantages of Melbet is the competitive kabaddi odds. They are formed based on the opinion of Melbet sports analysts and are presented in decimal odds. Thus, in order to calculate the total profit it is enough to multiply the bet amount by the odds. As a rule, the lower the odds, the higher the probability that the event will occur. Melbet tries to offer its Indian bettors the best odds for both large and small kabaddi events.

FAQ

We have prepared answers to the most frequently asked questions about Melbet kabaddi that we receive from Indian users. Check them out, you might find valuable information for yourself here.

Is It Legal to Bet on Kabaddi at Melbet?

Yes, Melbet is a legal bookmaker that adheres to local laws and allows users over the age of 18 from India. In addition, it offers online services under an international license issued by the Curaçao Gambling Commission.

Which Kabaddi Tournaments are Available for Betting?

At Melbet you can bet on any popular tournament, both international and local. These include Pro Kabaddi League, Asian Kabaddi Championship, National Kabaddi Championship, Federation Cup, Junior Nationals and others.

How Can I Bet Through the Melbet Mobile App?

Yes, you can. Melbet has a separate app for Android and iOS, which Indian punters install completely free . You can then log into your account or create one through the app, make a deposit in any way you like, select a match, market and then place a kabaddi bet.