Kent vs Leicestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction KEN 56 % Chance of Winning LEI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group A of the One-Day Cup has kept the fans waiting, as it will be Kent going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at Kent County Cricket Ground. Kent will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win, as the team takes the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be looking at this game as a chance to continue its reign at the top of the table.

Who will win? Kent Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire, losing just one.

Daniel Bell-Drummond, from Kent, has scored 275 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45.83.

Alex Green, from Leicestershire, has taken 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.29.

Kent vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Leicestershire, which could help them to win. They have players such as Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 275 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45.83, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.18. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 908 runs in 31 innings at an average of 36.32, and Alex Green, who holds 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.29.

Kent Chances of Winning: 56%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 44%

Kent vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has given mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team holds three wins and three losses in the six games it has played so far, as the team now eyes to secure another win, and the match against Leicestershire brings an opportunity. Their record over them has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 242 runs in 6 innings at an average of 40.33, and Sam Northeast, who has scored 215 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.83. Matt Milnes has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.50.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has been one of the most dominant teams in Group A. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its reign at the top. However, it will be quite challenging for the team to secure a win in the upcoming match against Kent, since their record over them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as Rishi Patel, who has scored 1196 runs in 42 innings at an average of 29.17, and Ruan de Swardt, who has scored 1424 runs in 49 innings at an average of 40.68. Ruan de Swardt has also been able to take 51 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 29.05.

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Kent vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Leicestershire will be played at Kent County Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which has also been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 127, but it falls to 102 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 38% Humidity 15° - 29° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 38% Humidity 15° - 29° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Grant Stewart, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.25, and Chris Benjamin, who has scored 175 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.25.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team is having more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Ben Cox, who has scored 2505 runs in 92 innings at an average of 33.40, and Ian Holland, who holds 88 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 27.93.

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Kent vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 275 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 45.83.

Hamza Shaikh will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 901 runs in 31 innings at an average of 36.32.

Kent vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Ekansh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 22.18.

Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.29.